Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Star Iowa Linebacker Loses Grandfather Before Bowl Game
(Nashville, TN) Star Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell lost his grandfather the night before the Music City Bowl. His grandfather, William Smith Jr. of Waterloo, was crossing a street in Nashville Friday night when a van hit him. Campbell’s parents decided not to tell him until the game was over. The Hawkeyes shut out the Wildcats, setting a bowl record with their 21-0 victory.
Iowa Star Jack Campbell's Grandfather Hit by Van and Killed Hours Before the Music City Bowl
"Our hearts are with Jack and his entire family as they grieve the tragic death of their grandfather and father," said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz in a school release The grandfather of Iowa Hawkeye's linebacker Jack Campbell was killed on Friday after traveling to see his grandson play his final college game. William Smith Jr. was pronounced dead after he was hit by a hotel passenger van in Nashville, according to The Tennessean. He was 76. Smith was hit by the van when he stepped onto the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
WSMV
Women say man in car follows them around
Marius Payton takes a look at the local headlines from around Middle Tennessee. The transmitter for the National Weather Service weather radio alert system is down for maintenance in Nashville. Metro Council to discuss entertainment bills. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Metro Council will discuss a bill that will create...
kwayradio.com
Boffeli Honored
A UNI women’s basketball has been honored. Junior forward Grace Boffeli has been named the MVC Player of the Week for her performance in the first week of conference action.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
kwayradio.com
W-SR at CP-U on KWAY Country
Listen Tuesday night to a doubleheader of Waverly-Shell Rock basketball on KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3. Tuesday evening the Go-Hawk girls and boys play at Center Point-Urbana. Coverage of the girls game begins at 5:45 with the boys game to follow.
This Is Tennessee's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Volunteer State's best public high schools.
kwayradio.com
Denver vs. Wapsie Valley on Y99.3
Listen Tuesday night to a doubleheader of high school basketball on Y99.3. Tuesday evening the Denver Cyclones host their rivals the Wapsie Valley Warriors. Coverage of the girls game starts about 6:15 with the boys game to follow.
atozsports.com
Key Tennessee Vols player sends cryptic tweet
Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright sent a tweet on Tuesday that has some fans concerned. Wright sent a tweet that may or may not be related to football that suggested he could be looking around for a new program or NIL deal. “Dis a business, nun (nothing) personal,” read...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Tennessee
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fan pulls off the ultimate troll on Dabo Swinney after Clemson’s loss in Orange Bowl
A Tennessee Vols fan pulled off the ultimate troll this week on Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney. After the Vols’ 31-14 win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl, a Vols fan named Will had $100 worth of burgers sent to the Tigers’ football facility in South Carolina.
WKRN
Tennessee teen arrested after stealing vehicle with infant inside
A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle from a Tullahoma UPS store with an infant inside. Tennessee teen arrested after stealing vehicle with …. A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle from a Tullahoma UPS store with an infant inside. Studies show...
cbs2iowa.com
Waterloo's LGBTQIA+ bar closed and for sale
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Waterloo's LGBTQIA+ bar has closed and is up for sale. The current owner John Hayes posted a video on Facebook in order to explain the situation. The bar has been opened for 20 years and Hayes says it's often referred to a "safe...
OBITUARY: Barbara Masters
Barbara Masters of Gallatin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, she was 79 years old. Mrs. Masters was born May 12, 1943 in Knoxville to the late Carroll Allen “Cotton” Pitts and Mozelle Calvert Pitts. Mrs. Masters was a graduate of UT Martin with a teaching...
Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets
During the late 1950s and early 1960s — in an era marked by desegregation and white flight — a pair of real estate development firms built a residential enclave in the Nashville suburb of Forest Hills and drew inspiration from the Civil War to name its streets. The developers named one of the entrances to […] The post Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wgnsradio.com
1st Boro Baby Born 12:12AM
(Murfreesboro and Nashville) Shortly after the clock struck midnight, Middle Tennessee's newest (and cutest) residents greeted the world. The Tennessee Titans joined Ascension Saint Thomas in celebrating the first babies of 2023 by presenting each family with a custom gift basket filled with onesies, pacifiers, burp cloths and more!. Baby...
addictedtovacation.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, Tennessee
Located just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Hendersonville is a popular spot for travelers and locals alike. While in Hendersonville, where is the best place to eat?. Let’s review the best places to grab a bite in Hendersonville, Tennessee. We’ll be going by ratings and local reviews to know what locals and travelers like.
2 dead, 1 injured following Murfreesboro crash
Murfreesboro police are investigating a Tuesday evening crash that left two people dead and one injured.
kwayradio.com
Hurts Donut Owner Has Died
The owner of the Hurts Donut location in Cedar Falls has died, according to the business Facebook page. Janelle Wilks was 45 years of age. The cause of death has not been made public to this point. To honor Wilks, a couple community members paid for the first $500 worth of donuts ordered beginning at 2:39pm on Sunday, 24 hours after Wilks passed away.
Comments / 0