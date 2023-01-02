A look at the best shots of Robby Ashford from the 2022 season
Robby Ashford made the most of his first season at Auburn.
Robby Ashford was counted out by almost everyone when discussing Auburn's quarterback battle in the spring and fall.
Zach Calzada and TJ Finley dominated the talking points with discussions of who would be Auburn's starting man under center. Over the course of the fall, it became a two-man race and rotation at quarterback between Finley and Ashford.
After a Finley injury, Ashford never gave up the job. He played with fight and through injury. In a Hugh Freeze offense, his skillset could elevate his play to the next level.
Here are some of our favorite shots from Robby Ashford's 2022 season after transferring from Oregon.
