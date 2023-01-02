Read full article on original website
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his businessD.C. Hot NewsPrince William County, VA
Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris in Late DecemberTom HandyTexas State
Related
IHSAA boys basketball top performers: Purdue recruit balls out, school records fall, more
Get your votes in for high school boys basketball top performers for the the past two weeks by noon Thursday:. You can vote in the poll at the bottom of the article, or click here to cast your vote. Aiden Alialy, Lutheran: The 6-1 senior guard helped Lutheran to three...
How Washington's Steven Reynolds III has handled lofty expectations
Before this year's high school boys basketball season, South Bend Washington coach Ryan Varga had a few conversations with his youngest player, Steven Reynolds III. It is not often a freshman like Reynolds III was being asked to make an immediate impact at the beginning of their high school careers like he was. But Reynolds III's situation was even more unique, being a part of Panther basketball royalty.
Rutgers stuns top-ranked Purdue, again, behind game-winning 3-pointer from Cam Spencer
Rutgers is getting good at this. The Scarlet Knights, for the second straight season, have stunned top-ranked Purdue. Rutgers, thanks to a clutch 3-pointer from Cam Spencer in the final seconds, knocked off No. 1 Purdue 65-64 on Monday night in West Lafayette, Indiana. The win followed last season’s incredible half-court buzzer-beater win over the Boilermakers in New Jersey.
LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 1 Purdue Basketball vs. Rutgers in Real Time
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 1 Purdue basketball tips off for the first time in 2023 on Monday night in a matchup against Rutgers at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are 13-0, including a 2-0 mark in Big Ten play. Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated...
Indiana boys basketball Fab 15: Lawrence Central takes big jump, top four remain same
1. Ben Davis (12-0) The Giants won the Hall of Fame Classic with victories over Penn (65-53) and NorthWood (60-42) as sophomore Mark Zackery earned MVP honors with his strong play on both ends of the court. The Giants are at North Central Friday and host Washington Saturday. Previous: 1.
Saddiq Bey’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifts Pistons past Warriors
Saddiq Bey beat the final buzzer with 28-foot 3-pointer as the Detroit Pistons withstood the shock of a game-tying 3
Michigan loses Andrel Anthony to college football transfer portal
Wide receiver Andrel Anthony announced he will enter the college football transfer portal and leave the Michigan program ahead of the 2023 season. Anthony played in 14 games this past season for the Wolverines, catching seven passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. Last year as a freshman, Anthony had ...
Headed to tonight's Pacers game? Keep an eye out for the Harlem Globetrotters
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers are back home to kick off the new year. They host the Toronto Raptors on Monday at 7 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The boys in navy blue and gold won't be the only stars on the court, though. The Harlem Globetrotters are also in...
Woodson Says He's Moving Tamar Bates Into Indiana's Starting Lineup
Trying to end repeated slow starts, Indiana coach Mike Woodson said Monday night that he's going to put sophomore guard Tamar Bates into the starting lineup on Thursday when the Hoosiers resume Big Ten play at Iowa. Bates has had three games of 19 or more points off the bench already this season.
