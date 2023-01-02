NEW YORK -- A new baby is always a big deal, but when you can say your baby was the first born in the new year, the moment is even more special.CBS2 was honored to meet the city's newest New Yorker.Kingsley Mei was born at the stroke of midnight Sunday morning, making him the first baby born in the Big Apple in 2023."This is the best gift for me for this year," mother Holly Zhang said. "I have the 'New Year Baby,' the first one in New York City."Proud mama Zhang said giving birth to the first baby of 2023...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO