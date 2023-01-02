Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl
Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
LSU football's Citrus Bowl rout of Purdue makes media optimistic about Brian Kelly's future with Tigers
Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who previously announced his return to LSU next season, started the game and completed 12 of 17 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions. He added 67 yards on the ground as the Tigers out-gained the Boilermakers 594-263. Sophomore quarterback Garrett Nussmeier also saw extended action throughout the game, completing 11 of 15 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns against one interception.
LSU Opens New Year With 88-63 Win Over Vanderbilt
No. 9 LSU (14-0, 2-0 SEC) remained undefeated and opened 2023 with a New Year’s Day win at home over Vanderbilt (9-7, 0-2 SEC), 88-63, as four starters scored in double figures. “I thought we shot the ball better today than we did at Arkansas,” Coach Kim Mulkey said....
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Citrus Bowl Odds: LSU vs. Purdue prediction, pick and how to watch – 1/2/2023
Happy New Year to everyone! On the second day of 2023, a pair of losers in their respective conference championship games will go head-to-head as the LSU Tigers take on the Purdue Boilermakers in sunny Orlando, Florida. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with an LSU-Purdue prediction and pick.
Tshiebwe and Kentucky host LSU
LSU Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-4, 0-1 SEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -9; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky plays the LSU Tigers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 24 points in Kentucky's 86-63 victory against the Louisville Cardinals. The Wildcats are 8-0 in home games. Kentucky is second...
Taylor scores 24 as Butler takes down Georgetown 80-51
WASHINGTON — Jayden Taylor's 24 points off of the bench led Butler to an 80-51 victory against Georgetown on Sunday night that snapped a three-game losing streak and handed the Hoyas their 24th consecutive loss in Big East play. Georgetown hasn't won a conference game since beating Xavier 72-66...
AES Indiana building lit up for Damar Hamlin
INDIANAPOLIS — The AES Indiana building on Monument circle is honoring injured Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin. The business has lit up its building in red and blue Wednesday night. "This is bigger than football, this is about coming together and showing support for this young player," AES said...
Hunter scores 23, Butler downs DePaul 78-70
INDIANAPOLIS — Eric Hunter Jr. had 23 points in Butler's 78-70 win against DePaul on Wednesday night. Hunter also contributed five rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-6, 2-3 Big East). Jayden Taylor added 16 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line, and grabbed five rebounds. Simas Lukosius shot 2 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.
Kentucky holds on for important win over LSU
LEXINGTON - The Kentucky Wildcats picked up an important 74-71 victory Tuesday over a red hot LSU team at Rupp Arena as it survived a Tiger game-tying three point attempt at the final buzzer. With the win UK is on the board in conference play moving to 1-1 against SEC...
Bills issue Wednesday update on Damar Hamlin's condition
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a family...
How to Watch: No. 7 Alabama Basketball Hosts Kentucky in Marquee Matchup
The Crimson Tide looks to move to 3-0 in the SEC with a victory over a pesky Wildcats team loaded with talent.
Brian Kelly leads LSU to 10-win season in first year
People scoffed at Brian Kelly after Week 1 of the college football season. His LSU Tigers had just lost a heartbreaker to Florida State and Kelly appeared out of his comfort zone coaching down south after a resume that featured Central Michigan, Cincinnati, and then Notre Dame for the first 19 years of his coaching career.
Is another veteran quarterback really a possibility? | Locked On Colts
Are there any current NFL veterans the Colts may want to sign or trade for this offseason? Who might be the best bridge QBs to start over an under-developed rookie?
BamaCentral Courtside: No. 7 Alabama 84, Ole Miss 62
The BamaCentral crew breaks down the Crimson Tide's 22-point win over the Rebels from Coleman Coliseum.
