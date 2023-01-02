ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

gothenburgleader.com

Deadly Winters in Nebraska History

Nebraska is known for its unpredictable weather. You can leave your house in a t-shirt and jeans in the morning and need a winter coat by the evening. The state’s slogan, “It’s not for everyone” says it all. You must be tough to withstand some of Nebraska’s weather. Especially when Jack Frost decides to take up residence in the state and unleash super storms.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Roads worsen overnight across Nebraska, Colorado

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- While no major highways have closed as of early Tuesday morning, driving conditions are far from ideal across most of Nebraska. All but the far southeast corner of the state has roads that are completely or partially covered, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Highway...
NEBRASKA STATE
thewayneherald.com

Memory Lane: Jan. 4, 1973

From the January 4, 1973 edition of The Wayne Herald. A graduate of Laurel High School is the co-author of a new book outlining the history of the Nebraska Democratic Party. Helping write the 450-page book titled "Shall the People Rule?" was Jim Pedersen, a native of Laurel and a recent graduate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
WAYNE, NE
KSNB Local4

Snowfall totals highest in northern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong winter storm system moved east through Nebraska on Tuesday, resulting in a large amount of snow in central and northern Nebraska. Snowfall totals are expected to be the highest in northern Nebraska. As of 11:23 a.m., Atkinson has the highest snow total in Nebraska with 16.5 inches.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Governor-Elect Jim Pillen Announces Interim Director Of Nebraska DOT

(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announces a new interim director for the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Pillen says Moe Jamshidi will take over as interim director Thursday after current director John Selmer retires. Jamshidi is the current deputy director of operations with the Department of Transportation.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Power outages littered across Nebraska Monday and into Tuesday

OGALLALA, Neb. -- Several areas of Nebraska lost power at certain points Monday, with crews fighting the weather conditions to bring customers back online. Ogallala had over 2,000 customers lose power at multiple points late Monday, with much of the area restored before midnight according Nebraska Public Power District. Lexington...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Nebraska City News Press

Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all

Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
LINCOLN, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Governor-Elect Pillen announces Adjutant General Selection

Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced he will be retaining Major General Daryl Bohac as The Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard. ‘General Bohac is a man of character who leads the Nebraska National Guard with integrity,’ said Governor- elect Pillen and Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly in a joint statement. ‘Our National Guard has played a key role in our state’s flood and pandemic response these past couple years. General Bohac will continue serving our state with distinction during future crises and emergencies.’
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Report shows Nebraska’s Perkins Canal feasible for $500+ million

Nebraska has released its report on the feasibility of the Perkins County Canal project and, as anticipated, the report appears to justify the project. The proposed canal is allowed under the terms of the South Platte River Compact of 1923, and can divert up to 500 cubic feet per second out of the river from a point near Ovid during the winter months. But without the canal, Nebraska can’t exercise that water right. Work on the canal was begun in the 1890s but was abandoned because of cost.
NEBRASKA STATE
wnax.com

Snow Not Much Help in Drought Busting

Despite several rounds of heavy snow, it will take more to break the ongoing drought. Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan says much of the area is years behind on moisture….. Glisan says the soil needs to recharge first….. Glisan says it takes a lot of snow to melt...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Public Power District prepares for winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Public Power District is gearing up for the possibility of power outages with the first storm of 2023. NPPD spokesperson Grant Otten said they’re prepared for storms like this one. He said with the combination of heavy ice and wind, it’s likely that...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Nebraska City News Press

Tabitha offers a variety of Support Groups in January

Tabitha, Nebraska’s industry-leading Senior Care provider, offers a variety of support groups throughout Douglas, Otoe, Cass, Sarpy and surrounding counties. Helpful for many people processing their grief, grief groups give participants the opportunity to connect with others who are experiencing kindred feelings of loss. Tabitha offers several support groups online, including: Unique Dynamics of Grief (for those age 30-55) is an online monthly support group for those facing the unique challenges of being a younger griever. Members of this group will meet from 7-8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.
SARPY COUNTY, NE

