Related
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Searching For Autistic Woman Who Vanished After Queens Hospital Released Her The Day Before Christmas

46-year-old Samantha Denise Primus is one of 10 siblings. Samantha, who is deaf and autistic has lived with her mother and brother on East 91st Street in Brooklyn, New York for several years. Samantha was staying with her sister, Joanna Peck, in Elmont, Long Island while her mother visited another sibling who was having surgery overseas.
BROOKLYN, NY
goleader.com

Family Spreads Awareness In Honor of Their Son

WESTFIELD — When David Kabakow, 23, awoke on the morning of August 3, 2015, something felt off. “He said he wasn’t feeling well and had decided to stay home from work,” David’s mother, Robin Kabakow, said, speaking with The Westfield Leader last week. “I wasn’t that concerned. I think I went to the gym, maybe ran to the grocery store, but when I came home, his fever was up to 103.5 and he had a terrible cough.”
WESTFIELD, NJ
NBC New York

NYC Woman, 21, Vanishes After Subway Ride on New Year's Eve

The NYPD is asking for help finding a 21-year-old woman who vanished in the waning minutes of 2022 after getting on a subway in her home borough of Queens, authorities said Tuesday. Adamaris Garcia, of 48th Street, was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, New Year's Eve, on a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS2 meets first baby born in NYC in 2023

NEW YORK -- A new baby is always a big deal, but when you can say your baby was the first born in the new year, the moment is even more special.CBS2 was honored to meet the city's newest New Yorker.Kingsley Mei was born at the stroke of midnight Sunday morning, making him the first baby born in the Big Apple in 2023."This is the best gift for me for this year," mother Holly Zhang said. "I have the 'New Year Baby,' the first one in New York City."Proud mama Zhang said giving birth to the first baby of 2023...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rocklandreport.com

Meet Frida, the First Baby Born in Rockland County in 2023

SUFFERN, NY – It’s A Girl! Congratulations to Esther and Akiva Sussholz of Montebello, NY on the delivery of the first baby of 2023 born at Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network. Baby girl Frida Sussholz was born at 3:51 a.m. on January 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
hudsontv.com

69-Year Old Man Dies In Weehawken New Year’s Day Fire As Cause Remains Unknown

Photo Credit: HudPost.com Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information regarding Sunday morning’s fatal Weehawken fire in which a senior citizen died: On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 10:30 a.m., North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a fire at 708 John F. Kennedy Boulevard East in Weehawken. Upon arrival, members of the NHRFR located and extinguished the fire, which was brought under control at approximately 11:05 a.m. The fire was contained to a single unit on the first floor of the apartment building.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
PIX11

Missing mom texts that she’s alive at Bronx hospital

THE BRONX (PIX11) — In a strange twist, a missing Bronx woman, who was feared dead after disturbing texts were sent to her daughter, turned up alive at St. Barnabas Hospital. “She called us and said she was in a hospital,” Ashannia Johnson, the middle daughter of Arlena Johnson, 45, told PIX11 News. Arlena Johnson […]
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Parents located after young girl found alone on Bronx street

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have located the parents of a young girl found wandering a Soundview street alone on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Sunday afternoon. The girl, believed to be between 4- and 6-years-old, was spotted walking by herself on Leland Avenue near Gleason Avenue...
BRONX, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Houston police detective thanks police officers, medical staff in Newark who saved his life

NEWARK, NJ — On Dec. 21, Houston Police Detective James McFarland visited Newark Beth Israel Medical Center for a long awaited reunion with the first responders and medical team that saved his life, after he suffered a massive heart attack at Newark Liberty International Airport last summer. The detective and his wife got to thank the four Port Authority police officers who resuscitated him at the airport, and the cardiologists, surgeons and nurses from NBIMC who performed the emergency quadruple bypass surgery on him.
NEWARK, NJ
trumbulltimes.com

Police: 19-year-old shot outside New Year's Eve party in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — A 19-year-old man was shot and injured early Sunday morning outside a nightclub on Federal Street, police said. The shooting took place around 3 a.m. following a confrontation that allegedly began inside the club as customers celebrated the new year, according to Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran, a spokesperson for the Bridgeport Police Department.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

