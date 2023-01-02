ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Tigers sign veteran catcher to minor-league deal

The Detroit Tigers haven’t pursued any high-profile free-agent catchers, but they continue to stock up on depth at the position. The latest catcher to add to the list of potential competitors this spring is veteran switch-hitter Andrew Knapp. His signing to a minor-league deal was first reported by Complete...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Cubs rumors: 3 final free agents Jed Hoyer must sign

The Chicago Cubs should look at these free agents as the finishing touches for the 2023 roster. The Chicago Cubs landed Dansby Swanson this offseason and added Jameson Taillon to the rotation. Other than those two moves, they’ve been relatively quiet. The Cubs shouldn’t have any serious intentions of...
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
MLive.com

Where Tigers stand now after a flurry of holiday moves

If you tuned out Detroit Tigers news during the holidays, you might have missed left-handed pitcher Zach Logue’s brief tenure on the 40-man roster. Logue was claimed off waivers from the Oakland Athletics on Dec. 23. Hours before the new year, on Dec. 31, he was designated for assignment again.
DETROIT, MI
MLB Trade Rumors

Guardians Sign Touki Toussaint, Cam Gallagher To Minor League Deals

The Guardians announced Wednesday that they’ve signed right-hander Touki Toussaint, catcher Cam Gallagher and righty Michael Kelly to minor league contracts with invitations to Major League Spring Training. Cleveland also confirmed its previously reported signing of outfielder Roman Quinn. Toussaint, 26, is the most recognizable and most experienced name...
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Detroit Sports Nation

8 Former Detroit Tigers Players Find New Homes with New Teams

Eight former Detroit Tigers players have recently signed with new teams, including Willi Castro (Minnesota Twins), Niko Goodrum (Boston Red Sox), Sergio Alcantara (Chicago Cubs), James McCann (Baltimore Orioles), Tucker Barnhart (Chicago Cubs), Austin Romine (Cincinnati Reds), Grayson Greiner (Texas Rangers), and Christin Stewart (Chicago White Sox). These players include utility men, shortstops, and catchers, and they have all played for the Tigers in the past, with varying levels of success.
DETROIT, MI
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets Sign T.J. McFarland To Minor League Deal

The Mets have signed left-hander T.J. McFarland to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. McFarland has been assigned to Triple-A Syracuse for now but will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. McFarland, 34 in June, has pitched in each of the last...
SYRACUSE, NY
Yardbarker

Marlins have targeted Triston Casas in trade talks with Red Sox, per report

The Red Sox have emerged as a potential trade partner for the Marlins, according to a recent report from Barry Jackson and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald. The Marlins, per Jackson and Mish, are interested in acquiring first baseman Triston Casas from the Red Sox and would apparently be open “to dealing a significant player on their roster” in order to do so.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

MLB Rumors: Who Red Sox, Marlins Trade Talks Might’ve Involved

The Boston Red Sox haven’t been too involved in the trade market this offseason. However, one former Major League Baseball executive reported that the team has undergone trade discussions with the Miami Marlins. And a few names were also revealed as well. Jim Bowden of The Athletic, who previously...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Nationals To Sign Michael Chavis To Minor League Deal

The Nationals and infielder Michael Chavis are in agreement on a minor league deal, reports Andrew Golden of The Washington Post. Chavis will receive an invitation to major league Spring Training and will earn a $1MM salary if he cracks the roster, with a further $500K available in incentives. If he’s not in the majors by June 1, he can opt out and return to free agency.
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies Sign Jake Jewell To Minor League Deal

The Phillies have signed right-hander Jake Jewell to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Jewell, 30 in May, has 31 games of MLB experience, scattered over the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons with the...
HOME, PA
