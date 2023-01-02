Kenny Pickett, T.J. Watt Knew Steelers Would Win on Final Drive

The Pittsburgh Steelers had all the confidence in the world that their rookie quarterback would deliver.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were backed into a difficult spot. Facing 80 yards of field between them and a go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter of a primetime game against their hated rivals from Baltimore, the Steelers needed to pull out a magical comeback, and they did just that.

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett engineered a masterful march, completing five of six passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. He completed clutch throw after clutch throw, including the perfectly-placed scoring throw to Najee Harris with 1:02 to play. While the odds didn't give the Steeler offense much chance, Pickett said there was never a question in the huddle that they would complete the team's first double-digit comeback of the season.

"There was no doubt when we got in that huddle that we were going to go down there and win," Pickett said. "So it's always good to see ... the eyes in the facemasks. They all looked confident. It's a great feeling as a quarterback."

This is the second week in a row that Pickett led the offense to a game-winning touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter of big games with playoff hopes on the line. He did it last week against the Raiders too and as his team spends more time watching Pickett perform in difficult situations, they become more confident in his ability to deliver when the lights are the brightest.

Even linebacker T.J. Watt, who's faced Pickett in practice while he runs two-minute drills, said he called the game-winning score before it happened.

Pickett confirmed his teammates' belief in him by completing passes of 20 or more yards through tight windows to Pat Freiermuth and Steven Sims before weaving the touchdown pass through tight coverage to Harris.

