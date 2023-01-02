Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot Dead in Parking Lot of Philly Dunkin' Store
Léelo en español aquí. A man was found shot dead next to a parked car in a Dunkin' parking lot off Broad Street in North Philadelphia's Logan section early Wednesday. Police officers arrived to the parking lot at North Broad Street and Wyoming Avenue around a 1 a.m. to find a man bleeding on the ground next to a car, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
2 dead after crash on I-95 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person was thrown from their vehicle and another car flipped multiple times in a crash that killed two people on Interstate 95 Wednesday morning, according to police.Just before 1 a.m., Pennsylvania state troopers arrived at the scene near the Allegheny Avenue exit (Exit 25) and found three damaged vehicles, according to an incident report.Investigators believe the crash happened when a vehicle stopped in the right center lane of I-95's northbound side. It's not clear why that vehicle stopped, but it was rear-ended by a second vehicle. The impact ejected the driver of the front vehicle onto the highway. The second vehicle flipped multiple times before coming to a rest in the center lane. The driver of that vehicle was also ejected.The drivers of those vehicles were pronounced dead on the scene.A third vehicle then crashed into the concrete barrier on the shoulder. That driver was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in stable condition.The crash caused traffic delays overnight and the highway was closed for several hours Wednesday morning.Troopers were on the scene with flashlights and investigating the crash.Lanes reopened around 6 a.m. after several hours.
Driver in custody after crashing into Philadelphia T-Mobile store
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver is in police custody after crashing into a T-Mobile store in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood. The crash happened right next to a police station. The Philadelphia Police Department said it happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the T-Mobile on North Broad and Champlost Streets, right across the street from the 35th District police station.People at the scene told CBS Philadelphia that once the driver crashed, he tried to run away but police caught up with him.Authorities confirmed he was arrested and a gun was recovered.The crash damaged the front of the store along with shelves and items inside.Luckily, no one was inside the store at the time of the crash.The car was lodged inside the store before it was removed a short time later.Police have not released additional information regarding what led to the crash, and after all is cleaned up, the store will be boarded up.It's unclear when it will reopen.
2 dead in crash along I-95 near Philly: reports
Two people were killed in a crash along Interstate 95, according to reports from WPVI and CBS Philadelphia. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday along the northbound lanes of I-95, near the Allegheny Avenue exit in the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philadelphia. Two people were pronounced dead at the...
SEPTA Mugging Victim Chases Robber, Gets Jumped By Gang In Shocking Video
After a Philadelphia man chased a thief onto a SEPTA train, a disturbing video released by police shows a group of men surround and beat him. Authorities say the victim, 20, was walking onto the SEPTA platform at 1100 Market Street in Center City at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 when an unknown suspect stole his wallet and fled onto a train.
fox29.com
Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday. Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest.
Two deadly shootings in Philadelphia under investigation
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings that killed two men Tuesday in North Philly and Hunting Park.A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning after police went to the 900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue for a shooting. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police say.Officials say no weapons were recovered and there is no arrest at this time. The shooting is under investigation by the Homicide Detectives Division.A 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near North 15 Street & Germantown Avenue. The man was later pronounced dead and police say the man had one gunshot wound to the chest and one to his lower stomach.There is also no arrest for the deadly shooting at this time.
Victim was able to walk away before collapsing in Frankford fatal shooting: Police
Officers say a man was found shot in the neck on the sidewalk on the 1600 block of Dyre Street.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot in Apparent Carjacking of His Muscle Car
A man was found shot on the West Philadelphia street where he lives after his muscle car was stolen during an apparent carjacking overnight. The shooting took place around 11:20 p.m. Monday along the Spring Street, near 54th Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Léelo en español aquí....
Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
Group wanted in robbery, beating at Philadelphia SEPTA stop: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released a new video on Wednesday of the suspects wanted in connection to a SEPTA robbery from last month.Back on Dec. 12, a 20-year-old man was robbed while entering the SEPTA platform at 11th and Market Streets.The victim chased the suspect and was later assaulted by a group.If you have any information, contact the police.
Family seeks Philadelphia woman missing since August
by Philadelphia PD PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating Missing Person Valerie Excell. Valerie resides on the 100 block of Jamestown Street. Valerie’s sister last saw her at her house in early August when she visited her. Valerie is 36 years old, 5’08,160 lbs., with green eyes and black hair; she was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt. Valerie frequents the area of skate park near the Art Museum. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Valerie Excell is asked to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911. The post Family seeks Philadelphia woman missing since August appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Police: Argument sparked shooting outside restaurant near University of Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA - Police say an argument turned violent after a shooting erupted just a couple blocks from the University of Pennsylvania campus Tuesday night. Campus police responded to the shooting outside Bonchon Restaurant on the 3800 block of Chestnut Street just before 11 p.m. A 51-year-old man suffered a gunshot...
billypenn.com
Hundreds use new 211 hotline; Why Mummers switched channels; Explosion levels Port Richmond houses | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Hundreds used Philly’s new 211 violence prevention hotline. Philadelphia saw a slight drop in gun violence compared to 2021’s tragically record-setting year, but...
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PA
Healthy, wholesome eating is great, but some days, nothing beats a fast food meal. When that's the case, these are some of the top options when it comes to fast food spots in Philadelphia, PA.
WGAL
Mask mandate temporarily returns to Philadelphia schools
PHILADELPHIA — Students in the School District of Philadelphia are once again being required to wear masks while in the classroom. The district announced last month that masks would be returning for the first 10 days after the holiday break. The district said the goal is to reduce the...
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken police and SWAT arrest wanted man at Matson Mill apartments in Conshohocken
Late on the afternoon of January 3rd, residents of the Matson Mill Apartments and nearby buildings reported in messages and calls to MoreThanTheCurve.com that there was a large police presence, including SWAT, at the Matson Mill apartments. Matson Mill is one of the two recently opened apartment communities along the Schuylkill River just above the Matsonford Bridge.
2 Philly elementary schools tagged with anti-mask graffiti as students return to school
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. Anti-mask messages were scrawled on sidewalks outside two Philadelphia elementary schools Wednesday morning,...
Video captures moment driver crashes, flips inside Montgomery County car wash
Video obtained by Action News shows the moment a 77-year-old man crashed through a gate and flipped inside the car wash.
fox29.com
Woman rushed to hospital by family after being shot in face at East Falls apartment, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting in Philadelphia's East Falls section has left a 50-year-old woman in critical condition Tuesday morning. Police say the woman was shot at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Berkeley Drive around 5:12 a.m. She suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and face, and was...
