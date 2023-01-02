Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwayradio.com
Hurts Donut Owner Has Died
The owner of the Hurts Donut location in Cedar Falls has died, according to the business Facebook page. Janelle Wilks was 45 years of age. The cause of death has not been made public to this point. To honor Wilks, a couple community members paid for the first $500 worth of donuts ordered beginning at 2:39pm on Sunday, 24 hours after Wilks passed away.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away
Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
kwayradio.com
Tragedy for the Smith-Campbell Family
A Waterloo resident and the grandfather of Iowa Hawkeye standout linebacker, Jack Campbell was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Nashville on Friday night, according to KWWL. 76 year old William Smith was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center after being hit but died there on the eve of Iowa’s bowl game against Kentucky, Campbell’s last game for the Hawkeyes. Campbell’s parents held off on telling him the tragic news so that he could enjoy his last game of his collegiate career.
KIMT
Mason City woman wins $300,000 from Iowa Lottery
CLIVE, Iowa – A Mason City woman has won $300,000 from and Iowa Lottery scratch game. The lottery says Nicole Anderson claimed the 15th top prize in the “Colossal Crossword” game on Friday at lottery headquarters in Clive. Colossal Crossword is a $30 scratch game that features 19 top prizes of $300,000, 56 prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.29.
kwayradio.com
Denver vs. Wapsie Valley on Y99.3
Listen Tuesday night to a doubleheader of high school basketball on Y99.3. Tuesday evening the Denver Cyclones host their rivals the Wapsie Valley Warriors. Coverage of the girls game starts about 6:15 with the boys game to follow.
Radio Iowa
DNR stocking trout this month
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high. “They don’t like temperatures higher than 70,” Steuck says. “So they’ll quit feeding. They act a little funny and they try and seek out colder water sources.”
3 News Now
Iowa DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning
A rural Cedar Falls man who operates a construction company has repeatedly stockpiled and burned debris from various projects in the past decade, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined Michael Arends $10,000 and “conservatively estimated” that he had improperly disposed of 100 tons of...
KCRG.com
Garage fire extends to second garage and home in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three adults and five pets safely escaped a fire at their home in Independence on Monday evening. Firefighters said they responded to the fire, which started at a nearby garage, at about 6:39 p.m. The fire at the two-stall garage in the 500 block of 9th...
kwayradio.com
Man Who Committed Suicide May Have Been Murderer
Investigators believe that a man that committed suicide in Waterloo may have been responsible for a double murder near Moab, Utah, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. In August of 2021 Kylen Schulte and her wife, 38 year old Crystal Turner were found dead at a remote mountainside campsite. Turner’s coworker at a McDonald’s was a man named Adam Pinkusiewicz, who, following the murders, left town and failed to pick up his last paycheck. Investigators say he had been confrontational with his fellow employees before the murders. Pinkusiewicz made his way to Waterloo to see his boyfriend. Despite his family reporting that he was in a good place mentally in Waterloo, he committed suicide at the Motel 6 on LaPorte Road.
KIMT
Osage man injured after single-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo Co.
MASON CITY, Iowa - An Osage man was hospitalized Tuesday following a one-vehicle crash. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 5:06 a.m. at 300th St. and Mallard Ave. when a vehicle driven by Eric Moreno, 26, slid through the intersection and struck a tree. He was taken to...
KCCI.com
Hardin County grain elevator fire has been burning for weeks
GARDEN CITY, Iowa — A fire inside a grain elevator has been burning since before Christmas in a small town in Hardin County. The elevator at the Innovative Ag Services Co-op in Garden City feeds six silos, which are normally filled with grain. But those materials self-combusted around Dec....
KIMT
Former Osage police officer, Mitchell County deputy is sentenced to prison
OSAGE, Iowa – A former North Iowa law enforcer is going to prison for attacking his fiancée. Bradley Joseph Evans, 34 of Osage, pleaded guilty to willful injury and two counts of domestic abuse assault. Evans was arrested in March 2022 after his fiancée went to a northeast...
KIMT
More details released on shooting of man in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man was shot twice Monday afternoon in Mason City. Police were called to the area of 1st Street SW and Monroe Avenue around 12:42 pm and found a male who had suffered two gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene by paramedic and taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
kwayradio.com
Drinking Water Treatment Operator Charged with Falsifying Records
The former operator-in-charge at Nashua’s drinking water treatment facility has been charged with falsifying testing records, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Jeffry Smith was charged with one count of Making a False Document last week. He was fired from his job with the city in April of 2018 following an investigation that led to him admitting he failed to carry out required water compliance tests and fabricated testing results sent to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, specifically he failed to test the drinking water for chlorine, but produced a report that samples were taken. In May of 2018 his state certifications to operate water treatment facilities was revoked and he was prohibited from holding future certifications.
KIMT
Man injured in Mason City shooting
MASON CITY, Iowa - Police in Mason City are investigating a shooting that left an adult male injured. Authorities say it happened at around 12:45 on Monday afternoon in the 300 block of 1st Street Southwest. According to Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley, the man who was shot was...
KAAL-TV
Mason City police looking for suspect in armed robbery of Casey’s store
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) is investigating an armed robbery of a Casey’s store on Tuesday night. MCPD said officers responded to the convenience store at 814 North Federal Ave. at 9:39 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery that had occurred. Video surveillance showed a suspect pointing a handgun at employees who said the suspect demanded money. No injuries occurred from the incident.
kwayradio.com
No Appointment Necessary for Driver’s Licensing
The Bremer County Treasurer’s Office has announced that appointments will no longer be required. Those with appointments will be given priority, however, as long as they are present at the time of their appointment. Those that are late will be considered a walk-in at the time of their arrival. Clients will also be prioritized to promote efficiency. If a written exam is needed for a permit, new class of license or endorsement, that person will need to be checked in by 3:30pm to allow for the exam and the issuance of the new permit or license. Drive tests will continue to require an appointment.
kwayradio.com
Boy Arrested for Smash & Grab Robbery
A male juvenile was arrested after allegedly participating in a smash and grab robbery at a convenience store in Waterloo early Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police believe three people took part in breaking the glass front door at 3 Star Mart on Jefferson Street at around 2:50am. At least $1,500 worth of vape and tobacco products was taken from the store. The one suspect that was caught was found about a block away from the store with a hammer and the stolen goods. He has been charged with second degree Theft, third degree Burglary and Possession of Burglar’s Tools. 3 Star Mart did reopen later that morning with sheet rock replacing the broken glass.
Comments / 0