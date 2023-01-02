Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Chisago by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 21:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-05 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Chisago; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Pope; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Stevens; Swift; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations through tonight of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Most of central and southern Minnesota, along with the St. Croix Valley in western Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, Pine, South Aitkin, South Cass by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 19:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-05 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Crow Wing; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; Southern Lake, North Shore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burnett, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 21:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-05 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Burnett; Sawyer; Washburn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Crow Wing, South Aitkin and Pine Counties. In Wisconsin, Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake, Hinckley and, East Lake areas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Pierce, Polk, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 21:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-05 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Pierce; Polk; St. Croix WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations through tonight of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Most of central and southern Minnesota, along with the St. Croix Valley in western Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Comments / 0