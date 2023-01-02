A frigid December streak is no predictor of January weather

Kentuckians got a real taste of wintertime temperatures right before the calendar flipped to 2023. A frigid taste. What’s to come over the next couple of months across the Commonwealth is difficult to predict. Pete Geogerian is a meteorologist at the Jackson National Weather Service Office. He said one substantial snow event can leave a lasting impression.“You could get one big snowstorm within that 90 day period and most people remember that snowstorm and kind of associate the whole winter around that one big event. And say, oh 2022 was a bad winter. You know we had that one big snow in January and it was really cold after that,” said Geogerian.The Farmer’s Almanac is calling for a good bit of snow and cold this winter. Geogerian called it another piece of information and an interesting read. But, the meteorologist sticks with more science-based data. Geogerian quickly added, it’s still very difficult to predict months out.