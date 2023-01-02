Effective: 2023-01-04 21:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-05 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Pierce; Polk; St. Croix WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations through tonight of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Most of central and southern Minnesota, along with the St. Croix Valley in western Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PIERCE COUNTY, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO