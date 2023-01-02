Read full article on original website
aymag.com
The Last TCBY in Little Rock Closes
The last TCBY in Little Rock, located at 11418 W. Markham Street, has closed and will be destroyed. A 7 Brew Coffee is expected to be put into its location. Frank Hickingbotham, an Arkansas native, opened his first TCBY frozen yogurt store in 1981 in Little Rock. Through his leadership, a new market segment for frozen yogurt was created as the company grew to the world’s largest manufacturer-franchiser with 3,000 locations in approximately 70 countries.
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Home for The Ultimate in Family Living and Entertaining in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale at $2.85 Million
54 River Ridge Road Home in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale. 54 River Ridge Road, Little Rock, Arkansas is a spectacular home with breathtaking river views and impeccable quality construction, amenities include 4 car garage, fabulous outdoor living with pool, sports court ect! This Home in Little Rock offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 54 River Ridge Road, please contact Casey Jones (Phone: 501-944-8000) at Janet Jones Company for full support and perfect service.
Hamlin collapse reminds NLR woman of brother lost in nearly-identical tragedy
Monday night's football game is weighing heavy on countless hearts, as people across the nation come together to pray for Buffalo Bill's Damar Hamlin.
Benton receives $400K grant to expand The Benton Belt trail system
Benton-area outdoor enthusiasts received good news with the announcement of funding to expand its around-the-city trail system.
KATV
Missing Sherwood man found dead in North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Sherwood man that went missing was found dead in North Little Rock. Brock Welch,27, originally went missing on Dec. 29 after leaving his home to visit a McDonald's at 8 p.m. North Little Rock police said Welch was found dead on the ground near...
KATV
Benton police seeking the identity of a Kroger beer thief
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced on Wednesday that they need some help getting the identity of a beer thief. Police said that the suspect entered the Kroger on Dec. 29 and stole several cases of beer. The Kroger that was stolen from is located at...
Large electrical outage in North Little Rock
North Little Rock has a large power outage in the western part of the city.
A 34-year-old Little Rock cold case, with a daughter still demanding answers
It’s been more than three decades since Anita Shell was brutally murdered in Little Rock. Her daughter was only three months at the time – but has now grown up and demands answers.
KATV
Searcy police: Two dead after dispute leads to shooting at McDonald's
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two adult men are dead after a dispute between the two led to a shooting at a McDonald's on Tuesday, Searcy police said. Police said the shooting occurred in the parking lot at the East Race Street location of the long-running fast food chain. "What...
KATV
New Year's Eve gunshots; stray bullet hits family's home
LITTLE ROCK, AR — A day before New Year's Eve, City of Little Rock officials reminded residents that celebratory gunfire and fireworks usage are prohibited within the city limits. Celebratory gunfire could lead to stray bullets and cause someone to get hurt. One family had their own encounter with...
KATV
Police searching for missing Sherwood man; car found abandoned in North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sherwood police are requesting assistance from the public in finding a man who went missing a few days after Christmas. According to a social media post from the agency, Brock Welch went missing on Dec. 29 after leaving his home to visit a McDonald's at 8 p.m.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Bismarck (AR) Firefighters Banged Up in Wreck
Bismarck (AR) Fire Protection Association reported on Facebook that it had an unfortunate Friday morning while one of its trucks was in route to a structure fire, the department reported on Facebook. “Two firefighters were on board at the time of the wreck. Luckily they are only a little banged...
onlyinark.com
Wahrmund Farms Brings Quality to Your Table
Offering excellent products and warm customer service, multi-generational family businesses in Arkansas are some of the finest, and Wahrmund Farms is no exception. Nestled at the base of picturesque Petit Jean Mountain near Morrilton in Conway County, you will find a bustling cattle ranch that produces prime beef, the quality of which you will be hard-pressed to find elsewhere. Part of what makes this farming operation so unique is the family that not only owns it but also operates every aspect of it. From raising the grain that feeds the cattle to boxing and shipping their products, members of the Wahrmund family are always diligently working together to uphold a high standard of excellence with their products. One bite of a mouth-watering New York strip is the only proof you will need!
North Little Rock police investigating Gregory Street homicide
North Little Rock police say they are investigating a Monday afternoon homicide that happened in the 1200 block of Gregory Street.
mysaline.com
Man Shot to Death in Saline County on Dec 31st
A roofer was shot to death on the last day of the year, and his family is looking for answers. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a call about 7:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 on Narrows Road, where it was reported that there was a shooting death.
KATV
'Shoes stolen': Police searching for suspect in Academy Sports theft
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A man, who police said stole five pair of shoes, is being sought out by authorities for the crime. On Nov. 12, the man entered the Academy Sports on Warden Road and walked away with the items. Video surveillance shows the man exiting the store...
deltadailynews.com
Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South
(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
mysaline.com
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 2nd
Dana Rochelle Snow, age 53 of North Little Rock was born Dana Roshelle Nix on April 25, 1969 and received her angel wings December 27, 2022. Dana was preceded in death by Lillie Kesterson (Grandmother), Rose Mary Bury (Mother) and Kenneth Arras (Brother) as well as many other love ones.
Garland County Deputy: Man killed, another injured in New Year’s Eve shooting
Garland County deputies are investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting that left one man dead and another injured.
Garland County sheriff: Man finds body while checking game cameras
Garland County deputies are investigating after a man told them he found a body while checking his game cameras.
