Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Watson Have Spoken Out About the Male Gaze in Hollywood
This post contains affiliate links that the author may receive commission on. The concept of the male gaze refers to the way in which visual media, including film, television, and art, tends to depict and present women in a way that is intended to appeal to the viewer, who is assumed to be male. This often involves objectifying women, presenting them as sexual objects for the pleasure of the male viewer, rather than presenting them as fully developed, three-dimensional characters. The male gaze can have a negative impact on how women are perceived and treated in society, as it reinforces harmful gender stereotypes and can contribute to the objectification and sexualization of women. It can also exclude women from fully participating in and enjoying media as viewers, as they may feel that they are not being represented in a way that is meaningful or relevant to them.
Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos
Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
Salma Hayek Blows Us All A Way In A Curve-Hugging, Low-Cut Red Dress On The Red Carpet
Salma Hayek always looks elegant and dresses for her curves in the most flattering way. The actress isn’t shy about showing off her famous assets, and she did just that in a big way in a stunning red dress on the red carpet at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London.
Selena Gomez Flaunts Her Famous Curves In A Plunging Black Dress On 'Jimmy Fallon'
Selena Gomez stunned in a chic and timeless little black dress while stopping by Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show set in New York City this week. The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, discussed her recently released documentary, My Mind & Me and teased new music during her appearance, all while showing off her sculpted figure in the plunging midi item.
Cher Says Jennifer Aniston Used To Raid Her Pantry In The ’70s
During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson asked singer Cher about her friendship with actress Jennifer Aniston. Kelly had heard that Jennifer and Cher have known each other for a very long time and she asked, “Is it true that Jennifer Aniston would come over to play at your house as a little girl in the ’70s?”
Lisa Rinna Takes an Edgy Plunge In Deep-Neck Black Dress & Sandals at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Lisa Rinna took a daring approach to the blue carpet as she arrived at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The star could possibly be taking the stage tonight as the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been nominated alongside her cast-mates in the Reality Show of 2022 category. The “Days of Our Lives” actress wore a long-sleeve black fitted gown with a plunging neckline that cascaded into a knotted detail that brought attention to the slight slit on the skirt. To accessorize, the television personality opted with gold-toned jewelry with a wide variety of sparkling bangles...
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet spotted together having dinner in Los Angeles
Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet seem to be very good friends! The two Hollywood stars were spotted having dinner together at the private members-only restaurant Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles, before meeting a group of friends in West Hollywood. The pair was photographed Wednesday night, with Leonardo...
The Year Of The Sheer! Completely See-Through Dresses That Rocked The Red Carpet In 2022
Modesty was not on the sartorial agenda in 2022, as the red carpets were flooded with celebs wearing dresses that left very little to the imagination. Although flashing the flesh is not a new thing due to plunging fronts, non-existent hemlines and thigh-high (sometimes even waist-high) slits, the 2022 way to do it was by opting for sheer and totally see-through fabrics. And some celebs – we’re looking at you, Florence Pugh – were particularly fond of the trend on more than one occasion!
Cassie Gets Wild in Snake Thigh-High Boots & Cutout Bodysuit for Stiletto Collection With Jessica Rich
Jessica Rich has tapped Cassie for a new collaboration — just in time for the holidays. Kicking off the line is Rich’s first over-the-knee boot, worn by Cassie herself in its campaign with a sleek cutout bodysuit. The $325 Top Tier boots include over-the-knee uppers with a faint slouchy silhouette, covered in a slick beige and black snake print. Pointed toes, as well as Rich’s molded 4.72-inch stiletto heels signature, complete the set. Packed with the FNAA 2022 Emerging Talent winner’s signature slick stilettos, Cassie and Rich’s seven-piece line highlights both holiday glamour and statement dressing. A notable style is Rich’s $325 Extra...
Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Sparkles in Rainbow Gucci Dress & Ballet Flats at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose Blackstock had a mother-daughter date-night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. The duo joined a slew of A-list stars at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. River Rose served as her mother’s plus one at the annual ceremony. Her young brother Remington Alexander Blackstock was not in attendance. River Rose looked adorable for the evening out. The 8-year-old made a sparkling appearance in a beige Gucci dress. The piece had short puffy sleeves and was decorated with sequin rainbow accents throughout. The garment was also embossed with Gucci near the...
Zendaya Goes Viral With Blond Haircut Debut & New ’90s-Approved Look With Hidden Heels
Zendaya debuted a fresh new winter look on Instagram. The Emmy Award-winning actress uploaded a boomerang clip of herself, tucking her short tresses behind her ears and striking a pose for the flashing camera. Styled by celebrity hairstylist, Ursula Stephen the voluminous hazel bob frames Zendaya’s face and falls just above her shoulders. Zendaya’s post garnered more than 7 million “likes” and was immediately flooded with comments from fans claiming that the “Euphoria” star is currently in her bob era. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) Taking inspiration from the early aughts, the “Dune” actress complemented her...
Gigi Hadid Reportedly ‘Doesn’t Have the Energy’ for Leonardo DiCaprio
Things aren't looking so good for Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's supposed romance. After DiCaprio was spotted with 23-year-old model Victoria Lamas, reports suggest things have simmered down between the 48-year-old actor and the 27-year-old supermodel. In late December, a source told Page Six that DiCaprio and Hadid “like each other very much, but neither one wants anything serious right now.” The source added, “Gigi’s priority is her daughter.”
Jeremy Renner shares Instagram photo from hospital bed
Actor Jeremy Renner posted a photo to Instagram from a hospital bed following his injury from a snow plow incident near his Nevada home. In the post, Renner thanked those for their “kind words” as he continues to recover. Jan. 4, 2023.
Laid N’ Slayed: These 8 Hair Trends Will Dominate 2023
Hairstylists believe 2023's hair trends will give the room to express free-spirited and experimental energy with our hairstyles.
Halle Berry Unveils Go-To Beauty Products in Cozy Shawl Sweater With Midi Dress & Invisible Heels
Halle Berry is helping her fans kick off the new year in the best way possible. The Academy Award-winning actress took to Instagram to share some of her favorite things that she thinks every woman should have. In the Instagram Reel, Berry unveils some of her go-to beauty products as well as the book that she is currently reading. In the recording, the “Catwoman” star unpacks items from brands like Knesko, Ogee and Virtue. “I wish everyone the Happiest New Year! I wanted to share some of my favorite things I think every woman should have in 2023. Hope these goodies bring...
netflixjunkie.com
Meghan Markle Once Spoke About Being “unable to afford” Their Six-figure Worth Montecito Mansion
After their recent sneak peeks in the Netflix bombshell docuseries, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Montecito estate is once again in news. Although the independent royal couple now owns a huge stretch of extravaganza in the hills of Santa Barbara, it did not come free to them at all. In the infancy of their troublesome life together, both of them could only dream of owning such a bungalow. The infamous Megxit had left everyone shattered and the couple too also took its time to settle down.
‘I’m not always nice’: Hugh Jackman on his reputation, returning as Wolverine and the loss of his father
Hugh Jackman is feeling reflective. It’s easy to understand why. In his latest film, The Son, he plays an absentee, workaholic father struggling to help his estranged and acutely depressed teenage son. The role changed Jackman, he says, “as a man, as an actor, as a father, as a husband”. Such a part would inspire a period of introspection for most parents, let alone soon-to-be empty nesters such as Jackman, 54, and his wife, the actor and producer Deborra-Lee Furness (they have two children, Oscar and Ava). Also, towards the end of production, his father died.
netflixjunkie.com
Alongside Harry and Meghan’s Enclave, Katy Perry And Her $14.3 Million Worth Estate at Montecito Is A Luxury Heaven
The world falls short of small-town celebrities who have their ways of purchasing lavish and extravagant lifestyles. The United States boasts some such splendid houses and breathtaking opulent estates which are home to notable figures worldwide. Places like Beverly Hills, Palm Springs, and Malibu have always been at all-time highs. However, in recent times another serene beauty of the land at Santa Barbara in Montecito is attracting a lot of attention. According to recent news, it is home to the self-exiled UK couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Katy Perry.
Wearing High Heels Can Be About Comfort Thanks to Gait-Tech
MILAN — Wearing high heels can now only be associated with pleasure, care of Gait-Tech. The Italian company is introducing a device integrated into the insole of high-heeled shoes during the manufacturing stage, without compromising the footwear design and style, explained general director Alice Carli in an exclusive interview.More from WWDBalmain Resort 2023Balmain RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Balmain RTW Spring 2023 The patented biomechanical device is so innovative that Gait-Tech is one of the 300 finalists out of the more than 4,000 projects presented by 173 countries at the Unveiled event to be held during CES Las Vegas on Tuesday. The...
NBC News
572K+
Followers
64K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0