Read full article on original website
Related
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
The Fed just gave a veiled warning to investors: Expect more stocks pain if markets keep betting on rate cuts
Bets on a Fed pivot "would complicate the committee's efforts to restore price stability," minutes from the central bank's December meeting read.
US News and World Report
Factbox-Corporate America Lays off Thousands as Recession Worries Mount
(Reuters) - U.S. companies, from tech majors to consumer firms, are bracing for a potential economic downturn by shrinking their employee base to streamline operations. Job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers jumped 13% to 33,843 in October last year, the highest since February 2021, according to a report. Here are...
US News and World Report
As Travel Resumes, China's Luxury Shoppers Ask: Paris or Hainan?
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - An end to China's travel curbs this month is expected to revive demand in the global luxury retail market, which has been starved of mainland visitors for three years, but many consumers now see more reasons to do their high-end shopping locally. Share prices of global luxury...
US News and World Report
Tesla's Dec Sales of China-Made Cars Fall to the Lowest in Five Months
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla Inc delivered 55,796 China-made electric vehicles in December, the lowest level in five months, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) on Thursday. That was a 44% drop from November and 21% fewer than a year earlier as the U.S. automaker reduced output and...
US News and World Report
Russian Rouble up Vs Dollar, Euro in Light Trade
(Reuters) - The Russian rouble showed positive dynamics against the dollar and the euro amid a rebound in oil prices in thin holiday trading on Thursday. At 0711 GMT the rouble gained 1.3% against the dollar to trade at 71.06 on the Moscow Exchange. Against the euro, the rouble was...
US News and World Report
U.S. Judge Says Celsius Network Owns Most Customer Crypto Deposits
(Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge ruled on Wednesday that Celsius Network owns most of the cryptocurrency that customers deposited into its online platform, meaning most Celsius customers will be last in line for repayment in the crypto lender's bankruptcy. The ruling by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in New...
US News and World Report
Oil Prices Fall Nearly 5% on Worry Over Global Economy
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil fell nearly 5% on Wednesday after slumping in the previous session, weighed down by demand concerns stemming from the state of the global economy and rising COVID cases in China. Brent futures fell $3.75 to $78.35 a barrel for a 4.6% loss by 1:02 a.m. EST...
US News and World Report
Hong Kong Residents Rush to Get Vaccinated Ahead of China Border Reopening
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong residents have swamped clinics to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the expected reopening of the city's border with mainland China, which some people fear will bring a surge of infections to the financial hub. City government centres providing shots produced by BioNTech have...
US News and World Report
Oil Rebounds After Biggest Drop in Decades at Start of Year
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rebounded on Thursday after posting the biggest two-day loss for the start of a year in three decades with the shutdown of a U.S. fuel pipeline providing support, though economic concerns capped gains. Big declines in the previous two days were driven by worries about a global...
US News and World Report
China, Philippines Agree to Handle Disputes Peacefully, Boost Cooperation
BEIJING/MANILA (Reuters) -China and the Philippines have agreed to set up a direct communications channel between their foreign ministries on the South China Sea to handle disputes peacefully, they said on Thursday. Their agreement, which contained 14 elements aimed at cooling security tensions and boosting economic cooperation, comes as they...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Exports Seen Declining for Fourth Straight Month in December: Reuters Poll
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports in December likely dropped from a year earlier for the fourth month in a row amid fears of a global recession, uncertainties due to the war in Ukraine, and COVID-19 controls in China, according to a Reuters poll. Taiwan, a global hub for chip production...
US News and World Report
Walmart Paid Most of $1 Billion Tax for PhonePe Shifting Base to India
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Walmart Inc late on Wednesday confirmed that it had already paid the Indian government most of the nearly $1 billion in tax owed after digital payments company PhonePe, which the U.S. retailer owns through Flipkart, shifted its headquarters from Singapore to India. Walmart bought a controlling stake...
US News and World Report
German Health Minister Voices Concern Over New COVID Variant
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's health minister has expressed concern over a new COVID-19 subvariant linked to growing hospitalisations in the northeastern United States, adding that Berlin was watching the situation closely. As much of the world looks to rising COVID cases in China, infectious disease experts have also been increasingly...
US News and World Report
China COVID Data Shows No New Variant but Under-Reports Deaths, WHO Says
BEIJING (Reuters) -Data from China shows no new coronavirus variant has been found there, but it also under-represents how many people have died in the country's rapidly spreading outbreak, World Health Organization officials said on Wednesday. Global unease has grown about the accuracy of China's reporting of an outbreak that...
US News and World Report
China Fires Back at ‘Unacceptable’ COVID-19 Testing Rules for Travelers, Threatens Countermeasures
Chinese officials are taking issue with the travel requirements adopted by several countries in the wake of China’s massive COVID-19 wave and threatening an unspecified response. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. “We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis,...
US News and World Report
India Finds 11 Omicron Subvariants of COVID-19 in International Travellers
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India detected a total of 11 variants of COVID-19 in international travellers who arrived in the country during Dec. 24 to Jan. 3, health ministry sources said on Thursday. Of the 19,227 passengers who were tested for COVID-19 during the period, 124 were found positive, the...
US News and World Report
Russian Rouble Down With Oil Prices, Trade Remains Thin
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The rouble opened weaker on Wednesday amid lower oil prices and thin trading volumes during public holidays in Russia. At 0714 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 71.54 and had lost 1.1% to trade at 75.64 versus the euro. It had shed 0.6% against the yuan to 10.17.
US News and World Report
Germany Says EU Decisions Should Not Be Blocked by Individual Countries
LISBON (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday that the European Union could no longer afford to have decisions blocked by individual member states. "Qualified majority voting can lead to fairer...results for all of us," Baerbock told a conference in Portugal's capital Lisbon. "We must be capable...
Comments / 0