Miami, FL

FanSided

Dennis Schroder finally looks like $84 million as Lakers shock Heat

The Los Angeles Lakers just cannot catch a consistent break these days, can they? After gaining much-needed momentum over the road trip with a two-game winning streak that stretched out to three wins in their last four games, LeBron James re-entered his name in the top five players in the NBA with a 47 and 43-point performance that dazzled the basketball world…
The Ringer

Damar Hamlin, ‘MNF,’ and the Days Since With Domonique Foxworth. Plus Tales: What’s Wrong With Boston, Love for OKC, Denver’s Big Test, and Mitchell’s 71.

Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch, where he covers the Celtics’ blowout loss to the Thunder, Kings-Jazz, the first-place Nuggets, and Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point game (0:37). Then Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth to discuss Damar Hamlin’s collapse during the Bills-Bengals game, what it’s like to be a teammate of a player who suffers a life-threatening injury, wrestling with how to talk about tragedy, big-picture questions surrounding the NFLPA, player safety, and more (20:55). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (55:22).
Yardbarker

JJ Redick Believes Mavericks Should Pair Luka Doncic With Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, well known for being a three-level scorer that can produce on high volume. Currently, Bradley Beal is averaging 23.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG for the Washington Wizards. The Dallas Mavericks are a team that desperately needs...
NBC Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Nets jump up to top spot while Nuggets now second

We have a new No.1 in the NBC Sports NBA power rankings as the red-hot Brooklyn Nets get the top spot — and they are making believers out of us as contenders. Does that mean they will keep Kyrie Irving beyond this season? The Celtics and Bucks slide a little as they look bored with the regular season.
NBA Analysis Network

Mavs Land Jazz’s Mike Conley In Bold Trade Scenario

The NBA’s trade market is an economy. It can be uncomfortable to frame it in those terms. Players are not commodities – they’re human beings. At the same time, workers are commodities in any economy. Let’s avoid that rabbit hole. Players have trade value. Sometimes, it’s hard to gauge exactly how much.
Larry Brown Sports

Nikola Jokic adding 1 new move to his arsenal?

After two consecutive MVP wins, Nikola Jokic may need something fresh and exciting this year to win over voters for a third time. Fortunately, he appears to be up for the challenge. Denver Nuggets writer TJ McBride shared a video of the Nuggets star Jokic doing an interesting move in warmups before Monday’s game against... The post Nikola Jokic adding 1 new move to his arsenal? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
