Driver arrested after slow-speed HOV chase into NE Houston
The slow-speed pursuit began in north Harris County before the driver headed toward downtown Houston, just before rush hour.
Click2Houston.com
Woman injured in possible road rage shooting in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was injured during a road rage shooting early Wednesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported at 12:54 a.m. on West Bellfort and South Gessner roads. Police said a Dodge Charger was attempting to flee from...
Click2Houston.com
Woman arrested after leading police on chase through northeast Houston, deputies say
HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through northeast Houston Wednesday afternoon. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a vehicle on I-45 at Aldine Bender around 3:39 p.m. when the woman refused to stop the vehicle, leading deputies on a chase.
Click2Houston.com
Constable deputy shoots at vehicle of suspect who was attempting to run him over after pursuit, Pct. 4 says
HUMBLE – Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting after a Montgomery County Pct. 4 constable deputy shot at a suspect who was reportedly trying to run him over Wednesday evening. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said deputies started pursuing the suspect’s vehicle after he was spotted...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect disguised as utility worker fatally shoots Richmond pharmacy employee during robbery, police say
RICHMOND, Texas – Richmond Police are looking for a man who posed as a utility worker before he shot and killed a pharmacy employee during a robbery in broad daylight. The fatal shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a business located in the 300 block of South 9th Street, blocks from Richmond City Hall.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting at Acres Home apartment complex back in October
HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred back in October 2022. Jalon Whitley, 21, has since been charged with murder. He is accused of shooting 25-year-old Jonte Grant to death. On Oct. 3, 2022, Houston police responded to reports...
'Really?' | Houston woman says she was cited for driving 2 mph over speed limit
HOUSTON — A Houston woman says she was ticketed for going just two miles over the speed limit. Cindy Nguyen, 66, said an HPD officer cited her for going 37 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. Now, her family is questioning whether this was the best use of police time and resources.
Click2Houston.com
Driver shot, killed after disturbance with another vehicle leads to gunfire exchange at SW Houston parking lot, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was found shot and killed inside his car just before midnight on New Year’s Eve. It happened in the 6500 block of Chimney Rock Road near Clarewood Drive in southwest Houston. Investigators determined that a “disturbance” occurred between a...
Video shows 2 teenage suspects rob southeast Houston store at gunpoint, HPD says
Police believe one of the suspects could be as young as 12 years old. They allegedly posed as customers before one of them pointed a gun at a store employee.
hellowoodlands.com
Ongoing Investigation of Fatal Car Crash in Conroe
On January 1, 2023, at around 2:06 p.m., the Conroe Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 1200 block of W. Davis. The initial investigation revealed that three vehicles were involved. A 2008 Ford truck driven by Michael Hartwell was heading westbound in the 1200 block of W. Davis. A 2017 Dodge Van driven by Paula Sexton, was heading southbound on IH-45 feeder road when it was struck on the driver side door by the Ford truck. A 2016 Toyota sedan was struck by debris from the initial crash. Sexton did not survive her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hartwell and his passenger were transported to Conroe HCA hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
19-year-old shot during meetup in Fort Bend County, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old was shot during a meetup in Fort Bend County, according to deputies. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood off Bryans Manor and Wilkerson Lane which is near Fulshear. Deputies said a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were meeting up...
Richmond police search for suspect who killed man at area business during robbery
While police did not disclose what business this happened at, they said the suspect went in demanding property before shooting the victim.
cw39.com
HCSO: Man, woman dead in murder-suicide in Channelview apartment
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a Channelview apartment on Wednesday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies were called to an apartment at 973 Ashland Boulevard and found two adults who were dead of gunshot wounds, Gonzalez said. He said that preliminary information showed that the man shot the woman, then turned the gun on himself.
Click2Houston.com
Man hits estranged wife with vehicle after setting fire to northwest Harris County home, authorities say
HOUSTON – A woman’s estranged husband hit her with his vehicle after a fire was intentionally set early Tuesday at a northwest Harris County home, fire officials said. The fire was set in the 11400 block of Mortimer, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said. The Harris...
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after man found dead in his cell at Harris County Jail, deputies say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 31-year-old man died in the Harris County Jail on Tuesday. Jacob Pillow, who was arrested for trespassing on Jan. 1, was found unresponsive inside his cell on Jan. 3, according to deputies. Investigators said Pillow was in the process of being...
HPD: Search underway for 6 men connected to execution of Houston mechanic before Christmas
HOUSTON — Police said they're looking for six men in connection to the murder of a mechanic in north Houston. During a press conference on Tuesday, investigators revealed they're looking for two lowered Chevy Silverado pickup trucks, one maroon and one tan, as well as six men after Luis Casillas, 29, was shot and killed just days before Christmas. The six men are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.
KWTX
Woman, girl fatally shot in Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting deaths of a woman and a girl, possibly six years old, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet. Patrol units responded to an incident in the 1800 blk of Vernal Glen Circle at...
Click2Houston.com
Family asks for public’s help in identifying suspect who gunned down father of 2 outside his mechanic shop
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department held a press conference Tuesday morning to ask for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a mechanic on Dec. 23. The 29-year-old father of two, Luis Casillas, was gunned down outside of...
HPD: 18-year-old shot twice while heading home from work in west Houston
HOUSTON — A teen heading home from work is in critical condition after being shot twice, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at the Madison Park Apartments on Meadowglen Lane in west Houston. Police said the 18-year-old was just getting home from...
fox26houston.com
Woman, child found dead in north Harris County: Sheriff
SPRING, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a woman and child's death in north Harris County, where they were found with possible gunshot wounds. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but deputies were called to a home in the 1800 block of Vernal Glen Circle in Spring. That's where an unidentified woman and who investigators believe to be her child, possibly around the age of 6-years-old were found dead from possible gunshot wounds.
