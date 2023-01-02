ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Kenny Pickett, T.J. Watt Knew Steelers Would Win on Final Drive

By Stephen Thompson
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2nkV_0k0rfvGb00

The Pittsburgh Steelers had all the confidence in the world that their rookie quarterback would deliver.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were backed into a difficult spot. Facing 80 yards of field between them and a go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter of a primetime game against their hated rivals from Baltimore, the Steelers needed to pull out a magical comeback, and they did just that.

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett engineered a masterful march, completing five of six passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. He completed clutch throw after clutch throw, including the perfectly-placed scoring throw to Najee Harris with 1:02 to play. While the odds didn't give the Steeler offense much chance, Pickett said there was never a question in the huddle that they would complete the team's first double-digit comeback of the season.

"There was no doubt when we got in that huddle that we were going to go down there and win," Pickett said. "So it's always good to see ... the eyes in the facemasks. They all looked confident. It's a great feeling as a quarterback."

This is the second week in a row that Pickett led the offense to a game-winning touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter of big games with playoff hopes on the line. He did it last week against the Raiders too and as his team spends more time watching Pickett perform in difficult situations, they become more confident in his ability to deliver when the lights are the brightest.

Even linebacker T.J. Watt, who's faced Pickett in practice while he runs two-minute drills, said he called the game-winning score before it happened.

Pickett confirmed his teammates' belief in him by completing passes of 20 or more yards through tight windows to Pat Freiermuth and Steven Sims before weaving the touchdown pass through tight coverage to Harris.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Pickett's Game-Winning Drive Keeps Steelers Season Alive

Steelers Cross Off Two Major Milestones in Playoff Push

Najee Harris Has Proven Everyone Wrong

Another OC Candidate Becomes Available for Steelers

Comments / 5

Emma Sims
2d ago

what did you say by the way never give up on your team no matter what one it is the Men of Steel have always been a great come from behind team and continue to make things happen 😀 as the Swamie use to say " They could go all the way" let's get this done team we can do it out of STEELER NATION FOREVER 😀

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury

The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Cowboys in Playoffs to 'Welcome Back' 3 Starters?

JAN 2 WELCOME BACK! “YIt might be a little premature and it might be a little optimistic, but the Dallas Cowboys have an injury-related plan for the playoffs. It's a "Welcome Back!'' plan. "We’ll be welcoming back three really good football players,'' COO Stephen Jones said on Monday in...
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Athletes call for Skip Bayless to be fired after ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet

NFL players, NBA players and retired pro athletes are calling for Skip Bayless to be fired for comments he made in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during “Monday Night Football.” After the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in Cincinnati, the “Undisputed” host took to Twitter to chime in on the situation. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted as medical personnel tended to Hamlin on the field in Cincinnati. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome...
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement

The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
thecomeback.com

Myles Garrett has strong message for Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cleveland Browns may be unable to make the NFL playoffs after they were eliminated earlier this month, but that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t still have something to play for. Now, the Browns just get the chance to play spoiler to one of their fiercest rivals. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden

The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
WASHINGTON, DC
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy