News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol 67th Basic Recruit Camp features three people from panhandle
The next class of Nebraska State Patrol recruits have officially started their training. Fifteen new recruits will work for the next six months at the NSP Training Academy to earn the title of Trooper. “As we begin the new year, we’re excited to launch our next recruit camp and begin...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Over 100 drivers helped by Nebraska troopers during winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says more than 100 drivers have been helped by troopers since the start of this latest winter storm. They’re urging everyone to take it slow and check ahead this Wednesday as many roads are still covered by snow and ice. That...
gothenburgleader.com
Deadly Winters in Nebraska History
Nebraska is known for its unpredictable weather. You can leave your house in a t-shirt and jeans in the morning and need a winter coat by the evening. The state’s slogan, “It’s not for everyone” says it all. You must be tough to withstand some of Nebraska’s weather. Especially when Jack Frost decides to take up residence in the state and unleash super storms.
News Channel Nebraska
Roads worsen overnight across Nebraska, Colorado
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- While no major highways have closed as of early Tuesday morning, driving conditions are far from ideal across most of Nebraska. All but the far southeast corner of the state has roads that are completely or partially covered, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Highway...
thewayneherald.com
Memory Lane: Jan. 4, 1973
From the January 4, 1973 edition of The Wayne Herald. A graduate of Laurel High School is the co-author of a new book outlining the history of the Nebraska Democratic Party. Helping write the 450-page book titled "Shall the People Rule?" was Jim Pedersen, a native of Laurel and a recent graduate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Teen accused of killing mom, putting her in trunk could be extradited from Nebraska soon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A teen accused of killing his own mother may be handed over to Texas soon, after he was caught driving through Nebraska with her body in the trunk. Tyler Roenz has a new court hearing set for Jan. 18. The Hall County Attorney’s Office says...
KSNB Local4
Snowfall totals highest in northern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong winter storm system moved east through Nebraska on Tuesday, resulting in a large amount of snow in central and northern Nebraska. Snowfall totals are expected to be the highest in northern Nebraska. As of 11:23 a.m., Atkinson has the highest snow total in Nebraska with 16.5 inches.
iheart.com
Governor-Elect Jim Pillen Announces Interim Director Of Nebraska DOT
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announces a new interim director for the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Pillen says Moe Jamshidi will take over as interim director Thursday after current director John Selmer retires. Jamshidi is the current deputy director of operations with the Department of Transportation.
News Channel Nebraska
Power outages littered across Nebraska Monday and into Tuesday
OGALLALA, Neb. -- Several areas of Nebraska lost power at certain points Monday, with crews fighting the weather conditions to bring customers back online. Ogallala had over 2,000 customers lose power at multiple points late Monday, with much of the area restored before midnight according Nebraska Public Power District. Lexington...
The Nebraska City News Press
Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all
Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
The Nebraska City News Press
Governor-Elect Pillen announces Adjutant General Selection
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced he will be retaining Major General Daryl Bohac as The Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard. ‘General Bohac is a man of character who leads the Nebraska National Guard with integrity,’ said Governor- elect Pillen and Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly in a joint statement. ‘Our National Guard has played a key role in our state’s flood and pandemic response these past couple years. General Bohac will continue serving our state with distinction during future crises and emergencies.’
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man sues Nebraska officials, all of the state's county election commissioners alleging fraud
Attorneys for all 93 county election commissioners in Nebraska and high-ranking state officials have asked a district judge to toss a Lincoln man's lawsuit against them as frivolous. Rick Hill's suit — against Gov. Pete Ricketts, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Attorney General Doug Peterson, Speaker of the Legislature Mike...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Report shows Nebraska’s Perkins Canal feasible for $500+ million
Nebraska has released its report on the feasibility of the Perkins County Canal project and, as anticipated, the report appears to justify the project. The proposed canal is allowed under the terms of the South Platte River Compact of 1923, and can divert up to 500 cubic feet per second out of the river from a point near Ovid during the winter months. But without the canal, Nebraska can’t exercise that water right. Work on the canal was begun in the 1890s but was abandoned because of cost.
wnax.com
Snow Not Much Help in Drought Busting
Despite several rounds of heavy snow, it will take more to break the ongoing drought. Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan says much of the area is years behind on moisture….. Glisan says the soil needs to recharge first….. Glisan says it takes a lot of snow to melt...
KETV.com
Nebraska Legislature convenes 2023 session, elects new speaker of the unicameral
LINCOLN, Neb. — New leadership took hold in the Nebraska Legislature on Wednesday morning. Senators convened Wednesday in Lincoln for the 2023 session, as newly-elected senators were sworn in by Nebraska's chief justice, and then they went to work. Among the first items of business: the election of a...
klkntv.com
Amid rise in kids getting sick from edibles, what’s the future of marijuana in Nebraska?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — New research shows a spike in the number of kids who’ve gotten sick by eating marijuana edibles. The study published Tuesday in the journal Pediatrics found over 7,000 confirmed cases of children under the age of 6 who ate marijuana edibles between 2017 and 2021.
siouxlandnews.com
Efforts to eliminate inheritance tax expected during 2023 Nebraska legislative session
KEARNEY, Neb. — At this year’s legislative session, lawmakers could repeal the state’s unpopular inheritance tax. "We are going to try to eliminate it. It's a really big deal, especially for rural Nebraska, farmers and ranchers," said Sen. Teresa Ibach, District 44. State Sen. Tom Briese will...
News Channel Nebraska
Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Public Power District prepares for winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Public Power District is gearing up for the possibility of power outages with the first storm of 2023. NPPD spokesperson Grant Otten said they’re prepared for storms like this one. He said with the combination of heavy ice and wind, it’s likely that...
The Nebraska City News Press
Tabitha offers a variety of Support Groups in January
Tabitha, Nebraska’s industry-leading Senior Care provider, offers a variety of support groups throughout Douglas, Otoe, Cass, Sarpy and surrounding counties. Helpful for many people processing their grief, grief groups give participants the opportunity to connect with others who are experiencing kindred feelings of loss. Tabitha offers several support groups online, including: Unique Dynamics of Grief (for those age 30-55) is an online monthly support group for those facing the unique challenges of being a younger griever. Members of this group will meet from 7-8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.
