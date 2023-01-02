Read full article on original website
Boys basketball: No. 1 Roselle Catholic uses 13-0 3Q run to get past Manasquan
Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, shook off a shaky start in the first half and turned its efforts up a notch defensively to get past a feisty Manasquan team on its way to a 68-59 win in front of a crowd of over 1,000 in Manasquan.
Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball top performers for Jan. 3, 2023
Several Mid-Penn Conference players turned in big performances during Tuesday’s high school girls basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances reported to PennLive:. Jill Jekot, Cumberland Valley – The Eagles junior put up 31 points in a Commonwealth Division loss to Altoona.
Cassidy Sadler’s 16 points steers Northern past Colonial Division foe West Perry
Cassidy Sadler and Addison Place helped set the early tone and Northern pulled away from West Perry with an explosive third quarter Tuesday in a Mid-Penn Colonial girls basketball match in Dillsburg. The Polar Bears notched a 61-33 victory as Sadler banked six of her game-high 16 points in the...
Poll! Which girls basketball player gets your vote for Athlete of the Week?
The holiday tournaments are over, but these players' performances will be remembered for a long time. Which of these standout girls basketball players will get your vote for the Courier/Intell Girls Athlete of the Week? This week's poll will run from Tuesday evening until 8 p.m. Thursday. ...
Trentonian
Former Mercer County three-sport star Harold Driver reflects on decorated athletic career
Harold Driver ducked his head under the door frame of the Hopewell Regional High School gymnasium and stepped back in time. Driver, 66, who returned to his Class of 1974 alma mater as an assistant boys basketball coach for Burlington City High during recent playing of the John Molinelli Tournament, traipsed through history at breakneck speed.
The first individual wrestling rankings of the season have arrived
Here are the first individual wrestling rankings of the 2022-23 scholastic season. There are some old favorites at the No. 1 spots, and some new standouts. Pennsylvania and New Jersey use different weights, which is generally not an issue; they can be combined at most of the classes. But New Jersey uses one more weight, and that is an issue. So, 165 will continue to be a one-state weight, with 157/175 in N.J. combining with 160/172 in Pennsylvania.
PennLive Cup update: Boiling Springs leads the way after historic fall season
The fall season of high school sports is officially in the books. And it was a historic one for the Mid-Penn Conference. Seven teams in the Mid-Penn won a state championship, including a clean sweep of the three field hockey titles. In all, 17 schools earned points in the PennLive Cup race, with three teams already amassing more than 100 points.
Trinity girls basketball defeats Camp Hill in Capital Division tilt
The Trinity girls basketball team placed 12 players on the scoresheet en route to a 54-32 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division victory over Camp Hill Thursday night. Mandy Roman and KK Stair led the Shamrocks offense with 10 points each. Trinity moves to 5-4 while Camp Hill fell to 1-7.
Sasso’s successful return puts finishing touches on Nazareth wrestling’s win over Northampton
Sonny Sasso missed the first month of his final season on the Nazareth wrestling team while recovering from a hand injury. Set to make his return in the Blue Eagles’ rivalry match against Northampton, the senior was forced to wait a little more as his match at 215 pounds was the final bout of the night.
7 takeaways from the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic
More from the 28th Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic, where I saw, as I knew I would, “retired” tournament directors Richie and Sandy Cabrera, who are now grandparents. Here’s seven takeaways from the event …
Top Somerset County basketball, rifle, swimming and wrestling performers for Jan. 3-5
Wednesday Boys basketball North Star 66, Ferndale 25: In Boswell, Brady Weimer tallied a game-high 17 points as the Cougars romped the Yellow Jackets. Andy Retassie recorded 12 points and six...
Check out the first pound-for-pound wrestling rankings of the season
We present the first pound-for-pound individual wrestling rankings of the season. This is an attempt to identify the top 10 wrestlers in the region regardless of weight class. The wrestlers must be in the week’s rankings, and not “on the sidelines” or “taking injury time.”
Boys Basketball: Union County Conference Players of the Week for Jan. 4
High school boys basketball action has featured standout performances all over the court for teams across New Jersey, including some awe-inspiring efforts. Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area.
Local roundup: Pittston Area boys basketball edges out Crestwood
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Tied at halftime with Crestwood, the Pittston Area boys basketball team got a standout performance from Anthony Cencetti after the break as the Patriots pulled out a 48-47 win on the road on Tuesday. Cencetti scored 23 of his game-high 28...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive Pennsylvania's high school athlete of the week (December 25-31)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Pennsylvania high school athlete of the week December 25-31
Braido steps down as Easton football coach after 6 seasons
Jeff Braido has resigned as Easton Area High School’s head football coach. Braido informed his staff of the decision on Monday evening, according to sources familiar with the situation, and met with the team Tuesday afternoon. Braido went 37-30 during six seasons in charge of the Red Rovers. Easton...
