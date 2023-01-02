ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LehighValleyLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball top performers for Jan. 3, 2023

Several Mid-Penn Conference players turned in big performances during Tuesday’s high school girls basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances reported to PennLive:. Jill Jekot, Cumberland Valley – The Eagles junior put up 31 points in a Commonwealth Division loss to Altoona.
LehighValleyLive.com

The first individual wrestling rankings of the season have arrived

Here are the first individual wrestling rankings of the 2022-23 scholastic season. There are some old favorites at the No. 1 spots, and some new standouts. Pennsylvania and New Jersey use different weights, which is generally not an issue; they can be combined at most of the classes. But New Jersey uses one more weight, and that is an issue. So, 165 will continue to be a one-state weight, with 157/175 in N.J. combining with 160/172 in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
80K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy