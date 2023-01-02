Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman Sews Needed Items for Hospital
A Virginia woman is using her sewing talents to bring joy to the lives of patients and staff at a local hospital. Watch her amazing story here.
13newsnow.com
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise again in Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are the highest they have been in nearly a year across the state, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. As of Jan. 4, over 1,100 people across the Commonwealth were in hospitals receiving treatment for COVID-19. This number is...
STUDY: 25% of Virginia homes contain dangerously high levels of cancer-causing gas
As the second-highest leading cause of lung cancer, the American Lung Association is urging Virginians to test their home for radon after a study found 25% of homes tested across the Commonwealth had dangerously high levels of the gas.
Inside Nova
Hospitals across Northern Virginia welcome first babies of the new year
Northern Virginia's first babies of 2023 have arrived! Hospitals across the region welcomed New Year's babies on Jan. 1, starting not long after the stroke of midnight. At Stafford Hospital, baby girl Nevelyn Noelle was born at 1:38 a.m. to Allison and Jared of Dumfries, weighing 6 pounds 15 ounces.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase
At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase. At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Officials expand search area for two men in Smith …. The Virginia Conservation Police...
WHSV
Virginia ABC launches campaign to encourage Dry January decisions
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The annual no-alcohol challenge, also referred to as ‘Dry January’, is meant to be a chance to reflect on the influence of alcohol. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is taking the driest time in sales to encourage good decisions with alcohol throughout the year.
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Grants Supporting Local Food Systems
RICHMOND, VA (VR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on December 29, 2022, the largest ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of ten projects will receive $368,885 in competitively awarded, matching grants for new community infrastructure development projects that support local food production and sustainable agriculture. Created by the General Assembly in 2021, AFID Infrastructure grants are awarded biannually to support locally identified investments that aid small-scale farmers and food producers in growing their operations. This largest ever grant round is a result of the...
Group makes sure children have beds and don't have to sleep on the floor
A Virginia group is stepping up to deliver beds to kids in need of a warm and comfortable place to sleep.
Many Virginians can save with this federal discounted internet program
NORFOLK, Va. — If you heard about a government program that claims to offer a $30 discount on internet services, it's not a scam! It's a federal program that aims to help low-income Americans afford high-speed internet. Announced last year, the Affordable Connectivity Program provides $30 monthly internet subsidies,...
NBC12
Omicron sub-variant may be more resistant to drugs VDH says
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The new year is ringing in a new COVID strain of the Omicron variant known as XBB.1.5, which experts warn is quickly spreading across the U.S. XBB Omicron already accounts for about 40 percent of COVID cases across the country. The variant is also blamed for about 75 percent of patients in the Northeast. Despite the prevalence of the sub-variant, VDH Public Health Specialist Dr. Brooke Rossheim says the new strain has not made the same level of impact in Virginia.
New study shows alarming diabetes numbers as Central Virginians deal with drug shortages
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a new study from the peer-reviewed medical journal, Diabetes Care, showing the number of young people with diabetes is likely to increase more rapidly over the next few decades.
Now is the time to target the “Fish of a Lifetime” in Virginia
CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WFXR) — The fish of a lifetime. We all dream about it. Very few of us ever get the chance to experience it. If you ever wanted to catch the striped bass of a lifetime, now is the time to do it, and Virginia’s portion of the lower Chesapeake Bay is the […]
Book on Poisonous, Venomous Animals in Virginia Available for Free Download
To help Virginians avoid poisonings from encounters with wildlife, a reference guide to 32 poisonous and venomous animals that live in Virginia is now available as a free, downloadable book. “The Cleopatra Project – Poisonous and Venomous Animals in Virginia” is filled with full-color photographs and written to be an easily read, valuable reference for parents, […]
Republican proposes study on effects of daylight saving time on Virginians
A Republican state delegate wants Virginia to study the impact of switching to daylight saving time and standard time year-round.
thenewsprogress.com
Virginia Master Naturalist Certification Training
Have you heard that “Virginia is for Lovers?” It’s true! And if you are a lover of Southside’s natural beauty and rich diversity of wildlife, flowers, trees, and geology, then mark your calendar and attend one of our upcoming information sessions on how to become a Virginia Master Naturalist. Applications for the basic training & certification course will be taken online through February 12th, and the course begins in March. Join friends and neighbors as we embark on lifelong learning about those proverbial birds, bees, flowers, trees—and more—while volunteering to protect our natural resources.
Want to become a master gardener? Virginia offers statewide classes
The Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer Virginians the opportunity to become master gardeners and give back to their communities with gardening classes across the state.
Bill could set minimum staffing requirements for Virginia nursing facilities
"These facilities are making a profit," Joanna Heiskill with Justice and Change for Victims of Nursing Facilities said. "Why is there a staffing shortage? Why aren't the CNAs [certified nursing assistants] and nurses being paid enough, and why isn't there enough staff to pay to facilitate quality care?"
Scenic Virginia Announces Winners of 2022 Virginia Vistas Photo Contest
Scenic Virginia has announced the 2022 winners of their Virginia Vistas Photo Contest. “This is Scenic Virginia’s 15th year of showcasing our Commonwealth’s scenic beauty with our annual Photo Contest,” noted executive director Leighton Powell. “We know that these incredible scenic resources nourish mind, body, and spirit; and we could not be more excited to […]
One Green Planet
Neglected Pregnant Dog Saved From Freezing Temperatures Gives Birth to Nine Puppies on Christmas
A neglected pregnant dog was rescued from the freezing weather in Virginia just days before she gave birth to nine adorable puppies. Manolo gave birth to her puppies on Christmas, just a few days after she was rescued from the freezing weather in Virginia. The Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) seized the soon-to-be mother pup from a residence just a few days before Christmas. Manolo was stuck outside in a wet, wooden dog house without access to safe temperatures, according to WRIC.
Virginia may let younger veterans get tax break
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers may soon consider removing the existing age restriction on people eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction under a bill pre-filed ahead of the 2023 session. House Bill 1436 by Del. John J. McGuire, R-Goochland, proposes removing the age 55 or older restriction, which would allow younger veterans to take advantage of income tax subtractions of up to $40,000 in military benefits in the coming years. ...
