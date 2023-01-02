Ironically, the most expensive yacht sold in 2022 was this 404 feet long superyacht that was seized from a Saudi Prince and sold for $150 million to an anonymous billionaire

Read full article on original website
This unusual beach mansion mystified the MS Coast. Did Oprah really live there?
Emeril Lagasse used to get mail there all the time, and there was a special room for 12 dogs. But did a celebrity ever call this now-perished mansion home? Here’s the real story.
This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million
Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
The construction of Trump's ultra luxury 6-star golf resort in Bali has stalled leaving workers jobless, report says
Donald Trump struck a deal to license his name and to help run a hotel in Bali, Indonesia, in 2015. But, years later, it has yet to open, per AFP.
Exclusive: Inside the $19.8 Million Beachside Penthouse at the Four Seasons Cabo Del Sol
With the Casa 9 Penthouse at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol, you get the best of resort living plus the comfort of your own home. This sprawling abode is one of the largest and most expensive private residences of the 61 private homes at Four Seasons. The resort and residences are located within the Cove Club at Cabo Del Sol, a 500-acre private club and community within the master-planned Cabo Del Sol development. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol is set to open in late 2023, yet all...
Eerie moment sailors find ‘ghost ship’ drifting just 60 miles from the Bermuda Triangle with no soul on board
THIS is the eerie moment sailors stumble across a ‘ghost ship’ drifting 800 miles from Bermuda with no one on board. Two yachties from Ocean Research Project came across the abandoned boat in the Atlantic Ocean. The researchers noticed the boats sail wasn't up, the motor wasn't running...
This Cabo Resort Just Unveiled 36 New Private Pool Suites—and Its Own Yacht
The Montage Los Cabos is upping its game. This month, the Mexican beach resort unveiled its newest suite categories, designed to elevate the guest experience, along with a shiny new yacht that you can charter for a day on the water. The 122-key resort has added 36 new private pool suites—and in addition to their own plunge pools, they each also have views of Santa Maria Bay’s blue waters. The latest additions to the property range from studios to a three-bedroom layout, but they all feature a sun-filled balcony with a daybed and an outdoor shower. When you’re ready to venture beyond...
Glass Onion: Miles Bron’s island getaway ‘listed on Zillow for $450m’
The luxurious Greek island estate where Glass Onion is set has been listed for sale on Zillow for $450m (£374m).Wealthy fans of Netflix’s hit murder mystery sequel may end up disappointed, however – because the property doesn’t actually exist.Released on the streaming service before Christmas, Glass Onion is a sequel to the hit 2019 whodunnit Knives Out.Written and directed by The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson, the film finds ace detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) embroiled in a murder mystery on the private island of tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton).The island setting includes a gigantic crystaline structure (the “glass...
Floating tent resort will see guests sleep hundreds of metres above the ground
A new floating tent resort will enable guests to sleep hundreds of metres above the ground, in the mountains of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The proposed line of tourist tents will host up to 10 canopies, which would be suspended from the mountainside. The ambitious resort has been dubbed the Floating Retreat, and plans for it have been drawn up by Dubai-based design studio Ardh Architect. Ardh Architect was approached by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, with a view “to look into a new typology of hospitality”. Subsequent plans for the suspended accommodation followed, with the...
hotelnewsme.com
THE SUITE LIFE AT INTERCONTINENTAL RAS AL KHAIMAH
Perfectly located amongst the sparkling shores of the Arabian Gulf, expansive terracotta desert and soaring mountains, InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa is inviting guests to embrace an elevated island life with them, with a selection of suites and villas that are perfect for families, romance seekers and friends looking for an adventure.
