Houston Chronicle

Houston's hottest party is a secret moving disco with only one rule

Close your eyes and imagine illuminating red and purple lighting swirling all around you. Disco balls turn slowly overhead and Houstonians from all walks of life envelop you, dancing to Afrobeat and electronic rhythms pulsing from a set of white stand-up speakers. The people here wear bomber jackets, shiny pants, sparkly shoes, and bell bottoms in varying states of vintage, and they've all come to this place, an undisclosed location on a Saturday night, to gather in a semiannual moving party.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

The Houston restaurant openings we're looking forward to in 2023

The year of 2022 was certainly a big one for Houston's food scene. Many exciting restaurants opened, and the city's breweries sure had a lot going on. As you look back on the biggest food stories of the year, here's a reminder of what's to come in 2023. Andiron. This...
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Casual Garden Oaks steakhouse and ambitious Memorial-area Mexican restaurant surprisingly shutter

Two more Houston restaurants served their final meals as 2022 came to an end. Maize and Cherry Block Smokehouse have closed their doors.Only open since September, Cherry Block Smokehouse served Southern-inspired steakhouse fare in a casual, family-friendly environment. It evolved out of Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Kitchen, a stand in downtown’s Bravery Chef Hall that earned praise for its use of Texas ingredients and a decadent cheeseburger. It joined restaurants such as Rooster & Rice and LuLoo's Day & Night in Garden Oaks' Stomping Grounds development.In a message posted to Instagram, Cherry Block owner Felix Florez stated that the...
HOUSTON, TX
wanderwisdom.com

Paul D. Rushing Park: Enjoying Wide-Open Spaces in Katy, TX

There used to be boundless prairie lands consisting of waving native grasses attracting migrating birds, plus the resident avian and other creatures calling what is now Katy, Texas, home. While subdivisions and other enterprises keep expanding across this portion of Texas, Katy still celebrates its connection to the prairie and...
KATY, TX
12newsnow.com

RodeoHouston 2023: Full lineup announced Thursday; how to get tickets

HOUSTON — The countdown is on for the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and we're about to find out who else will perform during the nightly concerts after the rodeo. The rodeo will announce the full entertainer lineup Thursday at 7 p.m. during a private party at NRG. KHOU 11 will stream it here, on our mobile app and on the KHOU 11+ app on Roku or Amazon FireTV.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Upscale Houston restaurant group fires up new casual grill in familiar East End space

A rapidly growing Houston restaurant group has opened its new, casual concept. Gatsby’s Grill is now serving lunch and dinner in the former Acadian Coast space at 2929 Navigation Blvd.First announced in October, the expansive, 7,000-square-foot restaurant has been given a mild makeover along with TVs throughout for watching sports. An outdoor patio features fire pits and lounge-style seating. Chef Erick Anaya’s menu offers burgers and sandwiches, salads, and heartier steak and seafood entrees. Choices include three different tacos — carnitas, shrimp, or blackened fish — Cobb salad, bolognese pasta, and chicken fried steak. The signature Anaya burger comes topped...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Rental market grows more competitive in Houston

Rental analysis website RentCafe has identified Houston as the Texas rental market that heated up the most during 2022’s peak rental season. The site used Yardi Systems apartment data to analyze Texas’ rental markets, examining five factors: days of vacancy, percentage of occupancy, number of prospective renters per apartment, percentage of renewed leases and percentage of new apartment construction completed in 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Shipley Do-Nuts relocates to new store location in Friendswood

Shipley Do-Nuts relocated to a new store in Friendswood that now has a drive-thru and seats eight people inside. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Shipley Do-Nuts moved to a new location in Friendswood, opening Dec. 29 at 212 S. Friendswood Drive, Ste. D. The new location selling the chain’s unique hexagonal donuts made fresh daily will now feature a drive-thru. Shipley Do-Nuts sells more than 60 varieties of donuts, as well as coffee, kolaches, cinnamon rolls and fritters, among other items. 832-569-5945. www.shipleydonuts.com.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
KHOU

How Advanced Nerve and Health Center can help treat neuropathy

Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center explains how their personalized treatment plan restored quality of life for their patient Jaine Irvin. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited time offer for...
HOUSTON, TX
Covering Katy

Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhere

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Krispy Kreme is closing many of its locations, the most recent in Katy, as it transitions to a new business model. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road in Katy is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
KATY, TX
