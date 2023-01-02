Nebraska has released its report on the feasibility of the Perkins County Canal project and, as anticipated, the report appears to justify the project. The proposed canal is allowed under the terms of the South Platte River Compact of 1923, and can divert up to 500 cubic feet per second out of the river from a point near Ovid during the winter months. But without the canal, Nebraska can’t exercise that water right. Work on the canal was begun in the 1890s but was abandoned because of cost.

