Effective: 2023-01-04 21:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-05 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Burnett; Sawyer; Washburn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Crow Wing, South Aitkin and Pine Counties. In Wisconsin, Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake, Hinckley and, East Lake areas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

BURNETT COUNTY, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO