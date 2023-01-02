ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Brick Anchor Brew-House in downtown Norfolk to close

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular downtown Norfolk restaurant will close its doors at the beginning of February. Owner Phil Smith announced “with much regret” on Wednesday that Brick Anchor Brew-House’s last day at the corner of Granby and Tazewell streets will be on February 3.
Chesapeake inmate awarded for saving deputy's life

"That's a bad feeling when you cant breathe and I tried not to panic, but I motioned to him to come around and he knew exactly what to do."
Local foodbank hosting food distribution

Third suspect arrested in connection to Sykes Ave. homicide: According to police, 18-year-old Analwah Jones turned herself into the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office Wednesday. Man charged with first-degree murder: Carlton J. Dillard, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the homicide of 34-year-old...
Portsmouth fires Tonya Chapman from city manager post

The termination was approved by a 5-2 vote with Councilmen De'Andre Barnes and Mark Whitaker voting against.
Norfolk teens chased by men in SUV; bikes stolen

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For many kids, riding a bike around the neighborhood is a rite of passage. For two Norfolk teens, riding their new bikes for the first time ended with them running for their lives after a man driving an SUV aggressively drove after them in Elmhurst.
Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police

Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police
VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass shooter

Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter.
Security cameras captures homicide suspect vehicles in Portsmouth

Security cameras captures homicide suspect vehicles in Portsmouth. Third suspect arrested in connection to Sykes Ave. homicide: According to police, 18-year-old Analwah Jones turned herself into the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office Wednesday. Man charged with first-degree murder: Carlton J. Dillard, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder...
Missing Newport News woman with medical condition found safe

Missing Newport News woman with medical condition found safe. Police: Armed man in barricade situation in Virginia Beach. Adolescent boy shot in area of 36th Street in Newport News: The victim's injuries appear to be life-threatening, police say. He was found after officers responded to the 800 block of 36th Street, and taken to a local hospital.
Car crashes into tree in Norfolk, killing man

NORFOLK, Va. — A 47-year-old man who was driving down Granby Street on Tuesday crashed into a tree, and has died from his injuries, police say. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection with Afton Avenue. When police got there, they found Jay Meeker, of Norfolk, seriously...
