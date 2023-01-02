How to Watch No. 1 Purdue Basketball vs. Rutgers on Monday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball takes the court for the first time in 2023, looking to remain unbeaten when it tips off against Rutgers on Monday night at Mackey Arena.

A victory for the Boilermakers will not only give the team a 3-0 record in Big Ten play but also mark the first 14-0 start in school history. The Scarlet Knights enter the matchup winners of their last three games. However, they have yet to claim a victory away from Jersey Mike's Arena so far this season.

"The things that cause problems with them the most is just not one particular thing, just how hard they play," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "They play hard, they compete on defense, they play to win. And they play the right way."

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup, including game time, TV information and a look at Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell.

How to watch Purdue vs. Rutgers

Who: Purdue Boilermakers and Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Purdue Boilermakers and Rutgers Scarlet Knights What: The first game for Purdue in 2023, resuming Big Ten play after victories over Minnesota and Nebraska in the early part of the season.

The first game for Purdue in 2023, resuming Big Ten play after victories over Minnesota and Nebraska in the early part of the season. When: 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 2.

7 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 2. Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel

fuboTV (Start your free trial) Radio: WAZY (96.5)

WAZY (96.5) Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell, Wes Scott

Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell, Wes Scott Last season's records: Purdue was 29-8 overall, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play. In the NCAA Tournament, the team defeated Yale and Texas before losing to Saint Peter's 67-64 in the Sweet 16. Rutgers went 18-14 overall and 12-8 in the conference before losing to Notre Dame in double overtime during the First Four of the NCAA Tournament.

Meet the coaches

Purdue: Matt Painter is in his 18th season as the head coach of Purdue basketball. He owns a 397-192 overall record with the program, including a 196-115 mark in the Big Ten. With just three more victories, Painter can become just the fifth coach in Big Ten history with 400 career wins while at a conference school, joining Bob Knight, Tom Izzo, Gene Keady and Lou Henson.

Painter began his head coaching career at Southern Illinois, leading the team atop the Missouri Valley Conference with a 25-5 overall record during the 2003-04 season, dropping only one game in league matchups.

Rutgers: Steve Pikiell is in his seventh season at the helm of the Scarlet Knights and has posted a 107-95 overall record with the program. He has led Rutgers to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. The team posted its second winning record in Big Ten play under Pikiell during the 2021-22 season.

