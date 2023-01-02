Read full article on original website
joe Vickers
2d ago
Because climate change is literally the change in climate around you, that's how seasons work, are we stuck in perpetual winter?
NebraskaTV
Efforts to eliminate inheritance tax expected during 2023 Nebraska legislative session
KEARNEY, Neb. — At this year’s legislative session, lawmakers could repeal the state’s unpopular inheritance tax. "We are going to try to eliminate it. It's a really big deal, especially for rural Nebraska, farmers and ranchers," said Sen. Teresa Ibach, District 44. State Sen. Tom Briese will...
agupdate.com
Drone versus diesel: how the costs compare
With the spike in diesel prices over the last year, some farmers may be looking for ways to save on miles traveled across their fields. Could taking to the air be the answer?. Aerial drones are coming down in price, and they’re able to handle more fieldwork as capabilities advance.
doniphanherald.com
Constitutional amendment would end unicameral experiment in Nebraska
In accordance with a 1981 state law, Jan. 5 is designated each year as George W. Norris Day in Nebraska. The unique holiday is set aside “in recognition of the many great benefits bestowed upon the people of the State of Nebraska and the United States as a whole” by Norris, a “New Deal Republican” who called McCook home.
klkntv.com
Amid rise in kids getting sick from edibles, what’s the future of marijuana in Nebraska?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — New research shows a spike in the number of kids who’ve gotten sick by eating marijuana edibles. The study published Tuesday in the journal Pediatrics found over 7,000 confirmed cases of children under the age of 6 who ate marijuana edibles between 2017 and 2021.
southarkansassun.com
Minimum Wage Increase In Nebraska Effective On January 1, 2023
Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Nebraska has increased. Over 300,000 residents of Nebraska have agreed to the minimum wage increase in the last election. Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Nebraska has increased from $9 to $10.50 per hour. Whenever minimum wages increase, this means that revenues collected by the state have also increased along with it. By 2026, the state aims to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour.
klkntv.com
Over $26 million aimed at improving access to child care services across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is hoping to improve access to quality child care services through a new grant program. More than $26 million will be invested into the Business and Child Care Partnership Program. Nebraska DHHS is hosting three virtual help...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Snowfall totals highest in northern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong winter storm system moved east through Nebraska on Tuesday, resulting in a large amount of snow in central and northern Nebraska. Snowfall totals are expected to be the highest in northern Nebraska. As of 11:23 a.m., Atkinson has the highest snow total in Nebraska with 16.5 inches.
gothenburgleader.com
Deadly Winters in Nebraska History
Nebraska is known for its unpredictable weather. You can leave your house in a t-shirt and jeans in the morning and need a winter coat by the evening. The state’s slogan, “It’s not for everyone” says it all. You must be tough to withstand some of Nebraska’s weather. Especially when Jack Frost decides to take up residence in the state and unleash super storms.
klkntv.com
‘One step at a time’: Ricketts awaits Pillen’s Senate decision
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Pete Ricketts will be leaving office this week, but it may not be the end of his time serving Nebraska. On Tuesday, Channel 8 spoke with him about his time as governor and what his future plans are. Gov.-elect Jim Pillen will be sworn...
klkntv.com
First phase of minimum wage initiative underway in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new year means more money for many Nebraskans after more than 300,000 voters said yes to raising the minimum wage during this last election. “I’m very happy that my fellow Nebraskans chose to do the right thing,” said Cinnamon Dokken, owner of “A Novel Idea” bookstore in Lincoln.
1011now.com
Rural hospitals in Nebraska facing financial crisis
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska has 92 hospitals and nearly two-thirds of them are what’s known as “critical access.”. They are rural, far from other medical facilities, and are struggling. “When I talk with hospital CEOs who have been in the profession for 30-40 years, they say this...
News Channel Nebraska
More roads closing in central, northern and western Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Travel on Nebraska highways is becoming more and more impossible as the day rolls on. A stretch of over 100 miles between Gordon and Wood Lake has been shut down on Highway 20. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drifting snow has made the highway impassable.
Crews will reroute creek after massive Kansas pipeline spill
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews will reroute Mill Creek to avoid the site of the Keystone Pipeline’s largest-ever oil spill, the oil pipeline’s parent company announced Tuesday. The Keystone pipeline, which runs from Canada to Texas and Illinois, spilled 14,000 barrels of oil near the Kansas-Nebraska border...
Kearney Hub
State seeks to freeze assets of Nebraska investor at center of $44M bank fraud investigation
The Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance has moved to freeze the assets of a group of companies and two investment funds at the center of an investigation into an alleged bank fraud described as potentially one of the biggest in state history. Late Wednesday, Lancaster County District Judge Ryan...
klkntv.com
10% of Nebraska drivers are distracted, transportation officials report
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that 10% of Nebraska drivers are distracted by their phones or other devices. The department’s highway safety office has begun using new digital equipment to measure the number of distracted drivers in the state. State officials found that...
klkntv.com
Ricketts says replacing state pen should be just a start for Nebraska prison reform
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Pete Ricketts said now is the time for prison reform in Nebraska. With only two days until Gov.-elect Jim Pillen is sworn in, Channel 8 sat down with Ricketts on Tuesday to talk about his time in office. He gave his thoughts on the...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol 67th Basic Recruit Camp features three people from panhandle
The next class of Nebraska State Patrol recruits have officially started their training. Fifteen new recruits will work for the next six months at the NSP Training Academy to earn the title of Trooper. “As we begin the new year, we’re excited to launch our next recruit camp and begin...
klkntv.com
Jim Pillen names interim director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov.-elect Jim Pillen selected the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s interim director on Monday. Moe Jamshidi will become the interim director on Thursday. He is currently serving as the department’s director for operations. Pillen said a permanent director will be chosen at a later...
The Nebraska City News Press
Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all
Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
kfornow.com
Nebraska Ranks #8 on List of Most Moved From States in 2022
People moving out of NE (United Van Lines) (KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) Nebraska has ranked #8 on the list of Most Moved from States in 2022 according to the 2022 National Movers Study by United Van Lines, the nation’s largest household goods mover. In 2022, more residents moved out of Nebraska than into the state, with 56% of moves being outbound.
