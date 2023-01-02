Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, not at Military Circle Mall
The potential site is where the Popeyes now stands alone between St. Paul's Boulevard and Fenchurch Street.
Chesapeake group files petition in response to proposed 'mega site' in southern part of city
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A group of Chesapeake residents wants to change the city's process for land-use projects in rural areas. Members of the Rural Chesapeake Preservation Committee filed a petition in Chesapeake Circuit Court in December. Chesapeake City Council members recently approved $14 million to purchase roughly 1,400 acres...
Cannonball found in Suffolk apartment backyard
A woman living in the Suffolk Acqua luxury apartments was just out walking her dog when she found something out of the ordinary, a cannonball.
Brick Anchor Brew-House in downtown Norfolk to close
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular downtown Norfolk restaurant will close its doors at the beginning of February. Owner Phil Smith announced “with much regret” on Wednesday that Brick Anchor Brew-House’s last day at the corner of Granby and Tazewell streets will be on February 3.
Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered on Christmas Eve in Hampton
"He worked at the shipyard for about 11 years and he was in businesses for himself with two businesses. He was everything to everybody."
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton Roads
After the wild housing market trends of the last few years, real estate buyers and sellers are keen to know what is in store for 2023. Will mortgage interest rates continue to rise next year? Will the Hampton Roads housing market crash in 2023? Will we finally see a buyer’s market or another seller’s market? Read on to discover our real estate experts’ forecast for next year in Virginia Beach and neighboring cities.
Train stopped in Norfolk, blocking traffic on Church Street
NORFOLK, Va. — A train is stopped on the tracks in Norfolk, leading to some traffic in the Williamston-Woodland Historic District. A supervisor with the city's dispatch services said it's a Norfolk Southern train. The company called at 7:20 p.m. to let them know about the problem. The train...
Local foodbank hosting food distribution
Third suspect arrested in connection to Sykes Ave. …. According to police, 18-year-old Analwah Jones turned herself into the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office Wednesday. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/third-suspect-arrested-in-connection-to-sykes-ave-homicide/. Man charged with first-degree murder in connection …. Carlton J. Dillard, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the homicide of 34-year-old...
'Superman' Virginia sailor heard 'big splash' before jumping in to save woman
AZ3 Buddy Varnadore was fishing with his friends at JEB Little Creek in November, when he heard a splash. Witnesses say Varnadore didn't hesitate to put his own life on the line to save another.
Traffic shift upcoming for Laskin Road project in VB
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A traffic shift will begin as early as next week on westbound Laskin Road near the bridge over Linkhorn Bay in Virginia Beach to allow for road construction and utility work. Contractor crews will put the traffic shift into place as early as Jan....
Chesapeake inmate awarded for saving deputy's life
"That's a bad feeling when you cant breathe and I tried not to panic, but I motioned to him to come around and he knew exactly what to do." Read more: https://bit.ly/3jN1q3s. Chesapeake inmate awarded for saving deputy’s life. "That's a bad feeling when you cant breathe and I...
Hampton Roads represents in the 2023 Rose Parade
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads showed up and showed out at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, on Monday. The Norfolk State University Spartan Legion marching band represented the 757 and the state of Virginia, and Donate Life honored a Virginia Beach woman for saving four lives through organ donation.
Portsmouth's Churchland Bridge to shut down during the day as crews work on bridge replacement
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth drivers, heads up! Starting Thursday, the Churchland Bridge will close to all traffic during the day multiple times through the month of January. Drivers should expect to see the bridge closed on Tuesdays and Fridays from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. The closure allows construction...
Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police
Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia …. Dome site developers close on equity, construction …. Health officials seeking animal that bit person in …. 4 local cities named best places for keeping 2023 …. U-Haul names Virginia 5th fastest growing state. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned sea turtles.
Police: 1 injured in Granby St. crash in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash that took place Tuesday morning on Granby Street. Norfolk Police said the crash took place around 11 a.m. in the 6200 block of Granby Street. Police continue to investigate the incident,...
Portsmouth fires Tonya Chapman from city manager post
The termination was approved by a 5-2 vote with Councilmen De'Andre Barnes and Mark Whitaker voting against. Read more: https://bit.ly/3WPMznK. Portsmouth fires Tonya Chapman from city manager …. The termination was approved by a 5-2 vote with Councilmen De'Andre Barnes and Mark Whitaker voting against. Read more: https://bit.ly/3WPMznK. Court documents...
Car crashes into tree in Norfolk, killing driver
The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Jan. 3 near the intersection of Granby Street and Afton Avenue. Jay Meeker, of Norfolk, died from his injuries.
2 shot on Falcon Creek Way in Hampton, police investigating
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left two people hurt Wednesday morning. Officers say that they received a call about a shooting on the 4900 block of Falcon Creek Way at 12:39 a.m. That's at the Falcon Creek Luxury Apartments. As officers got...
Man, boy injured during overnight shooting on Falcon Creek Way in Hampton
Man, boy injured during overnight shooting on Falcon …. Dome site developers close on equity, construction …. Health officials seeking animal that bit person in …. 4 local cities named best places for keeping 2023 …. U-Haul names Virginia 5th fastest growing state. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned sea...
Police respond to Menchville High School in Newport News following threats
Police respond to Menchville High School in Newport …. Dome site developers close on equity, construction …. Health officials seeking animal that bit person in …. 4 local cities named best places for keeping 2023 …. U-Haul names Virginia 5th fastest growing state. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned sea...
