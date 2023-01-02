ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Man jumps into canal to save driver in Collier County

By Victoria Costa
 2 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A brave man jumped into action after a driver and his car ended up in a canal Sunday morning in Collier County.

It happened at the intersection of Collier Boulevard and Golden Gate Parkway.

Lacey Flynn, the woman who sent us these incredible photos, said she was on her way to a New Year’s Day Polar Plunge with her dad, Mike Flynn, when the driver drove right into the canal. She said the driver was inches away from slamming into them and then a concrete pole.

Mike didn’t hesitate to jump in and save the driver’s life.

“We are all so blessed. Timing was impeccable that we were on that corner, willing and able to help. Teamwork,” said Lacey Flynn.

Mike Flynn is definitely a hero.

