cryptoslate.com
Research: Only 150K Bitcoin remain in Future OI as switch to risk-off fast approaches
Bitcoin (BTC) began the year risk-off — as seen in the Futures Open Interest (OI) Crypto-Margined metric displayed below. The decline in BTC Futures OI percentage seen from July 2021 into 2022 portrayed a recovery into a risk-on narrative throughout 2022. However, starting at almost the lowest point in two years, risk is coming off the table fast as we begin 2023.
dailyhodl.com
XRP Whales Moves Over 200,000,000 Tokens As Ripple Unlocks Escrow Funds: On-Chain Data
XRP whales are making major waves, moving over 200 million tokens to start the new year. According to new data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, 70,000,000 XRP were moved from an unknown wallet to crypto exchange Bitstamp yesterday in two separate transactions. “40,000,000 XRP (13,485,157 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to...
cryptoslate.com
Digital Currency Group gets Jan. 8 deadline to resolve Gemini earn issues
Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss accused Digital Currency Group (DCG) CEO Barry Silbert of bad faith tactics over the $900 million debt owed by Genesis trading to Earn users. In a Jan. 2 open letter, Winklevoss said Silbert employed stalling tactics and refused to meet stakeholders to resolve issues surrounding the...
bitcoinist.com
Looking for tokens for 2023? Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) might do good, but Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is the best buy
If you are looking to buy tokens for the year 2023, while Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) seem promising, are they? We will find out in this write-up and see how Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a much better option to invest in than Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL). Will Avalanche...
cryptoslate.com
Grayscale Ethereum Trust trades at record 59% discount
The Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) is trading at a record-low discount rate of 59%, according to the data shared by the crypto influencer DB. The Grayscale trust gathers money from institutions that wish to invest in various cryptocurrencies but want to avoid the challenges of buying, storing, or safekeeping their crypto. The funds collected under ETHE are used to purchase Ethereum (ETH) to expose institutional investors to ETH passively.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
u.today
"Crypto King” Barry Silbert Hits Back at Cameron Winklevoss
Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, responded to an open letter by Cameron Winklevoss on Wednesday addressing DCG’s supposed $1.675 billion debt. Silbert’s tweet focused on denying any missed payments, assuring that DCG had never missed an interest payment and was current on all loans outstanding, with the next payment due in May 2023.
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP Whales Move Over 200 Million Tokens After Rapid Accumulation Period
Whales on the $XRP Ledger have been moving a significant amount of tokens over the last few days after rapidly accumulating a significant percentage of the cryptocurrency’s supply over the past five weeks. As reported by Daily Hodl, whale monitoring service Whale Alert has flagged $XRP transactions moving more...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Solana climbs above $10 as entire market turns green
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of around $10 billion over the past 24 hours and currently stands at $806.96 billion — up 1.35%. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market caps grew 1.09% to $322.14 billion and 1.74% to $148.95 billion, respectively. The top 10 cryptocurrencies all recorded profits...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says He’s Stacking More Bitcoin (BTC), Warns of Regulations Crushing Altcoins
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he’s buying more Bitcoin (BTC) at current prices as the king crypto trades in the depths of the bear market. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author explains his thesis behind investing in Bitcoin. Kiyosaki says that...
CoinDesk
Solana's SOL Token Surges 20% as Dog Coin Bonk Fires Up Community Interest
Solana's SOL has surged about 20% in the past 24 hours even as larger cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) barely moved, as a decision by newly launched shiba inu-themed token Bonk (BONK) to do a large airdrop generated interest in the Solana community. SOL leapt back above $13...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoslate.com
DCG on tight deadline, new Binance acquisition, Silvergate lawsuit, Solana pumps – CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Dec. 22 is dominated by lawsuits, bankruptcies, and acquisitions as the top people in the industry duke it out on a big day for the bear market in this CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss accused Digital Currency Group...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
Sam Bankman-Fried offered lenders 20% returns in a scramble to rescue his crypto empire from an earlier crisis in 2018, report says
Troubles at FTX and its sister company Alameda Research predated events of 2022 leading to their total collapse, The Wall Street Journal reported.
cryptoslate.com
Yuga Labs’ NFT royalty income hits $107.8M in 2022
Yuga Labs‘ total royalty income from Otherdeed for Otherside, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) collections add up to $107.8 million, according to data shared by MilkRoadDaily. Otherdeed for Otherside became the NFT project that collected the most significant revenue in 2022 by making...
CoinDesk
Ethereum's Upcoming Shanghai Upgrade Powers Lido DAO, SWISE, RPL Tokens Higher
There is rarely a dull moment in the crypto market. While bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) remain in stasis, governance tokens of liquid staking platforms, which allow users to retain liquidity of their tokens even though they are locked in a blockchain network, are rallying. Lido DAO or LDO, the...
Elon Musk Breaks Another Record: First Person to Lose $200 Billion
Buying Twitter probably seemed like a better idea to Elon Musk before he actually went through with it. Since he took control of the social-media company in October, it’s only been causing him headaches. The latest: Musk has become the first person to ever lose $200 billion, Bloomberg reported recently. His net worth is currently sitting at $137 billion, down from a high of $340 billion in November 2021. That’s a pretty long way to fall—one most of us can’t even fathom. The loss is most recently due to the downward trajectory of Musk’s Tesla. Since the EV company achieved a $1...
cryptoslate.com
Top 25 BONK holders own over 50% of supply, no sign of Whitepaper
Solana-based memecoin “BONK” — which has gained rapid media attention — airdropped over 50% of total supply to the top 25 holders. As of press time, there were roughly 98,000 BONK holders, which — when compared to the top 24 holders — equates to a ratio of 4083:1.
