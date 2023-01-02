Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook AccountThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom SeenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rdJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
20 Year Old Pittsburgh Walmart Closes - Online Auction For Store Items Starts January 3rdTy D.Pittsburgh, PA
Related
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa receives Purple Heart City designation
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 3, 2023 7:58 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) Aliquippa’s AEDC Director Cindy Gormley received notification that the city received Purple Heart City designation by the national organization last week. Ms. Gprmley said she spoke to the national director and the city will be on its website soon.
beavercountyradio.com
Mackin Engineers coming to Aliquippa to discuss a Wayfinding project
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 3, 2023 10:48 A.M. (Aliquippa, Pa) AEDC Director Cindy Gormley announced on Monday that Mackin Engineers will be in the city on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 4 p.m. to discuss where new signs should be located and what they should direct drivers or walkers to. Residents interested in providing their input should attend the meeting, Ms. Gormley said. There will be a second meeting to discuss the outcome from suggestions at a later date.
beavercountyradio.com
Western PA Walmart Auctioning Store Contents
Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 2, 2022 6:58 A.M. (Pittsburgh, PA) Cabinets, Shopping Carts, a forklift, and much more. Those are all things going up for auction at a former Pittsburgh area Walmart. The remaining contents of the store that used to operate at the Waterfront will be auctioned off this week by the Grafe AUction Company. A public preview of available items is happening today from 3p to 6p.
beavercountyradio.com
Armed Robbery at Western PA Eat’n Park
Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 2, 2023 2:33 P.M. (Monroeville, PA) Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in Monroeville Monday. The Eat’n Park restaurant on Monroeville Boulevard reportedly stayed open following the robbery and nobody suffered any injuries. Monroeville Police are still investigating and have not shared any further details.
beavercountyradio.com
Pennsylvania officer killed, 2nd wounded; suspect shot dead
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say the man suspected of fatally shooting a Pennsylvania police chief and wounding another officer in confrontations near Pittsburgh was killed by police after a chase. The officers were shot blocks apart Monday during a foot pursuit in Brackenridge, an Allegheny County town northeast of Pittsburgh. Police say the gunman carjacked a vehicle, crashed it after a chase, fled into some woods and eventually fired at detectives, who returned fire and killed him Monday evening. Governor-elect Josh Shapiro identified the slain officer as Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire. Police say the second officer was wounded in the leg and is expected to survive.
beavercountyradio.com
“Live Mic with Mike Romigh” Goes Live on Beaver County Radio
(Photos taken by Eddy, Crow Curtis Walsh and Mike Romigh) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Just like the new year presents the opportunity for a fresh start Beaver County started of 2023 with the all new Beaver County Radio. The morning started off as it does every morning at 6:30 AM with...
beavercountyradio.com
Ohio woman caught with loaded gun by TSA at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint
PITTSBURGH –Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Pittsburgh International Airport detected a loaded handgun inside an Ohio woman’s make-up bag, which was tucked inside a backpack that she carried to the security checkpoint on Monday, Jan. 2. The loaded .380 caliber handgun was loaded with six bullets and was detected when the backpack entered the checkpoint X-ray machine.
beavercountyradio.com
Single Vehicle Accident on Route 51 in Darlington Twp.
Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 4, 2023 7:02 A.M. (Darlington Township, PA) (WBVP) State Police in Beaver are reporting an accident that occurred in Darlington Township on Route 51. 43 year old Jacob Andrews of East Palestine lost control of his vehicle in the southbound lane and travelled into the northbound lane causing him to strike the concrete barrier before coming to a rest. No injuries were reported and Andrews was cited accordingly. The Darlington Twp vol fire department assisted at the scene.
beavercountyradio.com
Police: 5 guns recovered after police chief killed, 2 hurt
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say five guns were recovered from a man shot and killed by police after a chase and gunfire that killed a western Pennsylvania police chief and wounded two other officers. The police chief and another officer were shot blocks apart Monday in Brackenridge and the suspect was later shot and killed in Pittsburgh. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the governor-elect, said slain Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire “ran towards danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe — and he made the ultimate sacrifice.” The second officer was in stable condition with a leg wound and a third officer was hit by suspected shrapnel.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Man Charged for Weed Vape
(Beaver Falls, PA) (WBVP) State Police in beaver are reporting that drug possession charges were filed against a Beaver Falls man on New Years Day. 33 year old Antonio Retana was stopped on Interstate 376 near Hopewell and was found to have a THC Vape Pen and other paraphernalia. Charges were filed through the magistrates office.
beavercountyradio.com
Daily Beaver County Forecast, January 4, 2023
Showers today with calm wind and a high of 61 degrees. Our chance of precipitation is 100%. Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 38.
beavercountyradio.com
Attorney Releases Name of Off-Duty Police Officer Accused of Killing Innocent Man at Monaca Walmart
The featured image above shows police outside the Monaca Walmart after the November shooting. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published January 4, 2023 10:51 A.M. (Beaver County, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) Attorney Joel Sansone spoke with Mike Romigh Wednesday morning during “Live Mic with Mike Romigh”...
beavercountyradio.com
Fuel Tax Increases for Pennsylvania
The state fuel tax increased with the new year. Gasoline increased 3.5 cents a gallon making it now 61.1 cents. Diesel rose 4.4 cents a gallon to 78.5 cents. The increase is due to state law.
beavercountyradio.com
Garbage Truck Strikes Telephone Pole in Conway
(Conway Borough, PA) Conway Fire Department reports that they were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident involving a pole with possible entrapment. After arriving on scene, they found a garbage truck had wrecked into a telephone pole. There was no entrapment or injuries.
Comments / 0