Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Doctor Charged with Trying to Kill Family by Driving Tesla Over 250-foot Cliffjustpene50Pacifica, CA
“Most Haunted Road In San Francisco”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Twitter has reportedly stopped paying rent on its offices and is considering not paying severance packages to laid-off workers
Twitter has reportedly taken increasingly extreme measures to cut costs under Elon Musk's leadership as the company gears up for potential lawsuits.
Engadget
Twitter sued for not paying San Francisco office rent
Twitter's landlord says the company is $136,250 behind on payments. California Property Trust, the owner of the building that houses Twitter headquarters, is suing Elon Musk’s social media company for failing to pay $136,250 in rent. According to Bloomberg (via The Verge), the firm notified Twitter on December 16th that it would default on its lease for the 30th floor of the Hartford Building, located at 650 California Street in San Francisco, if it didn’t pay its outstanding rent within five days. In a complaint filed this week with the San Francisco County Superior Court, California Property Trust said Twitter failed to comply with the order.
Washington Examiner
Twitter sued for not paying rent at San Francisco HQ as workers complain of no toilet paper and body odor
Twitter is facing a lawsuit after reportedly failing to pay its rent for the company's San Francisco headquarters. The social media giant owes its landlord $136,260 in unpaid rent, the suit filed Thursday by Columbia Property Trust reads. Twitter's San Francisco headquarters has been the site of rampant cost-cutting following...
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Travel nurses took high-paying jobs during Covid. But then their pay was slashed, sometimes in half.
In early 2022, Jordyn Bashford thought things were as good as they could be for a nurse amid the Covid pandemic. A few months earlier, she had signed an agreement with a travel nurse agency called Aya Healthcare and left Canada to work at a hospital in Vancouver, Washington. Before...
25% of U.S. Homebuyers Want To Move — This State Is the Top Destination
Rising housing costs due to inflation and high interest rates have been the new normal, pushing Americans to look for cheaper places to live. And now, a new Redfin survey found that 24% of homebuyers...
CNET
T-Mobile's $350 Million Settlement: How to Claim Your Share Before It's Too Late
T-Mobile customers, both past and present, may be eligible for part of the carrier's mammoth $350 million class action settlement to resolve claims that T-Mobile's negligence was to blame for a 2021 cyberattack that exposed millions of people's addresses, PINs and other personal information. The carrier hasn't acknowledged any wrongdoing....
Colorado funeral home owner accused of selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes is sentenced to 20 years in prison
A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge. Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.
Here Are the 5 Most Expensive US Cities to Rent in Right Now
Living in a big city comes at a price, and when you’re a renter, that cost constantly seems to be going up. You think your monthly payments in Miami are high? Just wait until you hear about the rest of the country. According to new findings from online realtor Zumper, there are five US cities where you can expect to encounter sky-high rents next year. The rental platform based its analysis on existing prices for a one-bedroom apartment, in addition to projected demand for 2023. As it turns out, four out of the top five metro areas are on the East Coast, and as for...
These 27 States Will Increase the Minimum Wage in 2023
These areas don't go by the federal minimum wage.
Wage increase: US states to raise workers’ salary starting on January 2023!
Nearly half of the states withinside the United States have a gift for their employees on New Year’s Day: a minimum wage increase. According to an evaluation from the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning suppose tank, 8.4 million people will begin getting a better paycheck to come January 1. That’s because of a mixture of inflation adjustments, legislation, and poll measures.
Minimum Wage Workers Just Got a Raise in These 23 States
Nearly two dozen states rang in the new year with hourly minimum wage increases, boosting paychecks for millions of U.S. workers. The pay raises are now in effect for 8.4 million workers across 23 states, set in motion by previously passed legislation, ballot measure or as annual cost of living adjustments, according to a data analysis by the nonprofit think tank Economic Policy Institute. Twenty-seven cities and counties also bumped up their minimum wages on Jan. 1, and four more states are hiking minimum wages later this year, adding to the number of Americans expected to see higher earnings.
moneytalksnews.com
Coming Soon: $1 Million Mortgages With 3% Down
Home prices have risen so much during the past year that, in 2023, loan limits for all but two U.S. counties will be higher — and it will be possible to get a federally backed mortgage of more than $1 million in some areas. In the highest-cost areas of...
crypto-academy.org
Caroline Ellison Received Billions in Hidden Loans
According to a transcript of Caroline Ellison’s Dec. 19 plea hearing that was released on Friday, she agreed with Bankman-Fried to hide from FTX’s investors, lenders, and clients that the hedge fund could borrow an infinite amount from the exchange. Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang both entered...
We’re in the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era—here’s the latest data
Speaking to reporters in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear that going forward the U.S. housing market would get “reset” by a “difficult correction.”. “Houses were going up at an unsustainable fast level. So the deceleration in housing prices that we’re seeing should help to bring prices more closely in line with rents and other housing market fundamentals. That is a good thing. For the longer term what we need is supply and demand to get better aligned so that housing prices go up at a reasonable level and at a reasonable pace and that people can afford houses again. We probably in the housing market have to go through a correction to get back to that place,” Powell said. “This difficult [housing] correction should put the housing market back into better balance.”
10 Most Expensive Cities for Housing in the US
Whether you rent or own, housing costs typically make up the biggest portion of your monthly budget, and where you decide to live can have a major impact on how much you have to pay. If you live in a...
The Salary You Need To Live Comfortably in the 10 Biggest US Cities
The thought of living in a big city often conjures thoughts of high expenses. And while this can often be the case, there are plenty of large U.S. cities where overall costs actually run below the...
The most honest man in real estate thinks the housing market isn't going to crash
Jonathan Miller is the guy everyone trusts to explain what the heck is going on with home prices. Here's how he got there.
newsnationnow.com
Minimum wage goes up based on inflation in these states
(NewsNation) — Americans have seen their purchasing power decrease in the face of rising prices but those making minimum wage in at least 12 states are set to receive an hourly wage boost tied to inflation. Nationwide, 16 states have laws that increase the minimum wage based on inflation,...
Google Agrees To $29.5 Million Settlement With Indiana, Washington, D.C.
Five years after the Associated Press published an explosive story regarding the extent of Google’s tracking services, the tech giant has reached a $29.5 million settlement with the state of Indiana and the District of Columbia. Of the nearly $30 million settlement, Indiana will receive $20 million while the District of Columbia will receive $9.5 million. Google has also agreed not present misleading information regarding a user’s location or location history.
defpen
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv, food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0