ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota Chamber of Commerce leading the way for smart growth and development | Indicators

By Heather Kasten
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FZzqi_0k0ri3jf00

Leadership matters and it’s not for the faint of heart. It’s a critically important concept in all aspects of life and business. It will continue to be at the forefront for your Greater of Sarasota Chamber of Commerce team in 2023.

Leadership starts at the top and is usually the difference between a company that excels and one that struggles. At the Chamber, we are diligently working to build, support and grow leaders in the business community and the community as a whole. We understand supporting and strengthening leadership creates the opportunity to unlock new economic opportunities and is a building block for private sector job growth.

So, when it comes to leadership from the business community, where will the Sarasota Chamber be leading in 2023?

· The Sarasota Chamber of Commerce for over 100 years has served, and will continue to serve, as a platform for connection, referrals, and collaboration for our businesses. Building a network of relationships with our members is key to having a strong, united business community.

· The Chamber will be collaborating with many notable community groups to improve access to affordable housing, smart development and other programs focused on building Sarasota’s bright future. Affordable housing is a legitimate business issue affecting our economy and the workforce of this community.

· A key resource that we provide is being a source of reliable, relevant, and impactful information for the business community. Here at the Chamber, we not only see knowledge as power, but also as intel that serves to arm businesses with the information they need to power their businesses. Our Shumaker University series consistently delivers relevant and cutting-edge educational opportunities for our members.

· We need to continue to develop a prosperous business climate in Florida and Sarasota. Not having a state income tax, for instance, attracts businesses from highly taxed states to Florida. Many times, these calls come to the Chamber from businesses looking to relocate to our area. We work with our community partners to steer them to the resources they need to make a transition happen. The momentum of growth in Florida is stronger than ever, with close to 1,000 people a day moving here, and if Florida were a country it would be the 15th largest economy in the world based on GDP.

· We need to prepare our infrastructure for smart growth and development. Our transportation systems must be constructed to better meet the needs of the working middle class. According to the study from the Tampa Bay Partnership, we have some catching up to do relative to metropolitan areas of similar sizes and with similar demographics – specifically increasing the availability of transportation options.

· We must continue the full-court press around workforce development and creating a solid talent pipeline for our employers. Through the Chamber’s CareerEdge programming, we partner with companies to upskill workers and create fast-track training programs. Our internship programs are a win-win for companies, as well as the individuals who participate in them – it’s a great “try before you buy” for both parties. Right now, Florida is creating 1 out of every 4 jobs in the country, per the Florida Chamber Foundation. Current unemployment for those with less than a high school diploma is 6.3%, compared to 1.9% for those with a bachelor’s degree or higher. This past year we awarded over $150,000 in grants to train and upskill local employees, thanks to our collection of key funders.

· Our Opportunities for All program will continue to build upon the success of its inaugural year of placing minority interns with local companies and supporting small minority-owned companies through our business grant program. Building and supporting a diverse business ecosystem helps all of our local businesses to thrive. This past month we awarded grants to 45 local minority businesses thanks to the generous support of the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation.

· The Sarasota Chamber will continue to build and strengthen local leaders through our Leadership Sarasota programs. This year we had a record number of applicants for this prestigious program, which is an immersive acclimation to the Sarasota community and its needs. In addition, the Young Professionals Group engages professionals 40 and under with a platform of events geared towards career growth and professional connections.

We’ll be sharing more insight on all of these topics at our upcoming 2023 annual Chamber Breakfast on March 10 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

On Feb. 15, we will be hosting our annual “Party on The Bay” event at the bayfront lawn of the Powell Crosley Estate. This event brings community leaders together to enjoy an evening of delicious foods, cocktails, and conversations with the backdrop of a Sarasota sunset over the Bay. Bringing leaders together in a world-class setting for a very special evening is an event that you won’t want to miss. For more information on this event and all Chamber programs, please visit sarasotachamber.com.

We have a full docket of opportunities and challenges before us in Sarasota, all of which need our collective attention, engagement, and leadership in order to have a strong and robust economy for us to live and work in.

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce works to cultivate Sarasota's prosperity and quality of life through our member businesses. To learn more about the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, please visit our website at sarasotachamber.com and careeredgefunders.org.

