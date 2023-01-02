Read full article on original website
Houston's hottest party is a secret moving disco with only one rule
Close your eyes and imagine illuminating red and purple lighting swirling all around you. Disco balls turn slowly overhead and Houstonians from all walks of life envelop you, dancing to Afrobeat and electronic rhythms pulsing from a set of white stand-up speakers. The people here wear bomber jackets, shiny pants, sparkly shoes, and bell bottoms in varying states of vintage, and they've all come to this place, an undisclosed location on a Saturday night, to gather in a semiannual moving party.
The Houston restaurant openings we're looking forward to in 2023
The year of 2022 was certainly a big one for Houston's food scene. Many exciting restaurants opened, and the city's breweries sure had a lot going on. As you look back on the biggest food stories of the year, here's a reminder of what's to come in 2023. Andiron. This...
A major Houston highway entrance ramp just closed for months
The closure is part of a Texas Department of Transportation project expected to last into the fall.
What to know about Texas bats and the best places, times to see them
One of these spots is home to the largest bat colony in the world.
Casual Garden Oaks steakhouse and ambitious Memorial-area Mexican restaurant surprisingly shutter
Two more Houston restaurants served their final meals as 2022 came to an end. Maize and Cherry Block Smokehouse have closed their doors.Only open since September, Cherry Block Smokehouse served Southern-inspired steakhouse fare in a casual, family-friendly environment. It evolved out of Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Kitchen, a stand in downtown’s Bravery Chef Hall that earned praise for its use of Texas ingredients and a decadent cheeseburger. It joined restaurants such as Rooster & Rice and LuLoo's Day & Night in Garden Oaks' Stomping Grounds development.In a message posted to Instagram, Cherry Block owner Felix Florez stated that the...
Scenic Houston neighbor makes waves as No. 6 boomtown in America for 2022
This Houston neighbor's growing population and Montgomery County's strong economy are the reason for its new status as one of the fastest-growing cities in America. See where it landed and other U.S. cities that made the list.
Sugar & Rye will be opening in Early 2023, in the old M&M building.
Sugar & Rye will be opening in Early 2023, in the old M&M building. 2401 Church Street, Galveston TX. Our Food will be Coastal Inspired and our Cocktails, creative and delicious.
Paul D. Rushing Park: Enjoying Wide-Open Spaces in Katy, TX
There used to be boundless prairie lands consisting of waving native grasses attracting migrating birds, plus the resident avian and other creatures calling what is now Katy, Texas, home. While subdivisions and other enterprises keep expanding across this portion of Texas, Katy still celebrates its connection to the prairie and...
RodeoHouston 2023: Full lineup announced Thursday; how to get tickets
HOUSTON — The countdown is on for the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and we're about to find out who else will perform during the nightly concerts after the rodeo. The rodeo will announce the full entertainer lineup Thursday at 7 p.m. during a private party at NRG. KHOU 11 will stream it here, on our mobile app and on the KHOU 11+ app on Roku or Amazon FireTV.
Upscale Houston restaurant group fires up new casual grill in familiar East End space
A rapidly growing Houston restaurant group has opened its new, casual concept. Gatsby’s Grill is now serving lunch and dinner in the former Acadian Coast space at 2929 Navigation Blvd.First announced in October, the expansive, 7,000-square-foot restaurant has been given a mild makeover along with TVs throughout for watching sports. An outdoor patio features fire pits and lounge-style seating. Chef Erick Anaya’s menu offers burgers and sandwiches, salads, and heartier steak and seafood entrees. Choices include three different tacos — carnitas, shrimp, or blackened fish — Cobb salad, bolognese pasta, and chicken fried steak. The signature Anaya burger comes topped...
Galleria-area closure: Westheimer southbound ramp to West Loop closes until fall 2023
HOUSTON — Drivers leaving the Galleria area will face a new traffic headache as the Texas Department of Transportation closed the Westheimer southbound entrance ramp to the 610 West Loop Tuesday night. TxDOT closed the ramp at 9 p.m. as part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway...
Rental market grows more competitive in Houston
Rental analysis website RentCafe has identified Houston as the Texas rental market that heated up the most during 2022’s peak rental season. The site used Yardi Systems apartment data to analyze Texas’ rental markets, examining five factors: days of vacancy, percentage of occupancy, number of prospective renters per apartment, percentage of renewed leases and percentage of new apartment construction completed in 2022.
'You will not cut me out': Lina Hidalgo blasts colleagues at county ceremony
The newly reelected judge took aim at her detractors during an impromptu speech Monday night.
Spacious $2.6 million condo for entertaining in Houston's River Oaks
The walk-in closet measures 24-by-16 square feet-much larger than most people's bedrooms.
Shipley Do-Nuts relocates to new store location in Friendswood
Shipley Do-Nuts relocated to a new store in Friendswood that now has a drive-thru and seats eight people inside. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Shipley Do-Nuts moved to a new location in Friendswood, opening Dec. 29 at 212 S. Friendswood Drive, Ste. D. The new location selling the chain’s unique hexagonal donuts made fresh daily will now feature a drive-thru. Shipley Do-Nuts sells more than 60 varieties of donuts, as well as coffee, kolaches, cinnamon rolls and fritters, among other items. 832-569-5945. www.shipleydonuts.com.
How a stolen Egyptian sarcophagus ended up at a Houston museum
The nearly 10-foot-tall 'Green Coffin' was reportedly smuggled by a group known as the Dib-Simonian network.
Summerwood Trails community to begin construction in Willis
Summerwood Trails is located on 54.5 acres of land in Willis less than one mile from Lake Conroe and four miles from I-45. (Courtesy MHW Real Estate) New home community Summerwood Trails has completed its development phase and is ready to begin construction in early 2023, real estate agency MHW Real Estate announced in a Jan. 3 news release.
How Advanced Nerve and Health Center can help treat neuropathy
Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center explains how their personalized treatment plan restored quality of life for their patient Jaine Irvin. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited time offer for...
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhere
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Krispy Kreme is closing many of its locations, the most recent in Katy, as it transitions to a new business model. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road in Katy is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
TRAFFIC ALERT | 610 West Loop at I-69 to close till 2023 starting tonight
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Heads up! A major closure is set for tonight till 2023. If your commute involves taking the entrance ramp to the West Loop 610 from Westheimer Road, you may need to find an alternative route for the next eight or nine months. The Texas Department of...
