Bryant, AR

aymag.com

The Last TCBY in Little Rock Closes

The last TCBY in Little Rock, located at 11418 W. Markham Street, has closed and will be destroyed. A 7 Brew Coffee is expected to be put into its location. Frank Hickingbotham, an Arkansas native, opened his first TCBY frozen yogurt store in 1981 in Little Rock. Through his leadership, a new market segment for frozen yogurt was created as the company grew to the world’s largest manufacturer-franchiser with 3,000 locations in approximately 70 countries.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Home for The Ultimate in Family Living and Entertaining in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale at $2.85 Million

54 River Ridge Road Home in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale. 54 River Ridge Road, Little Rock, Arkansas is a spectacular home with breathtaking river views and impeccable quality construction, amenities include 4 car garage, fabulous outdoor living with pool, sports court ect! This Home in Little Rock offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 54 River Ridge Road, please contact Casey Jones (Phone: 501-944-8000) at Janet Jones Company for full support and perfect service.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Missing Sherwood man found dead in North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Sherwood man that went missing was found dead in North Little Rock. Brock Welch,27, originally went missing on Dec. 29 after leaving his home to visit a McDonald's at 8 p.m. North Little Rock police said Welch was found dead on the ground near...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Benton police seeking the identity of a Kroger beer thief

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced on Wednesday that they need some help getting the identity of a beer thief. Police said that the suspect entered the Kroger on Dec. 29 and stole several cases of beer. The Kroger that was stolen from is located at...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

New Year's Eve gunshots; stray bullet hits family's home

LITTLE ROCK, AR — A day before New Year's Eve, City of Little Rock officials reminded residents that celebratory gunfire and fireworks usage are prohibited within the city limits. Celebratory gunfire could lead to stray bullets and cause someone to get hurt. One family had their own encounter with...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Bismarck (AR) Firefighters Banged Up in Wreck

Bismarck (AR) Fire Protection Association reported on Facebook that it had an unfortunate Friday morning while one of its trucks was in route to a structure fire, the department reported on Facebook. “Two firefighters were on board at the time of the wreck. Luckily they are only a little banged...
BISMARCK, AR
onlyinark.com

Wahrmund Farms Brings Quality to Your Table

Offering excellent products and warm customer service, multi-generational family businesses in Arkansas are some of the finest, and Wahrmund Farms is no exception. Nestled at the base of picturesque Petit Jean Mountain near Morrilton in Conway County, you will find a bustling cattle ranch that produces prime beef, the quality of which you will be hard-pressed to find elsewhere. Part of what makes this farming operation so unique is the family that not only owns it but also operates every aspect of it. From raising the grain that feeds the cattle to boxing and shipping their products, members of the Wahrmund family are always diligently working together to uphold a high standard of excellence with their products. One bite of a mouth-watering New York strip is the only proof you will need!
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
mysaline.com

Man Shot to Death in Saline County on Dec 31st

A roofer was shot to death on the last day of the year, and his family is looking for answers. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a call about 7:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 on Narrows Road, where it was reported that there was a shooting death.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
deltadailynews.com

Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South

(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
JESSIEVILLE, AR
mysaline.com

Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 2nd

Dana Rochelle Snow, age 53 of North Little Rock was born Dana Roshelle Nix on April 25, 1969 and received her angel wings December 27, 2022. Dana was preceded in death by Lillie Kesterson (Grandmother), Rose Mary Bury (Mother) and Kenneth Arras (Brother) as well as many other love ones.
SALINE COUNTY, AR

