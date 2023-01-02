Read full article on original website
What Illinois' Bret Bielema said about Mississippi State
OPENING STATEMENT: Give a lot of credit to Mississippi State. They came in and battled it out for four quarters, winning it at the end. I thought it would be a gritty game. Really kind of played to script how I thought...we thought...it would play out...Not taking anything at all away from Mississippi State. They played a great game and played to their strengths and came through in the end.
Illinois basketball betting odds, predictions, and game info against Northwestern
Illinois basketball is looking to keep their winning ways alive on Wednesday against a pesky Northwestern bunch. The Illini were able to get back on the winning track against Bethune-Cookman last week, and we were able to notch a win as well. Illinois was able to cover the 30.5-point spread but failed to hit the over on the over/under.
Illinois DL latest to hit transfer portal following 2022 season
Another member of the Illinois program is reportedly heading for the transfer portal. This time, it is a member of the defensive front. According to reports, defensive lineman Verdis Brown is heading for the transfer portal. Brown made the switch to the defensive line in 2021 after beginning his career as an offensive lineman.
Jartavius Martin pens heartfelt farewell to Illinois following 2022 season
Jartavius Martin is moving on after wrapping up his career at Illinois in 2022. Best known as “Quan” within the Illini, Martin joined the program as a member of the 2018 recruiting class. Like many of the Illinois defensive backs, Martin really developed and improved over the past two seasons under head coach Bret Bielema and DC Ryan Walters.
Illinois looks for answers, hopes to find them at Northwestern
Can Illinois figure itself out in time for the heart of the Big Ten Conference schedule? The answers might start
Arnett Illinois 2023 media Q and A
Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett addressed the media following his team’s win over Illinois:. First and foremost, I want to thank the ReliaQuest Bowl for a very memorable week. We certainly enjoyed ourselves. It was a first-class experience and I hoped both teams would show up ready to compete and put on a heck of a game, and that’s exactly what happened. I want to congratulate Coach Bielema and his staff for the year they had. They’re a phenomenal football team. They play the game the way it’s supposed to be played. We knew we were in a tough one all day long. We were pleased to pull it out in the end. I’m incredibly proud of our players. I think they did exactly what’s been preached in this program the last three years by Coach Leach. A play the next play mentality. Never look at the scoreboard. Just compete as hard as you can on each play. And things will take care of themselves. It turned into that kind of a game. We get in the red zone, a ball gets tipped, and we don’t come away with any points. They drive down and score, they execute in the red zone. It was a big moment in the game for our offense to execute the two minute offense and get points before the half. That way we had something on the scoreboard. Frankly, players win games. Guys step up and make plays in critical moments. JRob did that here. He got his foot down for the touchdown. And I was very proud of the way the defense performed today. They gave up some yards at times and let them flip the field, but didn’t surrender points. Very proud of the players in this program. They certainly earned this one.
Illinois WR, team's second-leading receiver in 2022, hits transfer portal
A member of Illinois’ wide receiver room is heading for the transfer portal as of Wednesday. According to multiple reports, wide receiver Brian Hightower is entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Originally a member of the 2018 recruiting class for Miami (FL), Hightower transferred to Illinois and spent 3 seasons with the Illini.
Three Mississippi schools receive 2023 preseason baseball rankings
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Baseball continues to reign supreme in the Magnolia State. Three Mississippi universities received preseason rankings ahead of the 2023 NCAA Division 1 College Baseball season from Collegiate Baseball on December 20 and Perfect Game on Wednesday. Current National Champions, the Ole Miss Rebels, were given a...
Sources: Mississippi State bringing home former star player for offensive assistant
Chad Bumphis is going home. Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Bumphis, most recently on staff at the University of Utah, is returning home to Zach Arnett's inaugural Mississippi State staff as the Bulldogs' wide receivers coach. It's a homecoming to both his alma mater and his home state for Bumphis,...
Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl
Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
Mississippi State defender receives unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for interesting gesture
The ReliaQuest Bowl had no shortage of interesting plays. Other than Bret Bielema’s decision to run the ball after overturning a clock stoppage just before half, there was an interesting unsportsmanlike penalty in the second half. Tommy DeVito tried to thread the ball to an Illinois wideout and the...
Brad Peterson returning to Mississippi State football staff
A couple of years after announcing he was leaving the coaching profession, Brad Peterson is back with Mississippi State. Peterson announced in March of 2021 that he would be joining Machado-Patano Design Group but couldn’t stay away long. Sources told 247Sports that Zach Arnett is hiring Peterson to be in a position similar to a Chief of Staff for the coach’s first football staff as head coach of the Bulldogs. It’s a return to the staff for Peterson after previously serving as MSU’s Director of Player Personnel from 2016-21.
Illinois women on verge of first AP ranking since 2000
That’s one way to start 2023. One day after picking up its first win over a ranked opponent since 2019, Illinois women’s basketball nearly entered the AP Top 25 for the first time since just after the turn of the century, checking in right outside the poll with the most votes of any team not in the top 25.
Brad Underwood explains recent absence of Skyy Clark, gives out injury update on Illini G
Brad Underwood talked about Illinois G Skyy Clark on Tuesday. Clark missed the Bethune-Cookman game on Dec. 29. Clark signed with Illinois as a 4-star PG from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. The Fighting Illini beat Bethune-Cookman 85-52 without Clark in the lineup. Underwood stated that Clark could...
Former Streak and Illini Footballer Greg Turner On WGIL
Greg Turner was a standout football player for coach Kelly Kane and the Galesburg Silver Streaks in the early to mid 1980s. He went on to play running back for some outstanding Illinois Fighting Illini teams. Greg joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about his playing days as well as the excitement of this year’s bowl team.
Illini fans gather in Champaign for ReliaQuest Bowl
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Fans across Central Illinois gathered in restaurants to watch the Fighting Illini in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Unfortunately, the team fell short to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 19-10. Though it wasn’t the outcome they hoped for, fans were still excited to watch the team. “It’s...
Alex Pihlstrom, Illinois OL, shares heartfelt message on social media following final game
Alex Pihlstrom walked off the field for the final time as an Illinois player on Monday. After Mississippi State defeated the Illini 19-10 in the ReliaQuest Bowl, the sixth year senior took time to take a photo of himself and two teammates, along with an emotional farewell on Twitter. Pihlstrom walked off the field after the ReliaQuest Bowl with Alex Palczewski, and Michael Marchese, who are also seniors leaving the program.
Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois
(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. The...
Urbana-Champaign wins official title in naming battle
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s official: Urbana-Champaign has defeated Champaign-Urbana with a final score of 94-82 in their recent battle of the official name of the twin cities. Visit Champaign County created the contest to answer a century-old question: Should the twin cities be collectively referred to as “Champaign-Urbana” or “Urbana-Champaign?” “Visitors, new residents, […]
Champaign business sees dip in holiday season sales
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Retail sales typically spike around the holidays. This year, one Champaign boutique saw the opposite. Donna Walthall, Apricot Lane’s owner, said sales were down this year compared to other holiday seasons. She thinks the winter storm just days before Christmas had an effect. Her daughter, Lindsey Murphy, is a manager at […]
