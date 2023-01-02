"Our hearts are with Jack and his entire family as they grieve the tragic death of their grandfather and father," said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz in a school release The grandfather of Iowa Hawkeye's linebacker Jack Campbell was killed on Friday after traveling to see his grandson play his final college game. William Smith Jr. was pronounced dead after he was hit by a hotel passenger van in Nashville, according to The Tennessean. He was 76. Smith was hit by the van when he stepped onto the...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO