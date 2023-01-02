Read full article on original website
LeBron James’ 1-word reaction to Dennis Schroder’s big game in Lakers win vs. Heat
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James gave Dennis Schroder the credit he is due, and it couldn’t be any better. Schroder stepped up big time for the Lakers on Wednesday with both James and Anthony Davis sidelined. Davis remains out due to his foot injury, while LeBron was scratched off the roster due to illness as he exhibits cold symptoms.
Dennis Schroder scores season-high 32 points as Lakers hold off Heat to extend win streak
Dennis Schroder scored a season-high 32 points as the Lakers held off the Miami Heat 112-109 without LeBron James and Anthony Davis on Wednesday.
Dennis Schroder finally looks like $84 million as Lakers shock Heat
The Los Angeles Lakers just cannot catch a consistent break these days, can they? After gaining much-needed momentum over the road trip with a two-game winning streak that stretched out to three wins in their last four games, LeBron James re-entered his name in the top five players in the NBA with a 47 and 43-point performance that dazzled the basketball world…
NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid, Sixers knocking off Pelicans at home
The Philadelphia 76ers knocked off the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night 120-111 despite another dominant performance by Zion Williamson for New Orleans. The rising star out of Duke put on a show as he had 26 points on 10-for-12 shooting to go along with seven assists and six rebounds before leaving at the end of the third with a hamstring issue.
The Ringer
Damar Hamlin, ‘MNF,’ and the Days Since With Domonique Foxworth. Plus Tales: What’s Wrong With Boston, Love for OKC, Denver’s Big Test, and Mitchell’s 71.
Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch, where he covers the Celtics’ blowout loss to the Thunder, Kings-Jazz, the first-place Nuggets, and Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point game (0:37). Then Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth to discuss Damar Hamlin’s collapse during the Bills-Bengals game, what it’s like to be a teammate of a player who suffers a life-threatening injury, wrestling with how to talk about tragedy, big-picture questions surrounding the NFLPA, player safety, and more (20:55). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (55:22).
Yardbarker
JJ Redick Believes Mavericks Should Pair Luka Doncic With Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, well known for being a three-level scorer that can produce on high volume. Currently, Bradley Beal is averaging 23.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG for the Washington Wizards. The Dallas Mavericks are a team that desperately needs...
Durant scores 44, but Bulls snap Nets’ 12-game win streak
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams each scored 22 points, and the Chicago Bulls stopped Brooklyn’s 12-game win streak with a 121-112 victory over Kevin Durant and the Nets on Wednesday night. Durant scored 44 points, but Chicago had six players score in double figures. Nikola...
NBC Sports
NBA Power Rankings: Nets jump up to top spot while Nuggets now second
We have a new No.1 in the NBC Sports NBA power rankings as the red-hot Brooklyn Nets get the top spot — and they are making believers out of us as contenders. Does that mean they will keep Kyrie Irving beyond this season? The Celtics and Bucks slide a little as they look bored with the regular season.
Mavs Land Jazz’s Mike Conley In Bold Trade Scenario
The NBA’s trade market is an economy. It can be uncomfortable to frame it in those terms. Players are not commodities – they’re human beings. At the same time, workers are commodities in any economy. Let’s avoid that rabbit hole. Players have trade value. Sometimes, it’s hard to gauge exactly how much.
Luka Doncic shares Mavs’ secret behind 7-game winning streak
Just three weeks ago the Dallas Mavericks were in the middle of the Western Conference standings with an average 15-16 record. They looked nowhere near the contenders everyone though they would be. But now, Luka Doncic and co. are Top 4 in the West and riding an incredible seven-game winning streak.
Nikola Jokic adding 1 new move to his arsenal?
After two consecutive MVP wins, Nikola Jokic may need something fresh and exciting this year to win over voters for a third time. Fortunately, he appears to be up for the challenge. Denver Nuggets writer TJ McBride shared a video of the Nuggets star Jokic doing an interesting move in warmups before Monday’s game against... The post Nikola Jokic adding 1 new move to his arsenal? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
