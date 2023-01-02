Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwayradio.com
Boy Arrested for Smash & Grab Robbery
A male juvenile was arrested after allegedly participating in a smash and grab robbery at a convenience store in Waterloo early Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police believe three people took part in breaking the glass front door at 3 Star Mart on Jefferson Street at around 2:50am. At least $1,500 worth of vape and tobacco products was taken from the store. The one suspect that was caught was found about a block away from the store with a hammer and the stolen goods. He has been charged with second degree Theft, third degree Burglary and Possession of Burglar’s Tools. 3 Star Mart did reopen later that morning with sheet rock replacing the broken glass.
kwayradio.com
Man Who Committed Suicide May Have Been Murderer
Investigators believe that a man that committed suicide in Waterloo may have been responsible for a double murder near Moab, Utah, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. In August of 2021 Kylen Schulte and her wife, 38 year old Crystal Turner were found dead at a remote mountainside campsite. Turner’s coworker at a McDonald’s was a man named Adam Pinkusiewicz, who, following the murders, left town and failed to pick up his last paycheck. Investigators say he had been confrontational with his fellow employees before the murders. Pinkusiewicz made his way to Waterloo to see his boyfriend. Despite his family reporting that he was in a good place mentally in Waterloo, he committed suicide at the Motel 6 on LaPorte Road.
kwayradio.com
Hurts Donut Owner Has Died
The owner of the Hurts Donut location in Cedar Falls has died, according to the business Facebook page. Janelle Wilks was 45 years of age. The cause of death has not been made public to this point. To honor Wilks, a couple community members paid for the first $500 worth of donuts ordered beginning at 2:39pm on Sunday, 24 hours after Wilks passed away.
kwayradio.com
Drinking Water Treatment Operator Charged with Falsifying Records
The former operator-in-charge at Nashua’s drinking water treatment facility has been charged with falsifying testing records, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Jeffry Smith was charged with one count of Making a False Document last week. He was fired from his job with the city in April of 2018 following an investigation that led to him admitting he failed to carry out required water compliance tests and fabricated testing results sent to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, specifically he failed to test the drinking water for chlorine, but produced a report that samples were taken. In May of 2018 his state certifications to operate water treatment facilities was revoked and he was prohibited from holding future certifications.
kwayradio.com
No Appointment Necessary for Driver’s Licensing
The Bremer County Treasurer’s Office has announced that appointments will no longer be required. Those with appointments will be given priority, however, as long as they are present at the time of their appointment. Those that are late will be considered a walk-in at the time of their arrival. Clients will also be prioritized to promote efficiency. If a written exam is needed for a permit, new class of license or endorsement, that person will need to be checked in by 3:30pm to allow for the exam and the issuance of the new permit or license. Drive tests will continue to require an appointment.
kwayradio.com
Tragedy for the Smith-Campbell Family
A Waterloo resident and the grandfather of Iowa Hawkeye standout linebacker, Jack Campbell was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Nashville on Friday night, according to KWWL. 76 year old William Smith was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center after being hit but died there on the eve of Iowa’s bowl game against Kentucky, Campbell’s last game for the Hawkeyes. Campbell’s parents held off on telling him the tragic news so that he could enjoy his last game of his collegiate career.
kwayradio.com
W-SR at CP-U on KWAY Country
Listen Tuesday night to a doubleheader of Waverly-Shell Rock basketball on KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3. Tuesday evening the Go-Hawk girls and boys play at Center Point-Urbana. Coverage of the girls game begins at 5:45 with the boys game to follow.
kwayradio.com
WHC 2022 Birth Stats
The Waverly Health Center has released the stats on babies born there in 2022. 199 births took place there during the year. 102 were boys, 97 were girls. December was the busiest month with 25 births. February, as logic would dictate, was the quietest with nine births. The largest baby weighed 10lbs 10oz while the smallest was just over five pounds. The top names from five to one for girls were Myla, Macey (or Maci), Eleanor, Blaire, and Anna. The top names for boys were Jameson, Luke or Lucas, Camden, Liam, and Owen.
kwayradio.com
Denver vs. Wapsie Valley on Y99.3
Listen Tuesday night to a doubleheader of high school basketball on Y99.3. Tuesday evening the Denver Cyclones host their rivals the Wapsie Valley Warriors. Coverage of the girls game starts about 6:15 with the boys game to follow.
kwayradio.com
Boffeli Honored
A UNI women’s basketball has been honored. Junior forward Grace Boffeli has been named the MVC Player of the Week for her performance in the first week of conference action.
Comments / 0