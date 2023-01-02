ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

13newsnow.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise again in Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are the highest they have been in nearly a year across the state, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. As of Jan. 4, over 1,100 people across the Commonwealth were in hospitals receiving treatment for COVID-19. This number is...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase

At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase. At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Officials expand search area for two men in Smith …. The Virginia Conservation Police...
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Virginia ABC launches campaign to encourage Dry January decisions

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The annual no-alcohol challenge, also referred to as ‘Dry January’, is meant to be a chance to reflect on the influence of alcohol. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is taking the driest time in sales to encourage good decisions with alcohol throughout the year.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian Review

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Grants Supporting Local Food Systems

RICHMOND, VA (VR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on December 29, 2022, the largest ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of ten projects will receive $368,885 in competitively awarded, matching grants for new community infrastructure development projects that support local food production and sustainable agriculture. Created by the General Assembly in 2021, AFID Infrastructure grants are awarded biannually to support locally identified investments that aid small-scale farmers and food producers in growing their operations. This largest ever grant round is a result of the...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Omicron sub-variant may be more resistant to drugs VDH says

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The new year is ringing in a new COVID strain of the Omicron variant known as XBB.1.5, which experts warn is quickly spreading across the U.S. XBB Omicron already accounts for about 40 percent of COVID cases across the country. The variant is also blamed for about 75 percent of patients in the Northeast. Despite the prevalence of the sub-variant, VDH Public Health Specialist Dr. Brooke Rossheim says the new strain has not made the same level of impact in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Book on Poisonous, Venomous Animals in Virginia Available for Free Download

To help Virginians avoid poisonings from encounters with wildlife, a reference guide to 32 poisonous and venomous animals that live in Virginia is now available as a free, downloadable book. “The Cleopatra Project – Poisonous and Venomous Animals in Virginia” is filled with full-color photographs and written to be an easily read, valuable reference for parents, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewsprogress.com

Virginia Master Naturalist Certification Training

Have you heard that “Virginia is for Lovers?” It’s true! And if you are a lover of Southside’s natural beauty and rich diversity of wildlife, flowers, trees, and geology, then mark your calendar and attend one of our upcoming information sessions on how to become a Virginia Master Naturalist. Applications for the basic training & certification course will be taken online through February 12th, and the course begins in March. Join friends and neighbors as we embark on lifelong learning about those proverbial birds, bees, flowers, trees—and more—while volunteering to protect our natural resources.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Scenic Virginia Announces Winners of 2022 Virginia Vistas Photo Contest

Scenic Virginia has announced the 2022 winners of their Virginia Vistas Photo Contest. “This is Scenic Virginia’s 15th year of showcasing our Commonwealth’s scenic beauty with our annual Photo Contest,” noted executive director Leighton Powell. “We know that these incredible scenic resources nourish mind, body, and spirit; and we could not be more excited to […]
VIRGINIA STATE
One Green Planet

Neglected Pregnant Dog Saved From Freezing Temperatures Gives Birth to Nine Puppies on Christmas

A neglected pregnant dog was rescued from the freezing weather in Virginia just days before she gave birth to nine adorable puppies. Manolo gave birth to her puppies on Christmas, just a few days after she was rescued from the freezing weather in Virginia. The Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) seized the soon-to-be mother pup from a residence just a few days before Christmas. Manolo was stuck outside in a wet, wooden dog house without access to safe temperatures, according to WRIC.
RICHMOND, VA
The Center Square

Virginia may let younger veterans get tax break

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers may soon consider removing the existing age restriction on people eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction under a bill pre-filed ahead of the 2023 session. House Bill 1436 by Del. John J. McGuire, R-Goochland, proposes removing the age 55 or older restriction, which would allow younger veterans to take advantage of income tax subtractions of up to $40,000 in military benefits in the coming years. ...
VIRGINIA STATE

