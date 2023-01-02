Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Related
Hamburg artist gets ready for a big solo show at the Kenan Center
Jack's interest in art goes all the way back to his childhood and now he's getting ready to show off his lifetime of work.
He created a comic book, pizza lover paradise on Grand Island
Kevin Slachciak has loved comic books since he was six years old. A few years ago he turned his pizza place on Grand Island into a comic book lovers paradise
buffalorising.com
Call for mural artists in the Town of Tonawanda
A commission of up to $36,000 is available for the chosen artist to create and install their work. Arts Services Inc. of Western New York (ASI), on behalf of Assemblymember William Conrad’s Office, invites artists in all appropriate mediums (2-dimensional) from throughout Western New York to submit proposals for an outdoor public art project. The selected mural will provide the front and side façade of the building which can be seen by Sheridan Drive and will be the back drop to future outdoor activities in front of the Center, as well as a welcoming indicator into the building.
wnypapers.com
Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo features largest fly-fishing show in New York
The annual Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo will take place at the Niagara Falls Convention Center from Thursday, Feb. 16, through Sunday, Feb. 19. The event draws anglers from various specialties, with exhibitions, classes and opportunities to learn from experts in the industry. A press release said, “In its...
Is Crumbl Cookies Really Coming To Hamburg, NY?
Resolutions are tough to keep when you hear news like this. If you were hoping to eat less sugar in 2023, this will not help you. People go nuts over Crumbl Cookies. If you haven't ever heard of them, you might want to check them out on their social media pages. That's what ended up getting us in the door the first time. My daughter was hooked on the pictures on their Instagram page and really wanted to see what all the hype was about.
Brand New Rooftop Bar + Brewery Coming to Transit Road
A brand new rooftop bar and brewery are coming to Western New York and the plans are starting to be executed. If you are in Clarence, Amherst, Williamsville, or Northern Lancaster this will be a spot that you NEED to put on your radar.
localsyr.com
Order a t-shirt with Damar Hamlin-inspired design
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo-based nonprofit 26 Shirts has released a Damar Hamlin-inspired design, with proceeds going towards Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation. The design has the words “Show Love — It Costs Nothing” with a hand holding up three fingers, in reference to Hamlin’s jersey number on the Bills.
Fox47News
The Little Bakery helps feed Western New York during the Christmas weekend blizzard and after
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — During the Christmas weekend blizzard, a little bakery took on a big challenge. "I just want to keep doing what I can do for people who need help," Samantha Bassett, the owner of The Little Bakery in Niagara Falls, said. The owners of The...
Will Buffalo, New York Be Home To The Newest Billionaire?
Buffalo, New York has a rich history of wealthy residents and there may be a new one moving in soon!
Free suits giveaway to mend the community after deadly impact of blizzard
Several community members are getting together to give away free clothing to those that will be attending funerals after Buffalo faced a blizzard that killed more than a dozen people.
wnypapers.com
Ice at Canalside reopening with 'Buffalo Strong' after historic blizzard
Reopening celebration to raise money for American Heart Association CPR training. The Ice at Canalside, sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, will reopen Friday, Jan. 6, with a new slate of programming to welcome skaters back to “The Ice” in 2023. The Ice at Canalside closed Thursday, Dec. 22, in anticipation of a historic storm.
Have You Seen The Damar Hamlin House In Western New York?
The support for Damar Hamlin has poured in from all over the world, but it is, without a doubt, most evident in our Buffalo community.
wnypapers.com
Niagara University professor publishes Himalayan travel piece on presence
“You wouldn't know it to look at him, but Balrum had been sent home to die. A Nepali mustard farmer living atop Mount Sarangkot, he had left the mountains only twice in his life: once to participate in a census, the other to receive his diagnosis.”. So begins “Requiem for...
WGRZ TV
Tim Hortons franchisee plans two more sites in Western New York
KENMORE, N.Y. — Western New York’s largest Tim Horton franchisee is expanding again, with two more sites set to open in 2023 in Kenmore and Niagara Falls. Kelton Enterprises LLC, with 35 Tim Hortons franchises across the region, expects to open the first new site in March at 1025 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, followed in July by a new location at 6415 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, in the Home Depot Plaza owned by Benderson development.
WNY Restaurant To Keep Holiday Decorations Up Until Mid-January
January 2nd is a bit weird this year. That's because many people have today off, since New Year's Day fell on a Sunday; so that means the following Monday must be a national holiday. This holiday season was anything but normal for Buffalo and Western New York. The historic blizzard...
WGRZ TV
Papa John's coming to Cheektowaga with fifth area site
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A local franchisee has identified a site in Cheektowaga for a new Papa John’s Pizza. Muhammad Shoaib has leased space at 1625 Walden Ave. that formerly housed a Subway in a strip plaza near Harlem Road. It’s the fifth Papa John’s in the region for...
Popular New York Store Saves 30 Lives During Generational Storm
During a "life-and-death-situation" a popular store with countless New York locations went above and beyond to save lives. What's been called the "strongest storm in a generation" killed around 30 people in Western New York around Christmas. The storm that lasted for many days left Buffalo with 100 inches of snow!
First babies of the year in WNY
The first baby born locally in this new year are actually babies, plural. Courtney Ford and Taj Joseph of Amherst welcoming twins at 12:01 am, making them Western New York's first babies of 2023.
A Code Blue has been issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County for Wednesday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the weather cools down again, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Wednesday night and during the day Thursday. The following overnight shelters will be open Wednesday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo,...
West Seneca veteran helps those in need during blizzard
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — James Raymond of West Seneca enlisted in the military five days before 9/11. He was first stationed in Fort Drum, New York but eventually ended up in Afghanistan, where he trained with the Tenth Mountain Division. "The Tenth Mountain Division specializes in cold weather environments,"...
Comments / 1