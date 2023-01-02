Here are the first individual wrestling rankings of the 2022-23 scholastic season. There are some old favorites at the No. 1 spots, and some new standouts. Pennsylvania and New Jersey use different weights, which is generally not an issue; they can be combined at most of the classes. But New Jersey uses one more weight, and that is an issue. So, 165 will continue to be a one-state weight, with 157/175 in N.J. combining with 160/172 in Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO