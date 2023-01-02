ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Washington's Steven Reynolds III has handled lofty expectations

Before this year's high school boys basketball season, South Bend Washington coach Ryan Varga had a few conversations with his youngest player, Steven Reynolds III. It is not often a freshman like Reynolds III was being asked to make an immediate impact at the beginning of their high school careers like he was. But Reynolds III's situation was even more unique, being a part of Panther basketball royalty.
Rutgers stuns top-ranked Purdue, again, behind game-winning 3-pointer from Cam Spencer

Rutgers is getting good at this. The Scarlet Knights, for the second straight season, have stunned top-ranked Purdue. Rutgers, thanks to a clutch 3-pointer from Cam Spencer in the final seconds, knocked off No. 1 Purdue 65-64 on Monday night in West Lafayette, Indiana. The win followed last season’s incredible half-court buzzer-beater win over the Boilermakers in New Jersey.
