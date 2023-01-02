Read full article on original website
The Best Movies 2022: ‘Fabelmans,’ ‘Avatar’ and more
For a moment, let’s forget the struggles cinemas are facing — not many people want to schlep to see non-Marvel movies anymore, turns out — and let’s celebrate what was an energizing, unexpected and often freaking weird year for film. 2022 marked a comeback for many major directors. Baz Luhrmann ended a nine-year feature hiatus to direct a fantastic “Elvis” biopic, while James Cameron finally finished “Avatar: The Way of Water” after 13 years and constant delays. And Todd Field triumphed with “Tár” after the longest break of anybody — it was the first movie he directed since 2006’s “Little Children.”...
Avatar: The Last Airbender series ‘had to change its name’ because of James Cameron’s Avatar
James Cameron has apparently always had big plans for his Avatar film series. In fact, half a decade before Avatar’s 2009 debut – whereupon it became the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, earning $2.9bn (£2.3bn) at the box office – he had already acquired the rights to its title.As it turns out, Cameron’s forward thinking had ramifications for Nickelodeon’s hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. “In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from Avatar to Avatar: The Last Airbender because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ becomes the second-fastest movie outside of the MCU to reach $1 billion
Even though it scored upwards of $400 million in three days, and took only 10 to pass $850 million, accusations were still being leveled that Avatar: The Way of Water remained in danger of bombing at the box office. In a rare defense of the haters, it was an understandable...
James Cameron has Marvel in his sights as ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ guns for even more ludicrous box office milestones
James Cameron might claim that he doesn’t bear a grudge against the Marvel Cinematic Universe and superhero cinema in general, but the words that keep coming out of his mouth tend to say otherwise. Of course, the filmmaker has built his career on putting cold, hard, cash right where that mouth is, and Avatar: The Way of Water is holding up its end of the bargain on that front.
Top Gun: Maverick Is About To Lose A Box-Office Record To Avatar: The Way Of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water is coming on strong enough at the box office to wrestle this distinction away from Top Gun: Maverick.
Black Adam Made Nearly $400 Million At The Box Office. Why That Wasn’t Enough
Black Adam make a lot of money at the global box office, but a lot still wasn't enough.
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Disney+ Release Date Officially Announced
Disney has announced that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be released for Disney+ subscribers on February 1, 2023, following a record-breaking opening in theaters. If you haven’t caught the blockbuster film yet, be sure to watch the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” teaser trailer and check out the character posters from October. You can catch the Black Panther sequel feature, the highest-grossing November release on record, in movie theaters now or from the comfort of your own home beginning on February 1. You can also check out this review of the sequel film.
Avatar: The Way of Water Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Early reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have made their way to Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel to 2009's Avatar is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, which makes it fitting that the James Cameron flick will help close out the year. Running for over three hours, Avatar: The Way of Water will take audiences back to Pandora to reunite with the Na'vi and the growing family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)'s characters. The cast and crew of the Avatar sequel have been out in full force promoting the movie, and now Rotten Tomato-approved critics are weighing in with their thoughts.
Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Crushes Christmas With $95.5M, Bah Humbug for Everything Else
James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water bit off a sizeable $95.5 million over the four-day Christmas weekend to easily sink the competition at the domestic box office. Outside of the big-budget tentpole, there wasn’t much feasting to be had, thanks to a brutal weather and general moviegoer apathy regarding the other new films. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish launched behind expectations, while Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody and Babylon got off to dismal starts. Christmas Eve fell on a Saturday and Christmas on a Sunday this year, which did not help matters.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office:...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ sets a major box office record no superhero movie can match
Even though James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has exploded out of the gate to steal the headlines and box office thunder away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel has quietly kept on trucking. There’s no chance it’ll even come close to matching the...
January 2023 box office preview: ‘M3GAN’ kicks off a month full of thrillers and other odds and ends
It’s January, which doesn’t exactly mean that awards-worthy movies will immediately disappear from theaters, but it has become somewhat synonymous with studios dumping notoriously bad movies, yet ones that frequently can do well, barring the absence of COVID variants, surges, etc. Ironically, this is also the month in which the first major film festival of the year, Sundance, launches many indie filmmakers and movies into an awards conversation that will take place throughout the year. That being said, studios were not going to take their chances this year, so we have a mixed bag of remakes, sequels, genre films, and honestly,...
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Breaks Record for Best Monday in January
Avatar: The Way of Water has rolled over another box office record in the new year. The sequel is now owns the title for the best Monday ever at the theater in the month of January. $21 million for a movie that's been out this long is staggering to comprehend. But, when you add a sluggish holiday season to a field that wants no part of James Cameron's juggernaut and that's what you get. As of Monday, that makes an $88 million 4-day sum for the Avatar sequel. While not as big as the Christmas weekend bump it enjoyed, that does put it ahead of Rogue One's lofty totals from its run in theaters. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's eight week earnings stand at $439 million and The Way of Water has already collected $446 million. It's absolutely wild to wonder how far this movie can go.
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ ticks off another set of mind-blowing box office milestones
Some things in life just can’t be stopped, and it would appear that Avatar: The Way of Water making an increasingly inevitable charge towards $2 billion at the box office is one of them. James Cameron admitted that his sci-fi sequel needed to become one of the highest-grossing releases...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ climbing the list of highest-grossing films
The ultra-expensive Avatar sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” has continued to make a splash at the box office. Recent reports have indicated that the movie has surpassed the $1.4 billion mark at the global box office. However, Business Insider reported that the movie needs to become the third or fourth highest-grossing film in […]
Glass Onion: Knives Out sequel fails to crack Netflix top five – falling behind some surprising titles
Despite all the buzz surrounding Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the film has failed to break into Netflix’s illustrious film club.Rian Johnson’s sequel to his 2019 murder mystery film has proven to be a hit among audiences, with the film receiving mostly favourable reviews.Glass Onion was released on Netflix on 23 December. It streamed 82.1 million hours in the first three days, the streaming service announced on Tuesday (27 December).This figure makes Glass Onion the streaming giant’s sixth biggest film debut, narrowly missing out on a top five position.The film follows behind Sandra Bullock’s 2021 film The Unforgivable...
Box office preview: Universal horror film ‘M3GAN’ challenges ‘Avatar 2’ in first full weekend of 2023
It’s 2023, and though we’re starting the year with only one new wide release, it’s a movie in a genre that has done particularly well kicking off previous years. That movie is the high-concept horror film “M3GAN,” produced by James Wan and Blumhouse for Universal, who is giving the movie a very wide release into almost 3,500 theaters this weekend. Can it take a bite out of “Avatar 2”? Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. The central premise of “M3GAN” involves a life-like android doll that can talk and act like a real tween girl, and it shows what...
Fans thrilled to discover ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is coming to Disney Plus in a matter of weeks
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, rejoice! Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will finally be available to stream sooner than you think. Although the film is still pulling audiences into theaters around the world, Disney Plus has finally announced its streaming debut on the platform. The second installment has delivered yet another huge...
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover
As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
