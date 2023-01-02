Read full article on original website
Grove City Police Charge Woman With Resisting Arrest
A Mercer County woman is facing charges for resisting arrest after an incident with police last month. According to Grove City police, the incident occurred just after 9 p.m December 2nd. Police responded to the Broad Street Grille where 29-year-old Jesica Frishkorn allegedly refused to leave. Police say Frishkorn appeared...
Chamber’s Friday Morning Coffee Club Returns
The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Friday Morning Coffee Club for another year. The weekly event serves as a networking opportunity for local business individuals. Participants are asked to have an “elevator pitch” ready and to bring plenty of business cards. The event is...
Meadville Man Pleads Guilty To Jan. 6th Role
After an arrest in September, a Meadville man has entered a guilty plea for his role in the Capitol riots. 32-year-old Mikhail Edward Slye was charged with a felony during the breach of the Capitol building on January 6th. Department of Justice officials say Slye used a bike rack barricade...
Butler Man Dies In Pedestrian Accident
One person died in a pedestrian accident that happened Monday night in Butler Township. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on New Castle Road near the intersection with Sharon Drive. Butler Township Police say 32-year-old Nathan Saul of Butler was dressed in dark clothing and running in and out of...
One Person Injured In Weekend Rt. 268 Crash
State police are providing more information on an accident that sent one person to the hospital. The one vehicle crash happened Sunday around 3:10 p.m. on Route 268 (Kittanning Pike) in Fairview Township. Police say 61-year-old Slyvia Verzinskie of Emlenton was driving south when she lost control of her while...
New State Rep. Scialabba To Take Oath Monday
Butler County’s newest state representative will take the oath of office on Monday. Republican Stephenie Scialabba will be sworn-in at noon as the representative for Pennsylvania’s 12th District, which includes Cranberry Township, Zelienople, and Adams Township. Scialabba takes over for longtime State Representative Daryl Metcalfe, who served the...
BHS And Excela Finalize Deal; New Health System Now Official
The deal between Butler Health System and Excela Health is now official. According to a press release, the two groups announced that they have finalized the transaction and are now integrated into one health system. Ken DeFurio, who served as Butler Health System’s CEO, will also hold that title for...
Butler Health System Hosting Free Lifestyle Coaching Classes
While the start of a new calendar year means New Year’s resolutions, Butler Health System is ready to help with one of the most popular. One of the top resolutions for 2023 is eating healthier in order to lose weight and BHS is offering free Health Management and Lifestyle Coaching classes.
Butler girls win overtime thriller over SV/Butler and Knoch on-air tonight
–Butler defeated Seneca Valley 46-42 in overtime. Justine Forbes led the Golden Tornado with 17 points. Amelia McMichael added 16. Natalie Hambley led the Raiders with 16. –Knoch defeated Freeport 52-33. Nina Shaw led the Knights with 15 points. Tonight in Boys basketball:. –Butler will travel to Seneca Valley. Tip-off...
Representatives Sworn-In For Next Legislative Session
Butler County’s new and returning state lawmakers are now focused on their upcoming legislative agendas. Republican Stephenie Scialabba was sworn-in with the oath of office Monday as the next representative for Pennsylvania’s 12th District, which includes Cranberry Township, Zelienople, and Adams Township. Scialabba would like to prioritize economic...
Blood Drives Happening To Start The New Year
Healthy community members are encouraged to help neighbors in need through participation in a couple upcoming blood drives. The first American Red Cross drive is taking place today from noon to 5 p.m. at Grace Church of Harmony. Another drive is planned for Friday also from noon to 5 p.m....
