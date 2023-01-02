ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

A frigid December streak is no predictor of January weather

WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02EdOI_0k0rhpc900

Kentuckians got a real taste of wintertime temperatures right before the calendar flipped to 2023. A frigid taste. What’s to come over the next couple of months across the Commonwealth is difficult to predict. Pete Geogerian is a meteorologist at the Jackson National Weather Service Office. He said one substantial snow event can leave a lasting impression.“You could get one big snowstorm within that 90 day period and most people remember that snowstorm and kind of associate the whole winter around that one big event. And say, oh 2022 was a bad winter. You know we had that one big snow in January and it was really cold after that,” said Geogerian.The Farmer’s Almanac is calling for a good bit of snow and cold this winter. Geogerian called it another piece of information and an interesting read. But, the meteorologist sticks with more science-based data. Geogerian quickly added, it’s still very difficult to predict months out.

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Weekend System

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Much better weather is pushing into the region as a cold front pushes off to the east of us. This is ushering in colder air as our active setup looks to continue through the weekend, at least. Another round of heavy rain did hit parts of...
LEXINGTON, KY
WVNT-TV

More showers Wednesday, cooler days ahead

Tonight features overcast conditions but overall, it’s a bit of a lull in the overall activity from this evening’s rain and the expected rain for Wednesday. Just a few scattered showers possible, with lows in the middle 50s. Wednesday we see our best shot at widespread steady rain...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thunderstorms and record warmth

INDIANAPOLIS — Low-level moisture associated with a warm front lifting through the state keeps areas of fog and clouds around through the day with a few stray rain showers possible. This front is also bringing the surge of warmer air as highs today will likely reach the upper 50s near 60.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
14news.com

On alert for heavy rain and storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts tonight through Tuesday morning. We have had a few spotty showers today, but widespread rain will spread across our region from the southwest this evening and continue through the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. The bulk of the rain will likely taper off to the east by about 10 AM Tuesday.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Heavy Rain And Strong Thunderstorms Possible Monday Night

The National Weather Service says Western Kentucky could experience heavy rainfall and some strong thunderstorms Monday night and early Tuesday morning. According to the Paducah office of National Weather Service another round of thunderstorms with locally heavy rain is expected to develop Monday through Tuesday. Heavy rain and possibly some flooding is possible.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

A flood advisory in effect for several Northern Kentucky counties

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flood advisory for several counties in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky until 12:45 p.m. This includes areas of Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties. Use caution when traveling near creeks and streams in these areas. Click the...
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
MARIETTA, OH
kyweathercenter.com

Rounds of Strong Storms and Heavy Rain

Good afternoon, everyone. We continue to track a potent setup featuring rounds of showers and thunderstorms through the middle of the week. These storms may be strong or severe and put down a lot of rain that can cause flash flooding issues for some. Scattered showers and storms crank out...
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Most flooded roads reopened since yesterday

Western Kentucky roads are much improved a day after 2 to 5 inches of rain caused flash flooding. US 62 in Carlisle County is back open between Bardwell and KY 121. KY 783/Crossland Rd has Water Over Road signs at the Wiswell community near Jackson Creek and Middle Fork Clarks River.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
156K+
Followers
16K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy