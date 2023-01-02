Before this year's high school boys basketball season, South Bend Washington coach Ryan Varga had a few conversations with his youngest player, Steven Reynolds III. It is not often a freshman like Reynolds III was being asked to make an immediate impact at the beginning of their high school careers like he was. But Reynolds III's situation was even more unique, being a part of Panther basketball royalty.

SOUTH BEND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO