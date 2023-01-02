Have you heard that “Virginia is for Lovers?” It’s true! And if you are a lover of Southside’s natural beauty and rich diversity of wildlife, flowers, trees, and geology, then mark your calendar and attend one of our upcoming information sessions on how to become a Virginia Master Naturalist. Applications for the basic training & certification course will be taken online through February 12th, and the course begins in March. Join friends and neighbors as we embark on lifelong learning about those proverbial birds, bees, flowers, trees—and more—while volunteering to protect our natural resources.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO