ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Severe weather risk | When and where to be on the lookout for storms

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Scattered thunderstorms return to the Greater Houston area Monday, and a few may be severe. The primary severe threat is strong winds, with a less-likely threat for hail and even one or two tornadoes somewhere in Southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has Houston in a...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston homes continue to recover from damage caused by hard freeze

Calls for service flooded the phone lines, much like they did in February 2021, and they continue to come nearly two weeks after the latest hard freeze in the Houston area. But unlike the winter storm nearly two years ago, when sustained cold weather and widespread power outages led to damaged water pipes at homes across the region, the problems caused by the Christmas week freeze were in many cases not as severe, easier to fix and more specific to outdoor plumbing. In 2021, the freezing and subsequent bursting of interior water lines led to structural flooding and displaced many Houston-area residents, at least temporarily.
HOUSTON, TX
KLTV

First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible today

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Storm Prediction Center has maintained their Enhanced, or Level 3 out of 5, Risk for severe weather across most of East Texas today. With this Enhanced Risk comes a medium tornado and wind threat, and a low-to-medium hail (up to golf ball size) and flooding threat.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Ground stop lifted at Hobby Airport after inclement weather causes delays

HOUSTON – A ground stop at Hobby Airport was lifted at 4 p.m. Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration issuedthe ground stop at 2 p.m. due to thunderstorms. KPRC 2 Meteorologist Justin Stapleton is tracking the inclement weather. View the latest updates here. View the radar here or in the...
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Houston, Texas Accident Went Viral on TikTok and Left Many Confused

We can remember as teenagers how excited we were at approaching the age of 16 to be able to start driving and enjoy a little freedom. The music up load, the wind in our hair, just the fun of driving on a back road or to the mall. As we got into adulthood, driving became less of a freedom and more of a task. For the most part, people are good drivers, its that four or five percent that want to disobey every traffic law that will drive us bonkers. After seeing this viral video on TikTok out of Houston, Texas, you really have to wonder what in the world this person was thinking or doing to get into this predicament.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Opening of I-69 widening project in Cleveland delayed

Tired of construction-related delays while traveling along US 59/I-69 in Cleveland? Well, it may be a few more months before construction is finished despite the Texas Department of Transportation previously promising that the roadway would be open by the end of 2022. The $108 million project to widen US 59/I-69,...
CLEVELAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy