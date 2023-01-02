ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 12

Wendy
2d ago

Typical of Biden to bus them from Louisiana to Alabama whether we want them or not. Send them right back to where they came from.

Reply
17
jessie Cagle-McGee
2d ago

if this group wants to help them, let them move into their homes in Birmingham and they go ahead and support them

Reply
11
HAVIER V. LEONARD welcome to Common Sense 101
2d ago

They are not my responsibility! Biden and Harris need to do their damn job!

Reply
9
Related
A.W. Naves

Alabama Hopes to Shift Method of Execution from Lethal Injection to Gas Chamber

Lethal injection unit at Holman Correction Facility (circa 2002)Photo byADOC. The Holman Correctional Facility (HCF) execution unit in charge of executing Alabama death row inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. had only one job and it didn’t go well. After multiple failed attempts to insert the needles that would carry a toxic cocktail that would end James’ life, the team opted to slice into his arm in search of a viable vein. After a three-hour delay, they finally ended the convicted murderer’s life on July 28, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

See new designs for 9 Alabama license plates

The nine newly redesigned Alabama license plates are now available. The plates were available starting Jan. 1, according to the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles. The redesigned plates include:. Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund. Retired Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms

At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

More people are moving to Alabama, U-Haul says

Alabama was one of two states that saw the largest jump last year in a metric of how many people are moving in. Alabama is 20th among the states in U-Haul’s Growth Index, a number that analyzes how many people are moving in and out. According to the national...
ALABAMA STATE
WLBT

Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”
ENTERPRISE, AL
AL.com

Alabama severe weather: About 6,800 remain without power

After severe weather swept through Alabama on Tuesday, many across the state found themselves without electricity. As of shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, there were more than 300 outages across the state, affecting some 6,800 Alabama Power customers, the utility reported. The bulk of the outages seem to be near...
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Pros and Cons of Living in Alabama

Before we jump into the pros and cons, let me be clear, I love living in Alabama. I wasn’t born and raised here but I figured my 20 years might qualify me to be an honorary Alabamian. The few years, I wasn’t an Alabama resident, I truly missed it....
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: I arrived early for Alabama’s shooting exhibition

There was a funny moment at the end of Nate Oats’ news conference on Tuesday night after Alabama’s 84-62 thunder punch of Ole Miss. Oats is in his fourth season as Alabama’s coach, which is how long Avery Johnson lasted in Tuscaloosa. With any luck, and also maybe a new arena, Oats will be around a long time. He’s turning into one of the best college basketball coaches in the country, and his teams play hard, purposeful basketball every night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thisisalabama.org

Inside the Alabama Museum of Natural History

So much has happened on Alabama land, but for 112 years, the Alabama Museum of Natural History has shared the story of the land itself. “The museum’s primary focus is the geology and paleontology of the state, with new exhibits on more contemporary biodiversity, species unique to Alabama, and the modern threats they face,” says Director Dr. John Friel. As you browse the exhibits in Smith Hall at UA, you can also trace interactions where human history weaves into the land’s natural history.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy