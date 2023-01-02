ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

New state laws effective in 2023

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
The Dispatch
The Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1agdtk_0k0rgLta00

As the old year ends and a new year begins, North Carolina residents will have a few new laws to take note of in 2023.

TAXES

North Carolina Department of Revenue announced in November that the gas tax rate for 2023 will increase from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon. The inspection tax will remain at .0025 cents per gallon.

The North Carolina individual income tax rate will drop to 4.75% beginning 2023. Last year the individual tax rate was 4.99%, and according to state legislation approved in 2021, it is scheduled to decrease to 3.99% by 2026.

CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM

Although many parts of Senate Bill 300, otherwise known as the Omnibus Criminal Justice Reform Bill passed in 2021, have already gone into effect, other parts will start on Jan. 1, 2023.

After the first of the year, North Carolina law enforcement agencies will be required to conduct more intensive background checks for anyone applying for a job.

They must submit applications and fingerprints to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations for a statewide criminal background check and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for a national criminal background check. It also requires more mandatory training for officers in implicit bias, and a requirement to intervene and report cases of excessive force by an officer.

Other state laws became effective in December to be in place by the beginning of 2023.

House Bill 674 requires a DNA sample for analysis when a person is convicted of a felony or found not guilty by reason of insanity. Legislators and other officials stated it is an attempt to reinforce the state criminal database.

VICTIM'S RIGHTS

The bill also states victims of rape or other sex offenses will not be billed for rape kits and medical examinations or be billed through their insurance or have their debts turned over to collection agencies.

"Victims of sexual assault deserve access to a rape kit without being further victimized by being charged for it. This new law will also strengthen the state’s DNA database used to catch criminals by including domestic violence and assault crimes,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper in a written statement last year.

Effective Dec. 1 House Bill 615 allows a judge to extend domestic violence protective order temporarily beyond its expiration date to fill in the gap until a forthcoming court hearing. A judge can extend the order either to the date of the hearing or 30 days from the date of expiration, whichever happens first.

The bill is also known as Jordan’s Bill after a few years ago Randolph County Sheriff's deputies were unable to detain a subject during an incident where a woman had a gap between the expiration of her protective order and a pending renewal motion in court.

Effective Dec. 1 Senate Bill 207 raises the age of children who can be sent to juvenile court from 6 to 10 unless charged with a serious crime.

RETAIL THEFT AND ARSON CRIMES

House Bill 1005 amends the organized retail theft statues. It increases the penalty for retail theft of property valued over $50,000 to a Class F felony, which carries a sentence between 10 to 41 months in prison; or property over $100,000 to a Class C felony which carries a sentence of 44 to 182 months in prison.

Also under this bill, business owners can recover stolen goods more quickly and sue thieves for specific damages.

House Bill 315 increases the punishment for certain arson offenses, including if the incident results in the injury of a firefighter. If someone is convicted of arson resulting in the serious injury of a firefighter or first responder, they will be charged with a Class F felony, which carries a sentence of 10 to 41 months in prison.

The law increases penalties for setting a fire to a prison, church or a commercial structure.

It also requires a criminal history background check for all firefighters and prohibits anyone from serving with a volunteer fire department if they were convicted of certain crimes.

Comments / 8

Marilyn Golston
2d ago

main check find out if they're sepremest or racist . That effect their ability to follow the rights and laws inference to the detained and people they confront

Reply(2)
4
Paratrooper Rick
2d ago

making new laws and they can't even enforce the laws that are in place. what a joke

Reply(2)
9
Related
Washingtonian.com

Weed in the DMV: The Latest Laws

The law used to be simple: Marijuana was a no-no. But things have changed quickly, and it’s become hard to keep track. Here’s our handy guide to the latest on lighting up. The mayor signed a bill in October allowing adults to self-certify that they qualify for medical marijuana—no prescription needed. (Others can legally possess two ounces or no more than three mature plants at home.) In June, the DC Council also passed a bill that protects employees from getting fired if they fail a drug test. Meanwhile, the city has been wrestling with how best to handle “gifting” shops that exploit a legal loophole to peddle pot.
MARYLAND STATE
WBTV

New year means new laws go into effect in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - With the new year comes new laws on the books here in North Carolina. For one, the N.C. governor will have a few more hurdles in declaring a state of emergency. Gov. Roy Cooper, or any future state governor, will have to get permission from a...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

New N.C. laws take effect January 1, 2023

The new year means new laws for North Carolina. Here is a look at some of the laws that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Although S.B. 300, Criminal Justice Reform, was signed into law by Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper on Sept. 2, 2021, a portion of the bill only becomes law on Jan. 1.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FinanceBuzz

These 10 States Have the Best Public School Systems

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. As...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
countynews4you.com

“Racially-Isolated” Schools in North Carolina Increase

More schools across North Carolina are racially segregating or becoming “racially isolated. According to a new report titled “Still Stymied: Why Integration Has Not Transformed North Carolina’s Schools” by Kris Nordstrom, Senior Policy Analyst with the Education and Law Project of the NC Justice Center, there has been very little progress since its first report, “Stymied by Segregation (March 2018).
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

Former Catawba County lawmaker dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — W. Stine Isenhower, a former North Carolina House representative from Catawba County, died on New Year's Eve. He was 95. Isenhower served in the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1986 through 1992 for the 45th District, which represented parts of Burke and Catawba counties. Gov....
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBEC AM

2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wfmynews2.com

These NC laws go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. — People across the Carolinas are ringing in the new year this weekend and looking ahead to what's to come in 2023. With the new year comes new laws in North Carolina that go into effect on Jan. 1. Criminal Justice Reform. This law was signed by...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

Transgender woman's scheduled execution would be US first

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003. McLaughlin’s attorney, Larry Komp, said there are no court appeals pending. The clemency request focuses on several issues, including McLaughlin’s traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard in her trial. A foster parent rubbed feces in her face when she was a toddler and her adoptive father used a stun gun on her, according to the clemency petition. It says she suffers from depression and attempted suicide multiple times. The petition also includes reports citing a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, a condition that causes anguish and other symptoms as a result of a disparity between a person’s gender identity and their assigned sex at birth.
MISSOURI STATE
The Dispatch

The Dispatch

2K+
Followers
516
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lexington, NC from The Dispatch.

 http://the-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy