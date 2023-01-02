Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Chisago by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 21:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-05 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Chisago; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Pope; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Stevens; Swift; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations through tonight of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Most of central and southern Minnesota, along with the St. Croix Valley in western Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Hancock, Kossuth, Palo Alto, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 20:56:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-05 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth Light snow continues over north central Iowa Light snow is forecast to continue through midnight over northern Iowa with perhaps brief bouts of freezing drizzle. This will lead to slick spots on roadways. The snow will come to an end from west to east tonight. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Light snow with isolated freezing drizzle. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch with the highest amounts along the Iowa/Minnesota border. * WHERE...North Central Iowa. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
