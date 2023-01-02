ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, NY

buffalorising.com

Call for mural artists in the Town of Tonawanda

A commission of up to $36,000 is available for the chosen artist to create and install their work. Arts Services Inc. of Western New York (ASI), on behalf of Assemblymember William Conrad’s Office, invites artists in all appropriate mediums (2-dimensional) from throughout Western New York to submit proposals for an outdoor public art project. The selected mural will provide the front and side façade of the building which can be seen by Sheridan Drive and will be the back drop to future outdoor activities in front of the Center, as well as a welcoming indicator into the building.
TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Crumbl Cookies Really Coming To Hamburg, NY?

Resolutions are tough to keep when you hear news like this. If you were hoping to eat less sugar in 2023, this will not help you. People go nuts over Crumbl Cookies. If you haven't ever heard of them, you might want to check them out on their social media pages. That's what ended up getting us in the door the first time. My daughter was hooked on the pictures on their Instagram page and really wanted to see what all the hype was about.
HAMBURG, NY
localsyr.com

Order a t-shirt with Damar Hamlin-inspired design

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo-based nonprofit 26 Shirts has released a Damar Hamlin-inspired design, with proceeds going towards Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation. The design has the words “Show Love — It Costs Nothing” with a hand holding up three fingers, in reference to Hamlin’s jersey number on the Bills.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Ice at Canalside reopening with 'Buffalo Strong' after historic blizzard

Reopening celebration to raise money for American Heart Association CPR training. The Ice at Canalside, sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, will reopen Friday, Jan. 6, with a new slate of programming to welcome skaters back to “The Ice” in 2023. The Ice at Canalside closed Thursday, Dec. 22, in anticipation of a historic storm.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Tim Hortons franchisee plans two more sites in Western New York

KENMORE, N.Y. — Western New York’s largest Tim Horton franchisee is expanding again, with two more sites set to open in 2023 in Kenmore and Niagara Falls. Kelton Enterprises LLC, with 35 Tim Hortons franchises across the region, expects to open the first new site in March at 1025 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, followed in July by a new location at 6415 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, in the Home Depot Plaza owned by Benderson development.
KENMORE, NY
WGRZ TV

Papa John's coming to Cheektowaga with fifth area site

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A local franchisee has identified a site in Cheektowaga for a new Papa John’s Pizza. Muhammad Shoaib has leased space at 1625 Walden Ave. that formerly housed a Subway in a strip plaza near Harlem Road. It’s the fifth Papa John’s in the region for...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY

