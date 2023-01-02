ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl

Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

LSU football's Citrus Bowl rout of Purdue makes media optimistic about Brian Kelly's future with Tigers

Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who previously announced his return to LSU next season, started the game and completed 12 of 17 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions. He added 67 yards on the ground as the Tigers out-gained the Boilermakers 594-263. Sophomore quarterback Garrett Nussmeier also saw extended action throughout the game, completing 11 of 15 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns against one interception.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSU Opens New Year With 88-63 Win Over Vanderbilt

No. 9 LSU (14-0, 2-0 SEC) remained undefeated and opened 2023 with a New Year’s Day win at home over Vanderbilt (9-7, 0-2 SEC), 88-63, as four starters scored in double figures. “I thought we shot the ball better today than we did at Arkansas,” Coach Kim Mulkey said....
BATON ROUGE, LA
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
FOX Sports

Tshiebwe and Kentucky host LSU

LSU Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-4, 0-1 SEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -9; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky plays the LSU Tigers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 24 points in Kentucky's 86-63 victory against the Louisville Cardinals. The Wildcats are 8-0 in home games. Kentucky is second...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTHR

Taylor scores 24 as Butler takes down Georgetown 80-51

WASHINGTON — Jayden Taylor's 24 points off of the bench led Butler to an 80-51 victory against Georgetown on Sunday night that snapped a three-game losing streak and handed the Hoyas their 24th consecutive loss in Big East play. Georgetown hasn't won a conference game since beating Xavier 72-66...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTHR

AES Indiana building lit up for Damar Hamlin

INDIANAPOLIS — The AES Indiana building on Monument circle is honoring injured Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin. The business has lit up its building in red and blue Wednesday night. "This is bigger than football, this is about coming together and showing support for this young player," AES said...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Hunter scores 23, Butler downs DePaul 78-70

INDIANAPOLIS — Eric Hunter Jr. had 23 points in Butler's 78-70 win against DePaul on Wednesday night. Hunter also contributed five rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-6, 2-3 Big East). Jayden Taylor added 16 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line, and grabbed five rebounds. Simas Lukosius shot 2 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

Kentucky holds on for important win over LSU

LEXINGTON - The Kentucky Wildcats picked up an important 74-71 victory Tuesday over a red hot LSU team at Rupp Arena as it survived a Tiger game-tying three point attempt at the final buzzer. With the win UK is on the board in conference play moving to 1-1 against SEC...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTHR

Bills issue Wednesday update on Damar Hamlin's condition

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a family...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Brian Kelly leads LSU to 10-win season in first year

People scoffed at Brian Kelly after Week 1 of the college football season. His LSU Tigers had just lost a heartbreaker to Florida State and Kelly appeared out of his comfort zone coaching down south after a resume that featured Central Michigan, Cincinnati, and then Notre Dame for the first 19 years of his coaching career.
BATON ROUGE, LA

