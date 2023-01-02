There was a funny moment at the end of Nate Oats’ news conference on Tuesday night after Alabama’s 84-62 thunder punch of Ole Miss. Oats is in his fourth season as Alabama’s coach, which is how long Avery Johnson lasted in Tuscaloosa. With any luck, and also maybe a new arena, Oats will be around a long time. He’s turning into one of the best college basketball coaches in the country, and his teams play hard, purposeful basketball every night.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO