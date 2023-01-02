OBITUARY: Jeffrey Cooper

Jeffrey Cooper of Bethpage, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, he was 44 years old.

Mr. Cooper was born on August 3, 1978 in Hendersonville. Jeff worked for Alexander Landscaping Company as a Project Manager.

He is survived by mother, Amelia Jane Alexander of Bethpage; brothers, Matthew Cooper of Hermitage and Jake Cooper (Heather) of Cleveland, TN; sisters, Margaret Estes (Josh) of Bethpage and Jacqueline Cooper of Cleveland; aunt, Mary Ann Watson (Paul) of Bethpage; uncles, Charles Reed Alexander of Gallatin and Dickie Alexander of Bethpage; cousins, Charlie Alexander and Kipp Alexander; nieces, Hunter Jayne Estes, Kenzi Cooper, and Erin Cooper; and nephews, Harrison Estes, Mack Cooper, River Lessig, Ethan Cooper, and Jackson Cooper.

Funeral Service will be Wednesday, January 4th at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Family Heritage at Gallatin, with Pastor Breck Patterson officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 3rd from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Wednesday, January 4th from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Crestview Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Safe Place for Animals, 905 Mallard Drive, Gallatin, TN 37066 or to Sumner County Animal Control, 1033 Union School Road, Gallatin, TN 37066.

Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com.

For more obituaries visit https://sumnercountysource.com/obituaries/