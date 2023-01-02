Read full article on original website
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
‘Human garbage’: Charlie Kirk blasted for ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin conspiracy tweet
Conservative talk show host Charlie Kirk was slammed for peddling an anti-vaccine conspiracy theory after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game against Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.The 24-year-old footballer suffered a cardiac arrest and was administered CPR and a defibrillator before being taken in an ambulance to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition. The hit that appeared to have caused the injury came in the first quarter of the game when he was tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.Hamlin stood to his feet briefly and then collapsed.While fans waited outside the hospital holding candles...
Mike Lindell Is Finally Running Out of Friends in MAGA World
Lindell is experiencing backlash from his unproven claims that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis got a boost from voter fraud.
Teen Vogue
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Isn’t a Trump Alternative — He’s a Far-Right Bigot Too
Florida governor Ron DeSantis is certainly having a moment. In the wake of the failed “red wave” the media kept warning us about, DeSantis has been declared “the biggest winner of an otherwise dark election cycle for Republicans.” This week, Time magazine — responsible, you may recall, for the 2014 “transgender tipping point” — short-listed DeSantis for its 2022 person of the year award. This award isn’t necessarily granted to the best person in a given year: For example, past recipients include DeSantis’s current nemesis and then president-elect Donald Trump in 2016, and Adolf Hitler in 1938. But it’s another example of the media buzz around DeSantis and his possible presidential candidacy.
Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges
A shocking video of an ugly altercation on New Year’s Eve between longtime UFC President Dana White and his wife Anne White emerged on Monday. The altercation in question occurred at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico between White and his wife, with both parties getting physical with each other. The video obtained by TMZ shows Read more... The post Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Don Lemon Is Overcome with Emotion as He Shares News of CNN Colleague Drew Griffin's Death at Age 60
"You will be missed and I hope you’re smiling down on us from heaven," Lemon said of the Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter, who died of cancer over the weekend Don Lemon broke down on CNN This Morning while announcing the death of Drew Griffin, a CNN senior investigative correspondent who died of cancer over the weekend at age 60. "We have some very sad news to tell you today," Lemon began. "Our colleague and friend and longtime distinguished CNN journalist Drew Griffin has passed away." The anchor teared up as he recounted the...
Former Florida State standout Released by Buffalo Bills
An unfortunate development at the end of the regular season.
Dan Le Batard: Dana White Probably Won't Face Consequences From ESPN or Anyone Else For Slapping His Wife
Dana White hit his wife on New Year's Eve. The incident was caught on video and appeared on TMZ on Monday. The UFC President then did an interview with TMZ conf
