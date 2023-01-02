Read full article on original website
Related
How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world
Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
JBL 4329P Studio Monitor is a premium all-in-one speaker system to rival the KEF LS50 Wireless
With AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Bluetooth built-in, JBL's all-in-one speaker system has plenty of options for streaming. But it's not exactly cheap...
How to cast your Android screen to a TV
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you how to share the content from your phone to your TV screen to give you a better overall viewing experience.
technewstoday.com
How to Change Input on Roku TV?
Roku TV supports streaming players, gaming consoles, and other external devices. When you are required to connect such devices to your Roku TV, you need to switch the TV’s input to use them. But unlike other TVs, Roku does not have an in-built “Input source” button in their remote. So, you may have trouble changing inputs.
12tomatoes.com
Artificial Intelligence Negotiates To Get A Lower Bill From Comcast
There are many bills that we have to pay but one that we pay every month is our Internet, phone, and cable bill. It is often wrapped up into one and one of the largest companies that receive our money is Comcast. If you’ve ever tried to talk to anyone...
The top Facebook Marketplace scams and how to avoid them
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Millions of users buy and sell goods on Facebook's e-commerce platform every month. It's free, simple to use, and an attractive option to get rid of unnecessary Christmas gifts and other items. While the overall shopping experience on Facebook Marketplace is seamless, you should be aware of growing scams on the platform.
CNET
How to Get MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free Today
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership, but those fees mount over time and can discourage you from using Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or other products. Fortunately, you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
Samsung’s Camera Assistant app will soon work with more Galaxy devices
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In October, Samsung launched the Camera Assistant app in beta as a Good Lock module for the Galaxy S22 series, letting you tweak some important camera settings. This includes turning off Auto HDR, prioritizing faster shutter speeds, disabling Auto lens switching, and more. It is rare for an Android smartphone manufacturer to expose such camera settings to the end user, so this was a welcome move from Samsung. The Korean giant has now confirmed that Camera Assistant's availability will expand to other Galaxy devices once the app exits beta.
Fitbit's website will ditch the 'Sign in with Google' button soon
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google completed its Fitbit acquisition in January 2021, and since then, we've seen Google flirt with bringing its services, including Maps and Wallet, to Fitbit wearables. Google’s Pixel Watch also benefits from Fitbit integration, including features like Sleep Profile. Now the acquirer is changing things on Fitbit’s website, removing the option to use Google sign-in — confusingly, to make way for the service's Google-account-only future.
Google's Matter Early Access Program wields results with Govee's newest light strip
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Matter will likely be the topic for smart homes in 2023, and CES is already preparing us for a flood of new and excellent smart home devices with support for the interoperability standard. Govee is ready to jump on the bandwagon, and the company has teamed up with Google to announce and showcase the LED Light Strip M1, its first Matter-enabled lighting product created as part of Google’s Matter Early Access Program.
Apple’s HomePod Mini is only $80 today at Best Buy with free holiday delivery
Amanda ReedThis HomePod Mini sale at Best Buy is the apple of our eye—and it's the best last-minute holiday deal we've seen today.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets the stable OxygenOS 13 update
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Last year's Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 rollout was a disaster for OnePlus. The initial build for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro was so buggy that it was pulled within days of release. Worse, the company took months to fix all the issues and release the OS to its other devices. This year though, the story has been different, with OnePlus beating Samsung in updating its 2022 flagship phone to Android 13. Since then, the OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 9 series have also been updated to the latest Android build. And now, it is the turn of the budget-oriented Nord CE 2 Lite to taste Android 13.
How to freeze and unfreeze a row or column in Google Sheets
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Spreadsheets are the ultimate business tool for organizing and analyzing data. But all the data analysis in the world won't help you if you can't understand the data you're working with, or worse, you can't get your boss to understand it. One problem with large sets of data in spreadsheets is that as soon as you scroll down, you can't see your column headers, and it becomes easy to lose track of what's in which column.
Why Enpass is my perfect LastPass replacement password manager
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Like for many others, LastPass was my first password manager, but a few years ago, I decided to switch away from it. That’s when Enpass caught my eye mainly because it didn’t force me to store my passwords on its online servers. I wanted something that struck the right balance between convenience and privacy. Enpass checked all the right boxes for me, and I soon ditched LastPass for good. This decision has started to feel even more apropos considering all the breaches LastPass has suffered in recent times.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: MagSafe-like charging is coming to Android phones this year
The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced a new standard for wireless charging called Qi2 during CES 2023. Qi2 s a new standard that aims to unify the mobile industry under a global standard for convenience and efficiency when it comes to charging mobile devices and wearables. Per the press release:
Android wants to support a promising open-source CPU architecture
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Mobile phones, including the best Android phones out there, are almost all running on Arm chip architecture—even Apple’s custom silicon is based on Arm reference designs. However, Arm has proven to be a less reliable partner in recent years, with its owner Softbank seriously considering selling it. Google is apparently seeing these risks as dire enough to invest into supporting a completely different chip technology, namely the open-source RISC-V architecture.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are Android Police's 2022 headphones of the year
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Given Sony's longstanding status as ANC royalty, it's almost a given that any new entry in the high-end WH-1000 series is going to be a winner. Still, it bears calling out: the WH-1000XM5 is Android Police's 2022 pick for wireless headphones of the year. The new XM5 isn't a radical upgrade over the WH-1000XM4 that came before, but given Sony's premium headphones have been so good for so long, it doesn't need to be. In 2022, wireless headphones don't get much better than the Sony WH-1000XM5.
Android Authority
The new Homey Pro aims to be the one smart home hub you need for everything
It does pretty much everything and is available for pre-order now. The 2023 Homey Pro is available for pre-order now. This new model aims to be the one smart home hub to rule them all, with pretty much every feature one could want. You can even use the optional Homey...
Some Samsung Galaxy phones are mysteriously stuck on the July 2022 Play system update
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Besides new Android releases and monthly security patches, Google also rolls out Play system updates every month. Unlike the first two, Google Play system updates are rolled out directly by the big G to all compatible Android devices, including non-Pixel phones. Given the wide rollout and since this is a server-side push from Google, the latest Play system build can take up to a few weeks to show up on your device. However, Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 series owners report their phones being stuck on the July 2022 update for a few months.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0