Nebraska State

joe Vickers
2d ago

Because climate change is literally the change in climate around you, that's how seasons work, are we stuck in perpetual winter?

agupdate.com

Drone versus diesel: how the costs compare

With the spike in diesel prices over the last year, some farmers may be looking for ways to save on miles traveled across their fields. Could taking to the air be the answer?. Aerial drones are coming down in price, and they’re able to handle more fieldwork as capabilities advance.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Constitutional amendment would end unicameral experiment in Nebraska

In accordance with a 1981 state law, Jan. 5 is designated each year as George W. Norris Day in Nebraska. The unique holiday is set aside “in recognition of the many great benefits bestowed upon the people of the State of Nebraska and the United States as a whole” by Norris, a “New Deal Republican” who called McCook home.
NEBRASKA STATE
southarkansassun.com

Minimum Wage Increase In Nebraska Effective On January 1, 2023

Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Nebraska has increased. Over 300,000 residents of Nebraska have agreed to the minimum wage increase in the last election. Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Nebraska has increased from $9 to $10.50 per hour. Whenever minimum wages increase, this means that revenues collected by the state have also increased along with it. By 2026, the state aims to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour.
NEBRASKA STATE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Snowfall totals highest in northern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong winter storm system moved east through Nebraska on Tuesday, resulting in a large amount of snow in central and northern Nebraska. Snowfall totals are expected to be the highest in northern Nebraska. As of 11:23 a.m., Atkinson has the highest snow total in Nebraska with 16.5 inches.
NEBRASKA STATE
gothenburgleader.com

Deadly Winters in Nebraska History

Nebraska is known for its unpredictable weather. You can leave your house in a t-shirt and jeans in the morning and need a winter coat by the evening. The state’s slogan, “It’s not for everyone” says it all. You must be tough to withstand some of Nebraska’s weather. Especially when Jack Frost decides to take up residence in the state and unleash super storms.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

First phase of minimum wage initiative underway in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new year means more money for many Nebraskans after more than 300,000 voters said yes to raising the minimum wage during this last election. “I’m very happy that my fellow Nebraskans chose to do the right thing,” said Cinnamon Dokken, owner of “A Novel Idea” bookstore in Lincoln.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Rural hospitals in Nebraska facing financial crisis

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska has 92 hospitals and nearly two-thirds of them are what’s known as “critical access.”. They are rural, far from other medical facilities, and are struggling. “When I talk with hospital CEOs who have been in the profession for 30-40 years, they say this...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

More roads closing in central, northern and western Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Travel on Nebraska highways is becoming more and more impossible as the day rolls on. A stretch of over 100 miles between Gordon and Wood Lake has been shut down on Highway 20. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drifting snow has made the highway impassable.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

10% of Nebraska drivers are distracted, transportation officials report

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that 10% of Nebraska drivers are distracted by their phones or other devices. The department’s highway safety office has begun using new digital equipment to measure the number of distracted drivers in the state. State officials found that...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Nebraska City News Press

Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all

Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Nebraska Ranks #8 on List of Most Moved From States in 2022

People moving out of NE (United Van Lines) (KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) Nebraska has ranked #8 on the list of Most Moved from States in 2022 according to the 2022 National Movers Study by United Van Lines, the nation’s largest household goods mover. In 2022, more residents moved out of Nebraska than into the state, with 56% of moves being outbound.
NEBRASKA STATE

