cannonfallsbeacon.com
Winter break results for the Bombers, Rockets
Results for the Cannon Falls Bombers and Randolph Rockets over the winter break:. Cannon Falls Bombers boys basketball beat Lyle-Pacelli 76-60 during the first day of a holiday tournament in Hayfield. Randolph Rockets boys basketball beat the Lanesboro Burros 69-59 after hosting an awards ceremony prior to the game where...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Rockets boys basketball leads entire way in win over Lanesboro
The Randolph Rockets boys basketball team raced to a 6-0 lead over the Lanesboro Burros Wednesday, Dec. 28, and never looked back as they won 69-59. The non-conference win gets the Rockets back to .500 on the season (4-4). What stood out over the whole game was how far the...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Rockets hold ceremony for champion baseball team
The Randolph Rocket 2022 state championship baseball team received its championship plaques Wednesday evening, Dec. 28, in between Randolph’s JV and varsity basketball games against Lanesboro. The ceremony was scheduled for when as many of the graduated players could attend as possible and the team was missing just a...
kmrskkok.com
Four Area Athletes Named 9-Man All-State In Football
The Minnesota Football Coaches Association announced the 2022 9-Man All-State Team on Tuesday and four area athletes were selected along with two honorable mentions. On the offensive side of the ball Hancock Owls senior wideout Jackson Koehl was selected along with Wheaton/Herman-Norcross senior lineman Nathan Johnson and senior kicker Clint Determan. Defensively Warriors senior Bryant Callenius was picked as a linebacker.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Athlete of the Week: Bomber Taylor Johnson is back with a vengeance
Cannon Falls senior basketball player Taylor Johnson is back on the court this season at 100% after missing much of her junior season due to injury. The imposing post player has been a steadying presence for the Bombers so far this winter for the Bomber girls basketball team which features several new faces on varsity under new head coach Joel Rustad.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
8 Bombers compete in Bi-State Classic
The Cannon Falls Bombers wrestling team traveled to La Crosse in between Christmas and New Year’s this past week for the Bi-State Classic. One of the largest holiday tournaments in the Midwest, Cannon Falls was one of 69 teams split into three divisions. As a team, the Bombers finished eighth in Division II with 104 team points, just 2.5 points behind Dodgeville.
Here are the Minnesota school closures, late starts and e-learning days for Wednesday, Jan. 4
After a heavy burst dropped up to 10 inches of snow on parts of Minnesota Tuesday, another round of snow is coming on Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the Twin Cities is in the bullseye Wednesday, with several more inches of snow falling early in the morning. This has...
Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink,...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
Minnesota Man Hurt in Hwy. 52 Crash North of Rochester
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on an icy Hwy. 52 north of Rochester sent a Mazeppa man to a hospital Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Maccoy Huepenbecker was traveling south on Hwy. 52 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a guardrail north of Pine Island shortly after 8 a.m. He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow fell across southeast Minnesota overnight and has created difficult travel conditions throughout the area. Real-time road conditions are always available for you to check before heading out on our free app. Because of the inclement weather some area schools decided to...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Audrey M. Schmitt
Audrey M. Schmitt, age 94, of Cannon Falls, died Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Cannon Rivers Senior Living. Services for Audrey will be held at a later time. Lundberg unreal Home is assisting Audrey’s family, and online condolences may be shared at www.LundbergFuneral.com.
fox9.com
Minnesota drivers hand-shovel Highway 100 to clear traffic jam
Best video of the snowy day! Minnesota drivers came together with shovels to clear snow from the on-ramp to Highway 100 at Excelsior Blvd in St. Louis Park.
Minnesota Airline Just Named Best in Country For On-Time Flights
Good news if you're flying on the biggest airline serving Minnesota: it's now ranked as the number-one airline in the country for on-time flights. It's the largest airline in Minnesota-- and it's now #1 for on-time flights. That's the word this week about Delta Airlines, which was just ranked as...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
2022 Top Stories: Veterans park set to become destination
A new veterans memorial park is being built south of Cannon Falls off of Highway 52 and a groundbreaking ceremony was held in June at the site. Well over a 100 people attended the event, including dozens of members of the Hmong community across Minnesota, as Toufong Lor’s vision will feature 11 U.S. war memorials. One of those memorials will be a first-of-its-kind Hmong Soldier War Memorial.
fox9.com
The first baby of 2023: Baby born at stroke of midnight at Maple Grove Hospital
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - It is a very happy start to the new year for one Minnesota family, as a mother gave birth to likely the first baby born in 2023 at Maple Grove Hospital, officials say. Isabelle Alice Koopman was born to her parents Ashley and Cameron...
NEXT Weather: High impacts from snow and ice expected beginning late Monday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Winter could be making a return early in the new year.After a quiet New Year's Day, we jump into our next winter event that should impact both Monday and Tuesday.A winter storm watch is in effect for Monday night into Tuesday. This to likely evolve into a more confirmed winter alert by the National Weather Service.These conditions make Tuesday a NEXT Weather Alert day, with high to major impacts expected across parts of the state, predominately the southern half.Rain, freezing rain and snow are all possible from the Twin Cities on south, starting Monday night and going into early Tuesday. Augustyniak said that the snow will push from 8 to 12 inches in a narrow band somewhere in Minnesota, including possibly the metro area.After that, temperatures should take a dip going into Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 20s or upper teens.
fox9.com
Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities again gets pummeled with its second round of snow, St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared a snow emergency, enforcing parking restrictions along with other cities. The City of St. Paul's snow emergency means from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8...
fox9.com
Snow plow buries vehicles in Minneapolis after heavy snow
FOX 9's Bill Keller captured a video Wednesday morning of a snow plow burying vehicles in Minneapolis. The city did not declare a snow emergency Tuesday, leaving residents to shovel out. The city's snow emergency was declared Wednesday morning, going into effect in the evening.
KAAL-TV
Falling ice forces road, sidewalk closure in downtown Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Works announced a road and sidewalk closure in downtown Rochester because of falling ice. The roadway and sidewalk along 1st Ave. SW from Center St. to Peace Plaza will be closed through Wednesday, Jan. 4. Access to the Marriot will be maintained from...
