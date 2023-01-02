ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Stamps to increase in price

KSNF/KODE — The United States Postal Service has announced price increases due to operating expenses and a lack of revenue. The increase in prices are expected to take effect on January 22nd, 2023. Prices for standard 1oz. letters will increase from 60 cents to 63 cents. Domestic postcards will increase from 44 cents to 48 […]
24/7 Wall St.

89 Post Offices Close

The weather has finally caught up with the US Postal Service. The agency prides itself on the fact that its offices are always open, and it delivers mail six days a week and delivers over 95% of the mail it handles on time. “On-time” measurements are something the Post Office determines for itself. The huge […]
NEBRASKA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Longstanding UPS Stores Permanently Closing

Both locations are privately owned, and not representative of company-wide financial issues. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org,ScrapeHero.com, The Wichita Eagle, and Courier-Gazette.
WICHITA, KS
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy