2d ago
Sad that somebody would just hit you and leave you there. People really suck.
ktalnews.com
Louisiana State Police investigate fatal crash involving Texas woman
MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police Troop G is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday night in DeSoto Parish involving a Mack Truck driven by a woman from Nacogdoches, Texas. According to police, 52-year-old Schanda Roundtree was driving the 2013 Mack Truck north on LA Hwy 513 when her...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Runaway Juvenile Last Seen January 2
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Runaway Juvenile Last Seen January 2. On January 3, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that investigators are attempting to locate a runaway juvenile, Abella Biedenharn, age 13. Abella is described as a White female, 5’6” tall, and weighs 130 lbs....
Louisiana Woman Dies in First Fatal Fire of 2023, Electrical Issues Suspected as Cause
Louisiana Woman Dies in First Fatal Fire of 2023, Electrical Issues Suspected as Cause. St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) announced on January 3, 2023, that deputies are still investigating a mobile home fire near Bush, Louisiana, that killed a female resident. This is the first deadly fire investigation of 2023.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Aggravated Battery Suspects
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Aggravated Battery Suspects. Monroe, Louisiana – The Monroe Police Department announced that it is asking for the public’s help locating two individuals. They are both currently wanted suspects for aggravated 2nd-degree battery. The suspects are identified as Mikhail Capers, 18,...
50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Ohio in connection with 2022 Murder Investigation in Louisiana
50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Ohio in connection with 2022 Murder Investigation in Louisiana. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – A 50-year-old Louisiana man was arrested in Akron, Ohio, in connection with a murder investigation that took place on October 20, 2022. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of...
Three Louisiana Men Cited with Hunting Violations In Connection with Hunting From a Vehicle, 23 Animals Seized and Donated to Charity
Three Louisiana Men Cited with Hunting Violations In Connection with Hunting From a Vehicle, 23 Animals Seized and Donated to Charity. Orleans Parish, Louisiana – Three men have been cited in Orleans Parish, Louisiana, for hunting rabbits from moving vehicles, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF)
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Early Morning Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer. Jackson, Louisiana – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisiana when the driver of an SUV collided with the rear side of an 18-wheeler trailer. Louisiana State Police reported that...
Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase that ended with death of two innocent teens
A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.
St. Landry Parish deputy arrested after incident; has since resigned
The deputy was placed on leave pending an internal investigation, but he then resigned, a spokesman said.
Statewide alert issued for snowmobiles stolen from Wisconsin cabin
On 12-28-2022, two (2) snowmobiles were reported stolen from a seasonal cabin/camp in the town of Homestead, Florence County.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a December 31 burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential burglary in...
Louisiana Motorcyclist Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash After Failing to Navigate a Curve and Being Thrown from the Bike
Louisiana Motorcyclist Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash After Failing to Navigate a Curve and Being Thrown from the Bike. St. Martin Parish – A 35-year-old Louisiana man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on LA 3039 after reportedly failing to navigate a curve. Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers...
Early Morning Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Mississippi Man After the Ambulance he was Driving Collided with a Truck
Early Morning Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Mississippi Man After the Ambulance he was Driving Collided with a Truck. Slidell, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash in Louisiana killed a 36-year-old Mississippi man after the ambulance he was driving collided with the rear of a Volvo truck. According to...
KSLA
Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a woman is missing and authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the homicide. The homicide investigation began when 59-year-old Vernon Parker was found shot dead about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, New Year’s Day in the back seat of his idling car on Pleasant Road south of the Bienville Parish town of Ringgold, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance told KSLA News 12.
Several Vehicles in Louisiana Burn on Towing Trailer Traveling Down I-10 [VIDEO]
What a mess on I-10 in Louisiana on Tuesday afternoon. A listener (Jamie Holford) submitted this video to us and it shows several vehicles on fire, while still on a towing trailer. The video was reportedly shot from I-10 West, near the Laccassine Exit in south Louisiana. (Between Jennings and...
NOLA.com
Woman killed in Louisiana's first fatal fire of the year, authorities say
A woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Bush early Monday, marking Louisiana's first fatal fire of 2023. St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 9 firefighters were called at 1 a.m. to the 28000 block of Highway 40, where they found a mobile home ablaze. A woman, 51-year-old Stacey Glass, was killed in the fire, authorities said.
Louisiana man and minor arrested, allegedly burglarized unlocked vehicles
A man and a minor have been arrested following a string of car burglaries in Louisiana.
Lawyer claims facial recognition tool led to his client mistakenly being arrested in Georgia
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana authorities’ use of facial recognition technology led to the mistaken-identity arrest of a Georgia man on a fugitive warrant, an attorney said in a case that renews attention to racial disparities in the use of the digital tool. Randall Reid, 28, was jailed in late November in DeKalb County, Georgia, The Times-Picayune/The […]
Ten Bow Hunters Cited for Allegedly Hunting With Pods
Ten Bow Hunters Cited for Allegedly Hunting with Pods. East Carroll Parish, Louisiana – Ten hunters in Louisiana have been cited for allegedly bow hunting with pods. On January 3, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that on December 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited ten persons for alleged bow hunting infractions in East Carroll Parish.
Monroe store clerk booked for Manslaughter after allegedly shooting armed-robber and customer
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at 711 South 8th Street. According to police, an armed-robbery took place at the store and the clerk fired a shot at the suspect. The shot allegedly struck both […]
