Family Searching For Autistic Woman Who Vanished After Queens Hospital Released Her The Day Before Christmas
46-year-old Samantha Denise Primus is one of 10 siblings. Samantha, who is deaf and autistic has lived with her mother and brother on East 91st Street in Brooklyn, New York for several years. Samantha was staying with her sister, Joanna Peck, in Elmont, Long Island while her mother visited another sibling who was having surgery overseas.
News 12
Hospital misunderstanding leads to wrong baby reported as 1st of new year at St. Anthony’s
A misunderstanding at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Warwick led to the wrong baby being reported as the facility’s first baby of the new year. Jennifer and Steven Kis, from Monroe, had their rainbow baby, Faith, on Jan. 1 at 7:05 a.m. Jennifer, who previously had a miscarriage and...
goleader.com
Family Spreads Awareness In Honor of Their Son
WESTFIELD — When David Kabakow, 23, awoke on the morning of August 3, 2015, something felt off. “He said he wasn’t feeling well and had decided to stay home from work,” David’s mother, Robin Kabakow, said, speaking with The Westfield Leader last week. “I wasn’t that concerned. I think I went to the gym, maybe ran to the grocery store, but when I came home, his fever was up to 103.5 and he had a terrible cough.”
Need a sweetheart in your life? 1-year-old pup Sugar, rescued from hoarding home, is up for adoption!
After a horrifying hoarding situation was uncovered weeks ago in Brick that included nearly 200 animals, some of them are ready and excited to be adopted.
Woman punches another woman pushing stroller in Gramercy, 'That's my baby!'
A woman was arrested after she allegedly punched a woman pushing a baby in a stroller in Gramercy on Tuesday, alleging the child was hers.
NBC New York
NYC Woman, 21, Vanishes After Subway Ride on New Year's Eve
The NYPD is asking for help finding a 21-year-old woman who vanished in the waning minutes of 2022 after getting on a subway in her home borough of Queens, authorities said Tuesday. Adamaris Garcia, of 48th Street, was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, New Year's Eve, on a...
Boy born in Brooklyn is NYC hospital system’s first baby of 2023
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Kings County takes the crown with the first birth of 2023 in New York City’s public hospital system, as a baby boy was born in Brooklyn at the stroke of midnight. Kingsley Mei entered the world at midnight at NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health in Sheepshead Bay, weighing at […]
News 12
Middle Island couple ‘disheartened’ by lack of progress months after fire wrecked condo
A Middle Island couple whose condo was destroyed in a fire days before their wedding is still on the difficult road of rebuilding their home months later. Amanda Cappiello and her then fiancé lost their condo and everything in it after a fire in April of last year, just five days before their wedding.
CBS2 meets first baby born in NYC in 2023
NEW YORK -- A new baby is always a big deal, but when you can say your baby was the first born in the new year, the moment is even more special.CBS2 was honored to meet the city's newest New Yorker.Kingsley Mei was born at the stroke of midnight Sunday morning, making him the first baby born in the Big Apple in 2023."This is the best gift for me for this year," mother Holly Zhang said. "I have the 'New Year Baby,' the first one in New York City."Proud mama Zhang said giving birth to the first baby of 2023...
rocklandreport.com
Meet Frida, the First Baby Born in Rockland County in 2023
SUFFERN, NY – It’s A Girl! Congratulations to Esther and Akiva Sussholz of Montebello, NY on the delivery of the first baby of 2023 born at Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network. Baby girl Frida Sussholz was born at 3:51 a.m. on January 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
Husband and wife team combines love for horse back riding and coffee at Red Bank's Coffee Corral
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo spoke to the couple about what got them into the coffee business.
hudsontv.com
69-Year Old Man Dies In Weehawken New Year’s Day Fire As Cause Remains Unknown
Photo Credit: HudPost.com Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information regarding Sunday morning’s fatal Weehawken fire in which a senior citizen died: On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 10:30 a.m., North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a fire at 708 John F. Kennedy Boulevard East in Weehawken. Upon arrival, members of the NHRFR located and extinguished the fire, which was brought under control at approximately 11:05 a.m. The fire was contained to a single unit on the first floor of the apartment building.
Tennessee family reunited with dog found in NJ after rescue from puppy mill: officials
JACKSON, N.J. (PIX11) — The Price family in Tennessee had an eventful New Year’s Eve with an 11-hour drive to New Jersey, where their family dog, Daisy, was waiting for them after disappearing several years ago. Daisy was ecstatic to see them for the first time in two years, according to the Ocean County Health […]
Missing mom texts that she’s alive at Bronx hospital
THE BRONX (PIX11) — In a strange twist, a missing Bronx woman, who was feared dead after disturbing texts were sent to her daughter, turned up alive at St. Barnabas Hospital. “She called us and said she was in a hospital,” Ashannia Johnson, the middle daughter of Arlena Johnson, 45, told PIX11 News. Arlena Johnson […]
Bridgeport man identified as victim killed in New Year's Day Route 15 shooting
Those who knew and loved 23-year-old Adrian Lopez say their community has been deeply impacted by his death — and they're still trying to come to terms with this sudden and tragic loss.
pix11.com
Parents located after young girl found alone on Bronx street
SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have located the parents of a young girl found wandering a Soundview street alone on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Sunday afternoon. The girl, believed to be between 4- and 6-years-old, was spotted walking by herself on Leland Avenue near Gleason Avenue...
NJ man abandons dog outside airport after it was barred from plane
A New Jersey man left his dog tied up outside the Des Moines, Iowa airport Thursday after he was told the dog couldn’t board the flight because he didn’t have a kennel for him. Des Moines police spokesman Paul J. Parizek told New Jersey 101.5 the Newark man...
essexnewsdaily.com
Houston police detective thanks police officers, medical staff in Newark who saved his life
NEWARK, NJ — On Dec. 21, Houston Police Detective James McFarland visited Newark Beth Israel Medical Center for a long awaited reunion with the first responders and medical team that saved his life, after he suffered a massive heart attack at Newark Liberty International Airport last summer. The detective and his wife got to thank the four Port Authority police officers who resuscitated him at the airport, and the cardiologists, surgeons and nurses from NBIMC who performed the emergency quadruple bypass surgery on him.
NYC's 1st homicide of 2023: Loved ones want justice after man killed, girlfriend stabbed
The victim's friends and neighbors say neither he nor his girlfriend deserved this and they want to see the person or people who did this held accountable.
trumbulltimes.com
Police: 19-year-old shot outside New Year's Eve party in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — A 19-year-old man was shot and injured early Sunday morning outside a nightclub on Federal Street, police said. The shooting took place around 3 a.m. following a confrontation that allegedly began inside the club as customers celebrated the new year, according to Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran, a spokesperson for the Bridgeport Police Department.
