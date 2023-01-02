Read full article on original website
Related
British novelist, screenwriter Fay Weldon dies at 91
LONDON — British author Fay Weldon, known for her sharp wit and acerbic observations about women’s experiences and sexual politics in novels including “The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil," has died, her family said Wednesday. She was 91. Weldon was a playwright, screenwriter and a prolific...
New Skeletal DNA proves that those who first called themselves English derived from Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA has been "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." By analyzing the extractions, archeologists and researchers have concluded that these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
1,200-year-old Viking grave — with a shield and knives — found in a backyard in Norway
Archaeologists uncovered the grave ahead of a construction project in the capital city.
Horrifying Images of Nazi Death Camps
The famed Swiss-American photographer and filmmaker Robert Frank once said “There is one thing the photograph must contain – the humanity of the moment.” Some photographs, however, capture not humanity but inhumanity. We’ve all heard or read stories or seen dramatizations on stage or screen of the incomprehensible, unforgivable horrors of what the Nazis called […]
Modern Humans Interbred And Coexisted Side-By-Side W/Neanderthals In Europe For Roughly 3,000 Years, Says New Research
Researchers in Leiden, Netherlands, recently analyzed dozens of ancient artifacts indicating that modern humans coexisted with Neanderthals for several thousand years. The research indicates an overlap of modern humans and neanderthals in France and northern Spain "for much longer than previously thought." [i]
1,000-year-old hall where Vikings once gathered is uncovered in Denmark, museum says
The hall is more evidence that this region played an important role in helping a notable Danish king come to power, archaeologists said.
Ireland Will Return Mummified Remains and a Painted Sarcophagus to Egypt
Mummified remains and a painted wooden sarcophagus are among a group of artifacts that an Irish university plans to return to Egypt. The items are owned by University College Cork (UCC) and date from between 975 BCE and 100 CE. The sarcophagus was donated to UCC in 1928 and, based on an inscription on its surface, likely holds the remains of a man named Hor. The university said it will return its collection of Egyptian artifacts in 2023. The group includes a set of four canopic jars, containers in which the individually mummified organs would be placed during the mummification process. The...
Jewish Collector’s Heirs Sue the Met Over an Allegedly Nazi-Looted Vincent van Gogh Painting
Vincent van Gogh is in the spotlight again this week as the heirs of a Jewish collector have sued the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Basil and Elise Goulandris Foundation in Athens for the return of an allegedly Nazi-looted painting. The federal court filing in San Francisco contends that the Met secretly sold van Gogh’s 1889 painting La cueillette des olives (Olive Picking) around 1972 without the knowledge of its original owner, Hedwig Stern, who had reportedly sought its restitution. It is currently on view at the Athens museum operated by the foundation of the late Greek shipping tycoon Basil Goulandris and his wife, Elise. The plaintiffs — Judith Silver and Deborah Silver;...
BBC
Londoner solves 20,000-year Ice Age drawings mystery
A London furniture conservator has been credited with a crucial discovery that has helped understand why Ice Age hunter-gatherers drew cave paintings. Ben Bacon analysed 20,000-year-old markings on the drawings, concluding they could refer to a lunar calendar. It led to a specialist team proving early Europeans made notes about...
The Mayan Empire: A Day In the Life of the Maya
The Maya were building a sophisticated civilization in the Americas at about the same time that the Roman Empire was declining in Western Europe. This higher level of civilization was made possible by the ability of the Mayans to establish a steady supply of food. Because the Maya culture relied on farming for food and commerce, the majority of the Maya were farmers in the growing seasons.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Denmark: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
It is common knowledge that a nation’s flag plays a significant role in defining its authenticity. It proves that a country is functional, distinct, and not subject to the command of any other nation. The flag also represents a pleasant and united country and expresses a nation’s sovereign power and strength. In addition to honoring their royal family, Danes also adore the Flag of Denmark, hanging it up everywhere they gather to celebrate occasions like birthdays, graduations, and pretty much anything in between.
British Museum confirms ‘constructive discussions’ with Greece on Elgin Marbles
The British Museum has said it continues to have “constructive discussions” over the possible return of the Elgin Marbles to Greece after 200 years.The 2,500-year-old sculptures were removed from the Acropolis in Athens by Lord Elgin in the early 19th century, when he was the British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire.The 17 artefacts were bought by the British government, which passed them on to the British Museum where they remain one of the most prized exhibits, making up 30% of the Parthenon sculptures of ancient Greece.Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has on many occasions called for the marbles to be returned,...
Is Iceland’s language a Norse code – or legacy of Celtic settlers?
According to folklore, a Gaelic-speaking warrior queen called Aud was among Iceland’s earliest settlers. Her story is central to an emerging theory that Scottish and Irish Celts played a far bigger role in Iceland’s history than realised. A book by Thorvaldur Fridriksson, an Icelandic archaeologist and journalist, argues...
owlcation.com
People's Radio: The Word of the Fuhrer in Every Home
The Ministry of Public Education and Propaganda, headed by Ph.D. Paul Joseph Goebbels sought to ensure that every German had radio access. Goebbels instructed the engineer Otto Griesing to create a technically simple, easy-to-mass-produce, and inexpensive radio receiver for the people. This is how the "people's receiver" or "people's radio"...
Birdwatch: a majestic great northern diver meets a sad end
At first, I thought it was a pale, odd-looking cormorant. But as it flew upriver, I realised its true identity: a diver, but which one? I had my suspicions it would prove to be the largest of the three regular British species. And when we examined the photos, taken by my friend Geoff as the bird flew away, we were proved correct: the first great northern diver here on my coastal patch.
British Museum Confirms Secret Talks with Greece Over the Return of the Parthenon Marbles
For the first time, the British Museum has confirmed that it is in talks with Greece over a landmark agreement that would see some of the Parthenon Marbles return to Athens. Last month, the Greek newspaper Ta Nea reported that the two parties had been secretly meeting for months about the contested antiquities, which have been on view in the British Museum since 1832, after they were stripped from the Acropolis in Athens by the Scottish nobleman Lord Elgin. While British Museum chairman George Osborne has in recent months signaled a willingness to forge a deal to settle the centuries-old controversy, neither he nor the museum...
craftymotherfather.com
Top 150+ Beautiful German girl names
Are you struggling to come up with a name for your baby girl? Here are some German girl names for your reference. There is nothing quite like the strength, foresight, and beauty of German women!. There are many fields in which beautiful German women have made their mark worldwide. You...
ancientpages.com
Ancient City Empuries (Emporiae) With Best Greek Ruins Located Outside Of Greece
A. Sutherland - AncientPages.com - The 2,500-year-old Empuries (also Emporiae) site on the Costa Brava was built in 575 BC. It was a Greek and, later, a Roman colony located on the northeastern coast of Spain. Left: Emporiae - Remains of the Roman wall in the ancient city. Image credit:...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0