Heather Kasten is the president/CEO of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce and has been with the organization since March 2019. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa in business administration and a MBA from Webster University. Contact her at hkasten@sarasotachamber.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sarasotamagazine.com

What the New City Seal Says About Sarasota's Possible Future

Last year was one of great change for Sarasota. Our population swelled with newcomers, our buildings got thicker and taller and our intersections got rounder. We continued our march to develop our little coastal getaway into a premier destination for wealthy retirees, entrepreneurs and ideological refugees. Perhaps we can look...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota works to make extended outdoor dining permanent

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota and local restaurants are hoping to make outdoor dining in parking spaces a permanent fixture downtown. During the pandemic, restaurants were able to apply for a permit that would allow them to extend their dining area to the parking spaces outside of their buildings. This was made possible due to an emergency order allowing them to keep more distance between patrons.
SARASOTA, FL
NBC Miami

Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Water system transfer tops Lakewood Ranch Country Club 2023 priorities

CDD6 (West Country Club) Chair James Rogoze said CDD6 has submitted its top three priorities to Inter-District Authority CEO Steve Zielinski. The district’s main priority will be transferring ownership of its potable water system to Manatee County, a project Rogoze said he expects will be initiated in January and hopefully completed by the end of the year.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

Top residential real estate sales in Lakewood Ranch for Dec. 12-23

A Country Club home topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Deborah Vincent, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 13215 Palmers Creek Terrace to Howard Bruce Brandon and Marilyn Brandon, of Greensboro, North Carolina, for $1,935,500. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,701 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.35 million in 2014.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

End of year brought a slew of commercial real estate deals

Some of the commercial real estate deals across the region over the holidays range from land deals to office deals. The deals include the following:. Done deals: LSI Cos. announced a handful of deals to end the year. Among them were a 4.79-acre residential property sold to Lennar Homes for $700,000. The property is at 12211 Blasingim Rd. near the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve and Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers. The firm also helped broker a $1.05 million deal for a 2.4-acre commercial property at 13500 Riverside Center Ct. in Fort Myers. The property was bought by Bayside Pet Resort.
FORT MYERS, FL
Longboat Observer

10 Sarasota events you simply can't miss in 2023

Sarasota is a city filled with life and events to satisfy your curiosity and hobbies. From art exhibits and concerts, to fireworks and pumpkin carving, There is something for everyone in every stage and phase of their lives. Mark your calendars because here are ten sarasota events you simply can’t miss this 2023.
SARASOTA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Teresa Mast files for Sarasota County Commission District 1

Mast, a Republican, is the first candidate to file for the seat. Republican businesswoman Teresa Mast has entered the race to succeed Mike Moran on the Sarasota County Commission. Mast is the first candidate to declare for the District 1 seat. Moran is unable to run for re-election due to...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Fábio Alves on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for their good and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
FLORIDA STATE
luxury-houses.net

This $18.5 Million Majestic Resort Like Residence is One of The Most Magnificent Estates in Nokomis, Florida

1312 Casey Key Road Home in Nokomis, Florida for Sale. 1312 Casey Key Road, Nokomis, Florida is a magnificent masterpiece along the Gulf Coast provides seclusion and privacy, breathtaking beauty and luxurious quality that leaves a lasting impression, the entire property is automated with a Crestron smart home system and Lutron lighting, integrated security and a fire detection system. This Home in Nokomis offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 11,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1312 Casey Key Road, please contact Valerie Dall’Acqua (Phone: 941-445-7295) & Lisa Napolitano (Phone: 941-993-0025) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
NOKOMIS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Venice seeking volunteers for 9th annual Make a Difference Day

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The 9th annual Make a Difference Day, a day of community service for volunteers of all ages, will be held in the City of Venice on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers will participate in landscaping, raking, cleaning and litter collection...
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Proposed hotel on Bridge Street has residents pushing back

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - A proposal for a new hotel complex landed on the desks of Bradenton Beach commissioners Dec. 2. The proposed hotel is 206,987 square feet with 103 units and would fall on the corner of Bridge Street and Gulf Drive South. Hunter Jensen is a Bradenton...
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

Florida may soon face an elder care crisis, experts warn

TAMPA, Fla. - The youngest of the generation known as the baby boomers, whose parents started families when World War II was ending, are aging into retirement. Most older boomers have been enjoying retired life for several years, and some are starting to require extra help at home. The baby...
TAMPA, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy