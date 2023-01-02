ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WAVY News 10

Brick Anchor Brew-House in downtown Norfolk to close

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular downtown Norfolk restaurant will close its doors at the beginning of February. Owner Phil Smith announced “with much regret” on Wednesday that Brick Anchor Brew-House’s last day at the corner of Granby and Tazewell streets will be on February 3.
NORFOLK, VA
Scott Westfall CGP Real Estate

2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton Roads

After the wild housing market trends of the last few years, real estate buyers and sellers are keen to know what is in store for 2023. Will mortgage interest rates continue to rise next year? Will the Hampton Roads housing market crash in 2023? Will we finally see a buyer’s market or another seller’s market? Read on to discover our real estate experts’ forecast for next year in Virginia Beach and neighboring cities.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Local foodbank hosting food distribution

Third suspect arrested in connection to Sykes Ave. …. According to police, 18-year-old Analwah Jones turned herself into the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office Wednesday.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Traffic shift upcoming for Laskin Road project in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A traffic shift will begin as early as next week on westbound Laskin Road near the bridge over Linkhorn Bay in Virginia Beach to allow for road construction and utility work. Contractor crews will put the traffic shift into place as early as Jan....
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake inmate awarded for saving deputy's life

"That's a bad feeling when you cant breathe and I tried not to panic, but I motioned to him to come around and he knew exactly what to do."
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Roads represents in the 2023 Rose Parade

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads showed up and showed out at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, on Monday. The Norfolk State University Spartan Legion marching band represented the 757 and the state of Virginia, and Donate Life honored a Virginia Beach woman for saving four lives through organ donation.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police

Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police
SALUDA, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 injured in Granby St. crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash that took place Tuesday morning on Granby Street. Norfolk Police said the crash took place around 11 a.m. in the 6200 block of Granby Street. Police continue to investigate the incident,...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth fires Tonya Chapman from city manager post

The termination was approved by a 5-2 vote with Councilmen De'Andre Barnes and Mark Whitaker voting against.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man, boy injured during overnight shooting on Falcon Creek Way in Hampton

Man, boy injured during overnight shooting on Falcon Creek Way in Hampton
HAMPTON, VA

