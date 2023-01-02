Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
These are the highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Superfan Mattress Mack Places $1.5 Million Bet on TCU Horned Frogs to Upset Georgia BulldogsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
Raptors Land Mavs’ Christian Wood In Bold Trade Scenario
If you haven’t noticed, NBA superstar Luka Doncic is pretty good at basketball. Frankly, he’s unbelievable. Doncic dropping 50 points in a game hardly even qualifies as news anymore. It’s about as common as the flu in 2023. Lately, his Mavericks have been reaping the benefit of...
Spurs Trade of Josh Richardson to Mavs? What's San Antonio Get?
Follow along with our Inside the Spurs NBA news tracker as we provide daily updates from the biggest headlines around the league
Yardbarker
Rockets Unable To Overcome Luka Doncic's Second-Half Eruption In Loss To Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic came into the Toyota Center as the hottest player in the league. He recorded a 50-point performance in Houston on Dec. 23. Since he led the Mavericks to a six-point victory, Doncic has averaged 45.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 10.2 assists over his last five games.
Start time of Eagles versus Giants regular-season finale announced
For most of the regular season, we’ve all adopted the ‘one game at a time’ approach. Yet still, whenever we discuss the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants rivalry, we all keep an eye on what Big Blue is doing in New Jersey. Hey, we’re discussing one of the most storied rivalries in NFL history. What would you expect?
FOX Sports
McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid...
dallasexpress.com
Mavs Win Seventh Straight Game
Dallas rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 111-106 on Monday night for the Mavericks’ seventh straight win. Luka Doncic tallied 39 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists, including 29 points while playing the entire second half and a career-high tying 18 made free throws.
Suns And Knicks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
Lions vs. Packers Prediction and Odds for Week 18 (Goff vs. Rodgers, don’t overthink it)
The Green Bay Packers have rallied from 4-8 with four-straight wins, and now have a win-and-in game against the Detroit Lions in Week 18. The Lions need a little bit of help from Baker Mayfield and the L.A. Rams to keep their playoff hopes alive, but if the Rams take down Seattle, then the winner of this game is the No. 7 seed in the NFC.
Yardbarker
Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans preview, prediction, pick, odds for 1/4: Pels look to snap mini-skid
The New Orleans Pelicans won't have leading scorer Zion Williamson when they host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. They won't have second-leading scorer Brandon Ingram, either. But the Pelicans have been pretty successful even when they have been short-handed this season. They are 6-2 in games without Williamson, 14-8...
CBS Sports
How to watch Magic vs. Thunder: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
Current Records: Oklahoma City 16-21; Orlando 13-24 The Orlando Magic will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Amway Center after having had a few days off. Orlando is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home. The Magic's 2022 ended with a...
NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Pelicans prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023
The Houston Rockets (10-27) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (23-14) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Pelicans prediction and pick. Houston has dropped four straight games to cement them in last place in the Western Conference. The Rockets...
FanSided
304K+
Followers
592K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0