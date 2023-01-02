Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett addressed the media following his team’s win over Illinois:. First and foremost, I want to thank the ReliaQuest Bowl for a very memorable week. We certainly enjoyed ourselves. It was a first-class experience and I hoped both teams would show up ready to compete and put on a heck of a game, and that’s exactly what happened. I want to congratulate Coach Bielema and his staff for the year they had. They’re a phenomenal football team. They play the game the way it’s supposed to be played. We knew we were in a tough one all day long. We were pleased to pull it out in the end. I’m incredibly proud of our players. I think they did exactly what’s been preached in this program the last three years by Coach Leach. A play the next play mentality. Never look at the scoreboard. Just compete as hard as you can on each play. And things will take care of themselves. It turned into that kind of a game. We get in the red zone, a ball gets tipped, and we don’t come away with any points. They drive down and score, they execute in the red zone. It was a big moment in the game for our offense to execute the two minute offense and get points before the half. That way we had something on the scoreboard. Frankly, players win games. Guys step up and make plays in critical moments. JRob did that here. He got his foot down for the touchdown. And I was very proud of the way the defense performed today. They gave up some yards at times and let them flip the field, but didn’t surrender points. Very proud of the players in this program. They certainly earned this one.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO