beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Average Gas Price at $3.81
Story by Beaver County Radio Staff. Published January 4, 2023 8:56 A.M. (WBVP) Gas prices are steady in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.712 per gallon, according to AAA. Our average price here in Beaver County is $3.81, which clocks in as the highest current average price for a gallon of gas in western PA.
beavercountyradio.com
Fuel Tax Increases for Pennsylvania
The state fuel tax increased with the new year. Gasoline increased 3.5 cents a gallon making it now 61.1 cents. Diesel rose 4.4 cents a gallon to 78.5 cents. The increase is due to state law.
beavercountyradio.com
New Years Baby Welcomed at AHN
The featured image above shows Braxton Rusch. Submitted by AHN. Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 2, 2023 6:57 A.M. (Pittsburgh, PA) Allegheny Health Network says they welcomed in a New Years Baby. Parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch of Bethel Park welcomed Braxton Rusch at 2:02 am. at Allegheny Health Network’s Jefferson hospital. Braxton also holds the distinction of the first baby born at AHN in the Greater Pittsbuirgh Region. Braxton came in at 8 lbs., 1 oz & just a little over 20 inches. The family will recieve a year of free diapers courtesy of the Western PA Diaper Bank.
beavercountyradio.com
Armed Robbery at Western PA Eat’n Park
Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 2, 2023 2:33 P.M. (Monroeville, PA) Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in Monroeville Monday. The Eat’n Park restaurant on Monroeville Boulevard reportedly stayed open following the robbery and nobody suffered any injuries. Monroeville Police are still investigating and have not shared any further details.
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa receives Purple Heart City designation
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 3, 2023 7:58 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) Aliquippa’s AEDC Director Cindy Gormley received notification that the city received Purple Heart City designation by the national organization last week. Ms. Gprmley said she spoke to the national director and the city will be on its website soon.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Man Charged for Weed Vape
(Beaver Falls, PA) (WBVP) State Police in beaver are reporting that drug possession charges were filed against a Beaver Falls man on New Years Day. 33 year old Antonio Retana was stopped on Interstate 376 near Hopewell and was found to have a THC Vape Pen and other paraphernalia. Charges were filed through the magistrates office.
beavercountyradio.com
Police: 5 guns recovered after police chief killed, 2 hurt
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say five guns were recovered from a man shot and killed by police after a chase and gunfire that killed a western Pennsylvania police chief and wounded two other officers. The police chief and another officer were shot blocks apart Monday in Brackenridge and the suspect was later shot and killed in Pittsburgh. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the governor-elect, said slain Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire “ran towards danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe — and he made the ultimate sacrifice.” The second officer was in stable condition with a leg wound and a third officer was hit by suspected shrapnel.
beavercountyradio.com
Single Vehicle Accident on Route 51 in Darlington Twp.
Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 4, 2023 7:02 A.M. (Darlington Township, PA) (WBVP) State Police in Beaver are reporting an accident that occurred in Darlington Township on Route 51. 43 year old Jacob Andrews of East Palestine lost control of his vehicle in the southbound lane and travelled into the northbound lane causing him to strike the concrete barrier before coming to a rest. No injuries were reported and Andrews was cited accordingly. The Darlington Twp vol fire department assisted at the scene.
beavercountyradio.com
Garbage Truck Strikes Telephone Pole in Conway
(Conway Borough, PA) Conway Fire Department reports that they were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident involving a pole with possible entrapment. After arriving on scene, they found a garbage truck had wrecked into a telephone pole. There was no entrapment or injuries.
beavercountyradio.com
Daily Beaver County Forecast, January 4, 2023
Showers today with calm wind and a high of 61 degrees. Our chance of precipitation is 100%. Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 38.
beavercountyradio.com
Attorney Releases Name of Off-Duty Police Officer Accused of Killing Innocent Man at Monaca Walmart
The featured image above shows police outside the Monaca Walmart after the November shooting. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published January 4, 2023 10:51 A.M. (Beaver County, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) Attorney Joel Sansone spoke with Mike Romigh Wednesday morning during “Live Mic with Mike Romigh”...
